'Amateur' Russians, do NOT taunt the world's deadliest sniper about being dead, it upsets his loved ones and makes him angry. You do not want to see him angry while he's in Ukraine
39
    More: Dumbass, Ukraine, Belarus, Russia, Vladimir Putin, Facebook post, Frantic messages, last week, elite Canadian sniper  
•       •       •

nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I understand their mistake, they saw this 
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
And thought they had killed WALL-E.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
wasn't our 'deadliest sniper' fratricided?
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarnoKonrad: wasn't our 'deadliest sniper' fratricided?


This is about the Canuck that can apparently hit a target from 2.5 Rhode Islands away.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Russians are afraid of close combat.

Not to diminish this guy's awesomeness in any way, but that's pretty amusing coming from a sniper.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Zee Red Baron didn't die in a dogfight.

Triple A got him. Left him on the side of the road, too.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

functionisalwaystaken: DarnoKonrad: wasn't our 'deadliest sniper' fratricided?

This is about the Canuck that can apparently hit a target from 2.5 Rhode Islands away.


What's that in metric Canadian?
 
phimuskapsi [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hilariously his moniker "the best sniper in the world" was all created by Russian propagandists. There is no particular evidence that demonstrates that he is some god behind the scope.

Terrorizing your own troops seems like a bad morale decision.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Zik-Zak: functionisalwaystaken: DarnoKonrad: wasn't our 'deadliest sniper' fratricided?

This is about the Canuck that can apparently hit a target from 2.5 Rhode Islands away.

What's that in metric Canadian?


1.2 Newfoundlands(rounded)
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Zik-Zak: functionisalwaystaken: DarnoKonrad: wasn't our 'deadliest sniper' fratricided?

This is about the Canuck that can apparently hit a target from 2.5 Rhode Islands away.

What's that in metric Canadian?


47 hogsheads.
 
TWX
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Zik-Zak: functionisalwaystaken: DarnoKonrad: wasn't our 'deadliest sniper' fratricided?

This is about the Canuck that can apparently hit a target from 2.5 Rhode Islands away.

What's that in metric Canadian?


.6250 Newfoundland and Labradors.
 
Geordiebloke
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Looking at the pictures in TFA, I'm not sure about this guys general judgement. Newcastle Brown Ale is our big joke on the world...
 
mchaboud
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

phimuskapsi: Hilariously his moniker "the best sniper in the world" was all created by Russian propagandists. There is no particular evidence that demonstrates that he is some god behind the scope.

Terrorizing your own troops seems like a bad morale decision.


"He's the best sniper in the world, and we got him in 20 minutes!"

(Soliders checking Facebook)

"Hey!  Where are you all going?!"
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
'I'm a good sniper. Nothing less, nothing more ... I didn't kill any Russians yet. I help doing so because the sniper is doing a lot of observation, reporting.'

Observe and report? Time for Hollywood to make a Paul Blart Goes To Ukraine movie? Does Segway even make tractors?
 
TWX
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

nmrsnr: I understand their mistake, they saw this [pbs.twimg.com image 576x1024]And thought they had killed WALL-E.


Reminds me of the hitchhiking "robot" that got destroyed in the City of Brotherly Love.
 
TWX
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Geordiebloke: Looking at the pictures in TFA, I'm not sure about this guys general judgement. Newcastle Brown Ale is our big joke on the world...


If he managed to get some while in a warzone in Ukraine, I'd actually be impressed.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

TWX: Zik-Zak: functionisalwaystaken: DarnoKonrad: wasn't our 'deadliest sniper' fratricided?

This is about the Canuck that can apparently hit a target from 2.5 Rhode Islands away.

What's that in metric Canadian?

.6250 Newfoundland and Labradors.


That's a lot of precision for a response to a shiatpost.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Maybe he felt after Afghanistan that he wasn't Finnished.
 
The Brains
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: The Russians are afraid of close combat.

Not to diminish this guy's awesomeness in any way, but that's pretty amusing coming from a sniper.


The Russians are mostly unwilling conscripts that don't want to be there, facing a highly motivated enemy defending freedom on their home turf.

I'd be shiatting my pants every time I stepped on a branch that popped.

Or just surrender. But that has implications as well.
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

TWX: nmrsnr: I understand their mistake, they saw this [pbs.twimg.com image 576x1024]And thought they had killed WALL-E.

Reminds me of the hitchhiking "robot" that got destroyed in the City of Brotherly Love.


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
BubbaZinetti [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

hoodiowithtudio: Zik-Zak: functionisalwaystaken: DarnoKonrad: wasn't our 'deadliest sniper' fratricided?

This is about the Canuck that can apparently hit a target from 2.5 Rhode Islands away.

What's that in metric Canadian?

47 hogsheads.


Don't be ridiculous, hogsheads are used to measure volume, you should use potrzebie (the thickness MAD issue #26) instead.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Carlos Hathcock is still kicking?

Marines never die.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: The Russians are afraid of close combat.

Not to diminish this guy's awesomeness in any way, but that's pretty amusing coming from a sniper.


Well, he is still in range of enemy snipers
 
TWX
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Zik-Zak: TWX: Zik-Zak: functionisalwaystaken: DarnoKonrad: wasn't our 'deadliest sniper' fratricided?

This is about the Canuck that can apparently hit a target from 2.5 Rhode Islands away.

What's that in metric Canadian?

.6250 Newfoundland and Labradors.

That's a lot of precision for a response to a shiatpost.


Consider it a counter-shiatpost.
 
TWX
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

TWX: Zik-Zak: TWX: Zik-Zak: functionisalwaystaken: DarnoKonrad: wasn't our 'deadliest sniper' fratricided?

This is about the Canuck that can apparently hit a target from 2.5 Rhode Islands away.

What's that in metric Canadian?

.6250 Newfoundland and Labradors.

That's a lot of precision for a response to a shiatpost.

Consider it a counter-shiatpost.


And note that .6250 is 5/8, which is much less commonly found in a metric measurement.
 
sdd2000
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
sleze
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The world's deadliest sniper died in 2002 of old age.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Gunny never dies without permission
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The secret to sniping is to install a bullet magnet on the intended target -- something that works for a couple of miles.  With that solved, then you just need to shop for cool sniper camouflage outfits.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

DarnoKonrad: wasn't our 'deadliest sniper' fratricided?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ken VeryBigLiar
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Zik-Zak: functionisalwaystaken: DarnoKonrad: wasn't our 'deadliest sniper' fratricided?

This is about the Canuck that can apparently hit a target from 2.5 Rhode Islands away.

What's that in metric Canadian?


457 hectometers in old money.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Evil Mackerel: DarnoKonrad: wasn't our 'deadliest sniper' fratricided?

[Fark user image image 480x270]


Settle down there hot lips
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: The Russians are afraid of close combat.

Not to diminish this guy's awesomeness in any way, but that's pretty amusing coming from a sniper.


Fark user imageView Full Size

/oblig
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

TWX: TWX: Zik-Zak: TWX: Zik-Zak: functionisalwaystaken: DarnoKonrad: wasn't our 'deadliest sniper' fratricided?

This is about the Canuck that can apparently hit a target from 2.5 Rhode Islands away.

What's that in metric Canadian?

.6250 Newfoundland and Labradors.

That's a lot of precision for a response to a shiatpost.

Consider it a counter-shiatpost.

And note that .6250 is 5/8, which is much less commonly found in a metric measurement.


I usually only see that on tools, now that you mention it.
 
Artist
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

functionisalwaystaken: Zik-Zak: functionisalwaystaken: DarnoKonrad: wasn't our 'deadliest sniper' fratricided?

This is about the Canuck that can apparently hit a target from 2.5 Rhode Islands away.

What's that in metric Canadian?

1.2 Newfoundlands(rounded)


and other Labradors......

Fark user imageView Full Size


because...reasons...cuteness....
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Evil Mackerel: DarnoKonrad: wasn't our 'deadliest sniper' fratricided?

[Fark user image image 480x270]


Dammit, Paulie, we don't talk about Korea!
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
tzzhc4
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phimuskapsi [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: The secret to sniping is to install a bullet magnet on the intended target -- something that works for a couple of miles.  With that solved, then you just need to shop for cool sniper camouflage outfits.

[Fark user image 261x193]


The secret to sniping is that most snipers are friggen math and physics geniuses (though computers make that a lot easier). There are a bunch of examples online of the actual calculations, here are some forms showing 'doped' shots.

https://www.snipershide.com/shooting/threads/data-book-and-charts-dope-wind-rose-weaponized-math-moa-to-mil-jack-master.6964854/

The longer the shot, the harder the math, over 1 mile you have to account for the bullet travel time vs the speed of the Earth (Coriolis Effect) , which is moving under the bullet faster than the bullet is travelling, temperature, air pressure, wind, gravity and target movement. 

I've done some long range shooting (600-800yd) and it's incredibly difficult. Watching the guys who are proficient at it is pretty amazing to see.
 
Artist
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
  Newfoundland shouldn't be forgotten....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
