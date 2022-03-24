 Skip to content
(Daily Dot)   "Hey baby, can I give you my number?" "Sure...but don't blame me when the organ harvesters call." Wait... what?" "Did I mention I like to dig up dead things and eat them?"   (dailydot.com) divider line
23
    Abuse, Sexual harassment, Harassment  
TWX
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bittermang
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
That works until you find the serial killer who's into that shiat
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
A guy asks permission to give her his number, and that's enough to set her off? Maybe it was the setting they were in, like a job or church, that makes that an issue.
 
mchaboud
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Is it bad that I read just the Fark headline and thought "wow... She sounds hot."?

/ She?
// Hot?
/// I'll date someone crazy, but I'm not clicking on that link... I have standards.
 
vdrog
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

nyan9mm: A guy asks permission to give her his number, and that's enough to set her off? Maybe it was the setting they were in, like a job or church, that makes that an issue.


She's batshiat crazy. And rude.  And really really high on herself.  There is absolutely nothing wrong with asking to give her HIS number, that leaves the ball in her court.  If she drops it, he tried.  No harm, no foul.
 
CrosswordWithAPen [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Personal rules for dating, number 2: No crazy.
She also hits rule 12: No jerks.
 
Mouser
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Don't threaten me with a good time, lady.
 
howdoibegin
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

nyan9mm: A guy asks permission to give her his number, and that's enough to set her off? Maybe it was the setting they were in, like a job or church, that makes that an issue.


Some rando off the street? The point is saying "no" politely often just elicits more aggressive tactics. Seen it happen. Just one of many examples, my friend had to start walking a longer way to work specifically because she had to pass a construction site she'd be catcalled from every morning she walked past it. "No" or "please do not do that" does not stop people who are inconsiderate enough to think asking a woman on the street her phone number is reasonable.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Just give them the land line to a police station somewhere in your country.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I thought this should have gotten the Creepy tag until I read it.....clever. When meeting a woman, don't catcall and sound intelligent.
 
Stretchy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I think this is hilarious. In general, just saying "no thanks" and continuing to walk will frequently result in being followed and argued with ("No thanks? Why not? Can I get a smile? Where you going?") or flat-out insulted ("Stupid biatch/C*nt/You're ugly anyway/Hope you get raped"/etc). At least now if she gets those responses, she can feel like she earned it.
 
anuran
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

vdrog: nyan9mm: A guy asks permission to give her his number, and that's enough to set her off? Maybe it was the setting they were in, like a job or church, that makes that an issue.

She's batshiat crazy. And rude.  And really really high on herself.  There is absolutely nothing wrong with asking to give her HIS number, that leaves the ball in her court.  If she drops it, he tried.  No harm, no foul.


But it keeps most of the flies off. Except for the Doocy-alikes who show up for the creepy put downs.
/ Strange coming from someone who makes a living off of attention
// I guess she has nice cheekbones
/// three slashes from the organ harvesters
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Stay away from the bluehairs, that's nature's way of saying "do not touch".
 
howdoibegin
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
And fark everybody to tut-tutting her for fighting back against this bullshiat. The same people who go into the next thread and claim that fighting back against bullies is the best way to make them stop.

The disconnect is that many men (not all men, before any dipshiats start with that nonsense) don't understand that this is bullying. The bar for what is aggressive behavior is lower than many men are willing to concede because the % of men who do engage in inappropriate ranging to degrading ranging to violent behavior is significant enough that a majority of women have experienced it in their lives. If you want to meet women, meet them in a social setting where they're not alone and not settings like on the street where they have every reason to know benign interactions can turn degrading or even threatening very quickly. Just because you're not a shiathead does not excuse you from putting the onus on women for having to trust that you are not. (And in that respect, you're at least a little bit of a unempathetic shiathead, sorry to say.)

Note I'm not saying you can't talk to women on the street. The difference is making the context of the interaction predicated on becoming emotional or sexual partners with the woman.

I'm not some straight laced uptight dipshiat, these are just interactions that only have upside for the guy, and none ranging to significant downside for the woman. That's very uncool.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Wow she's so edgy and cool.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Ah. well.

Carrion then.
 
Ant
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

nyan9mm: A guy asks permission to give her his number, and that's enough to set her off? Maybe it was the setting they were in, like a job or church, that makes that an issue.


Turn it around and think about every random ugly stranger wanting to give you their phone number, then getting mad when you declined and I'm sure it would get annoying pretty quick.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Why make it complicated

Three Simple Words
Youtube VbRhgqPns8U
 
howdoibegin
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Why make it complicated

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/VbRhgqPns8U?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


Terrible tactic, because sometimes they have to employ a few braincells before they settle on how to demean you for saying no before they start yelling "dyke" at you, and you just saved them the step and handed them the script.

It's really not for nothing that causing confusion is a very well established de-escalation technique, which is what she's doing. It's quite clever. Saying "I'm gay" is often an invitation for escalation.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

vdrog: nyan9mm: A guy asks permission to give her his number, and that's enough to set her off? Maybe it was the setting they were in, like a job or church, that makes that an issue.

She's batshiat crazy. And rude.  And really really high on herself.  There is absolutely nothing wrong with asking to give her HIS number, that leaves the ball in her court.  If she drops it, he tried.  No harm, no foul.


Not when it happens multiple times a day. It gets old having to put up with that shiat all the time. Guys who are that forward usually don't take a simple no for an answer most times either. If you ask me, rude is walking up to a complete stranger, interrupting her day, and asking for that kind of thing in the first place.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

InfoFreako: Stay away from the bluehairs, that's nature's way of saying "do not touch".


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

nyan9mm: A guy asks permission to give her his number, and that's enough to set her off? Maybe it was the setting they were in, like a job or church, that makes that an issue.


Context. We live in the 21st century.  A door-to-door salesman was moderately annoying 80 years ago when you got four of them a day.  Now they'd be incredibly annoying because, seriously, who the F does that any more?   We live in a world where, if a woman wants validation, compliments, and random men's phone numbers, she opens an account on an app and screens for the 5% she might want any contact with.  Random approaches are like knocking on doors in a neighborhood where literally every person has an Amazon Prime account.  The men who haven't figured out the modern social norms are, to an almost-perfect overlap, the same guys who are going to be shiatty about being shot down.
 
PvtStash
‘’ less than a minute ago  

howdoibegin: nyan9mm: A guy asks permission to give her his number, and that's enough to set her off? Maybe it was the setting they were in, like a job or church, that makes that an issue.

Some rando off the street? The point is saying "no" politely often just elicits more aggressive tactics. Seen it happen. Just one of many examples, my friend had to start walking a longer way to work specifically because she had to pass a construction site she'd be catcalled from every morning she walked past it. "No" or "please do not do that" does not stop people who are inconsiderate enough to think asking a woman on the street her phone number is reasonable.



I would suggest that if someone is obviously looking for attention, then wrong answer is to give them any at all.
polite or otherwise.

The real best reaction to such is to have none at all as if their very existence was so beneath your notice, you can't even muster registering their presence in order to experience the contempt it deserves.Real strength is not in a reaction that is interactive. It is when you can literally not notice or acknowledged the presence of, the child jumping up and down on the sofa screaming at the top of their lungs, look at me look at me look at me, for hours on end.When they give up without you ever even noticing that they had anytime to give up in their first pale is the only  true victory against such.And i can promise, a world able to ignore an attention whores is a world that stops having attention whores.they starve to death real fast.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.