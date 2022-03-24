 Skip to content
(NL Times (Netherlands))   There's only two things I hate in this world. People who are intolerant of other people's cultures and the godless, often referred to as the Dutch   (nltimes.nl) divider line
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the way a lot of countries are trending.  Religion in the UK for example has been trending downward for a long time -- slowly, as with most places, but downward nonetheless.  There are plenty of places where it's much more firmly entrenched, particularly in Christian and Catholic regions (Spain, Greece, Italy, Mexico, many parts of the US, etc.), and some parts where it's almost intractable because of the social repercussions of atheism and legal punishments of anti-religious behaviour (much of the middle-east, for example).  But in more permissible first-world nations, religion in general has been trending downwards.

I was not born into a religious household (though my mother, for as long as she stuck around anyway, was a believer), and my father basically let me make up my own mind (which settled on "Religion is rubbish").  I don't think my dad was religious at all, in fact; we never talked about it, and the only time I ever went into a church was for a wedding.

Religion is fading.  Slowly, but it is.  It'll still be around for a very long time, and may never die off completely, but it may, someday, probably long after all of us are dead, become relegated to the fringes while everyone else gets on with being realists.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

R.I.P BLAZING SADDLES
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Ok, but y'all go hang with the atheists. Paganism is full. The witches our front should have told you about that.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
What's their immigration policy? Sounds like a lovely place.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Ok, but y'all go hang with the atheists. Paganism is full. The witches our front should have told you about that.


media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
virgo47
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: What's their immigration policy? Sounds like a lovely place.


Geert Wilders
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The last time I was in Amsterdam the tour guide commented how many of the old churches and cathedrals were now storage facilities.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Ok, but y'all go hang with the atheists. Paganism is full. The witches our front should have told you about that.


Agnostics are always open to new members from either the atheists or theists.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
How would the statistics look if you account for people who identify with a religion for cultural/family reasons but don't believe in God or the supernatural?
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Modern versions of christianity are mostly just scams for authoritarian clergy, there's no real morality there anymore. No wonder Christianity is collapsing.
I don't think it'll go away tho. I think some flavor of the christian ethos will continue to exist for a while. But mainstream Christianity is probably going to keep contracting and not expanding...least for a couple of generations.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: What's their immigration policy? Sounds like a lovely place.


It truly is. I have been several times for business. I've been in Amsterdam as well as more out in the smaller towns. The people are great. The place is clean, friendly, and fun.
 
Badafuco [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Hey subby, I'm making pannekoken for breakfast, want some?
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ less than a minute ago  

virgo47: mongbiohazard: What's their immigration policy? Sounds like a lovely place.

Geert Wilders


Donald Trump.
 
