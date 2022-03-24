 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   North Korea feels ignored, launches ICBM. Heard whining "Russia, Russia, Russia"   (bbc.com) divider line
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kim is just insane enough to point the next one at Moscow
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was a big one, too.
 
Pangit
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jso2897
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
BOK!
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
A_Listless_Wanderer
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Sure Jan.
 
Badafuco [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I dare those b*tches to launch one towards us here in Alaska. We would pulverize them.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Russia's military "might" has been revealed to be comical at best and NK is no Russia.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Badafuco: I dare those b*tches to launch one towards us here in Alaska. We would pulverize them.


Yeah, if NK hits any NATO country it will be the only excuse we need to rid this planet of that particular problem.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sabreace22 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
It's almost April, they need food, and are thusly making noise. They probably got the parts from Russia or China. This happens every single year.
 
Badafuco [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Badafuco: I dare those b*tches to launch one towards us here in Alaska. We would pulverize them.

Yeah, if NK hits any NATO country it will be the only excuse we need to rid this planet of that particular problem.


Pink mist. We would wipe them off the map.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Reminding the world that you're a nuclear armed psychotic dictator is a bad play at the moment the world is coming to realize that nuclear armed psychotic dictators are too dangerous to be allowed to live.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
If Russia drops 1 nuke can we fire back 50 or 100 at Russia and maybe 15 at north Korea?  Both countries only seem to want war.

It's like that 1 house in ever neighborhood, the beat up crappy one where nobody seems to work and they party loud all night.  Cops there all the time and they just fight with neighbors for no reason.  This is n. Korea and Russia and if we did make both places a giant hole in the ground the rest of the block can go back to peace and having block parties
 
Terrapin Bound [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Well all I hear all day long at school is how great Marcia is at this or how wonderful Marcia did that, Marcia, Marcia, Marcia!
 
