(CNN)   Day 29 of WW3: Ukraine sinks another ship and drives the Russian army back 20 km east of Kyiv, NATO has an emergency session and deploys four more battle groups, and Zelenskyy calls for worldwide demonstrations. It's your Thursday Ukraine War thread   (cnn.com) divider line
‘’ 1 hour ago  
3000-7000 Russian troops are surrounded northwest of Kyiv:

Russian deputy ambassador to the UN: Russia retains right to use nuclear weapons if "provoked" by NATO. In an interview with Sky News on March 24, Dmitry Polyanskiy said that Putin could use nuclear weapons if the country feels it is facing an "existential" threat.

Andrey Isaev, member of the State Duma, claimed on state TV that according to Putin, Russians and Ukrainians have the same ethnicity, and therefore there is no such thing as the Ukrainian nationality, which is "merely an organization" of Russians who don't want to be Russian. This is what Putinists actually believe.

Ukrainian forces have claimed another major victory in their bid to repel Russia's invasion.
Russian navy amphibious assault vessel - The Large Landing Ship Orsk 148 - has been pictured on fire and sinking off the Black Sea coast near the Berdyansk sea trading port. It's likely that the Orsk was carrying Russian reinforcements on their way to Mariupol, which is seen by both sides as an important strategic battleground for control of the Black Sea.
The Orsk was an "Alligator" class vessel with a crew of 55, capable of landing up to 425 troops and, 20 tanks or 40 smaller armoured vehicles. It's not known how many would have been aboard the Orsk when it was destroyed. Orsk was launched and commissioned as part of the Soviet Navy in 1968, serving a total of 11 campaigns in Indian and Atlantic oceans and the Mediterranean. It most recently saw action in 2018, carrying men and materiel to support Russian operations in Syria.

Boris #Johnson announced sanctions against the "#Wagner Group".

CNN: Half of all Ukrainian children have been displaced since Feb. 24, according to UNICEF. "Since the start of the war a month ago, out of every boy and girl in the country, one out of two now has had to flee their homes," UNICEF spokesperson James Elder told CNN.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of #Ukraine reports that in the #Kherson region the invaders have begun open terror against those who disagree with the occupation.

#WesternUnion stops money transfers to #Belarus and #Russia from today.

Anonymous hacks Russia's Central Bank and more than 35,000 files will be exposed in 48 hours.

ABC: Russia launched 1,200 missiles on Ukraine. Russia still has the vast majority of the assembled surface to air missiles and cruise missiles available, ABC News reported citing an unnamed U.S. defense official.

Pentagon: No signs Belarus preparing to invade Ukraine. Voice of America correspondent Carla Babb relayed the information on Twitter, citing an unnamed U.S. Department of Defense official.

NYT: US creates contingency plans in case Russia uses chemical, biological, or nuclear weapons in Ukraine. The team of national security officials, known as the Tiger Team, is also considering responses if Russia attacks convoys in NATO territories bringing weapons and aid to Ukraine, according to officials involved in the process. These contingencies will be central in an upcoming NATO meeting between the leaders of all member states on March 24.

‘’ 1 hour ago  
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ZELENSKYY IS STILL ALIVE

‘’ 1 hour ago  
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Your daily FlightRadar24 NATO watchlist update:

GRIT,PYTHON,FORTE,VIPER,LAGR,HOMER,NCHO,REDEYE,GAF,RAF,NATO,MMF,COOL,KAYAK,DUKE,HEIST,YANK,REACH,RRR,WINK,KK,RFR,RCH,HAF,CNV,ROPER,STGRY,BOMR,RNGR,SMILE,RAIDR,GRZLY,OCEAN,SAM,TONUS,OLIVE,DISCO,SPAR,HERKY,VALOR,CASTLE,HKY,JEDI,TUAF,PLF,REBEL,VMP,JAKE,BAF,BRK,LION,NAF,IAM,CFC,ADB,GORGON,BREUS,VV,ROF,EVAC,PR,PERSEO,SKYHWK,VANDAL,MUSTANG,REPTILE

And my post for instructions on using the watchlist are at:
https://www.fark.com/comments/12165131/148291448#c148291448
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aren't we up to day 30 now?

11th FSB letter second half translated

As always, massive amount of salt. But the notion that Russia would conduct show trials and terror ops isn't far fetched, especially from a man who admires the founder of the Chekists and Stalin.

/Good luck, Kherson. Sounds like you're going in for a world of hurt soon
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thread about the potential show trials Putin ordered.

/Again, massive grain of salt
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Interesting thread

1/Good morning!

A few things: Putin's war was always intended as a global civilizational war, as it knit together likeminded illiberal, oil+gas, traditionalist and fascist factions from around the world. That network didn't think they could *lose* and thus has a strong desire...
2/to *win*, globally, at all costs. Bleeding out Putin is necessary but not sufficient; the aligned Fifth Column also needs to be subjugated and deterred. Without the unity of purpose Putin's civilizational conflict has provided, they are likely to splinter and go rogue.
3/So in addition to ending Putin, we should seek to dismember the global Fifth Column networks and their interests. Investments in renewable energy that immediately lessen reliance on carbon fuels are a good first step. We need to lower demand for carbon and increase supply
4/of renewable electricity. We also need to hunt down the influence of the oil+gas industry and systematically neutralize it, as @RBrulle and @ChristineArena have been doing. We should also call on religious traditionalists to condemn violence and split into factions...
5/that isolate those who remain on the side of carbon extraction. And we should fully regulate (and crush, IMHO) cryptocurrencies and the silly "revenge of the gold standard" agenda. As @JonathanMaWiner remarks here.

https://t.co/Ka1y0QLsm5
6/Putin's war is a reactionary, mystical quest to achieve an empire he cannot achieve. In the end, it's a war about nothing. All of this needs to be dragged back into the hole, like the Devil it is, and the Fifth Column needs constructive outlets for its grievances...
7/real or perceived. but we mustn't assume that once putin is vanquished that this all goes away. no; it will just shatter into a feudal gang-land of carbon warlords and their zombie churches, aiming to extend the fugazi a decade longer. putin's vision was at least unifying.
8/Without a North Star or any countering plan, we are likely to see a lot of other forces unleashed that we didn't count on. Again, it boils down to choosing oil+gas, or the survival of the species. Which will it be? 🤷‍♂
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shoigu gets the Long Vapors:

https://news.yahoo.com/russia-ministry-defense-head-sergei-175234417.html
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Wait...theres two of these threads....what day is it again?  *narrows eyes*
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

raerae1980: Wait...theres two of these threads....what day is it again?  *narrows eyes*


It's been a month, so I assume 30 days.

We also simul-submitted
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Breaker Moran: Shoigu gets the Long Vapors:

https://news.yahoo.com/russia-ministry-defense-head-sergei-175234417.html


Yeah, he dead.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

somedude210: Interesting thread

1/Good morning!

A few things: Putin's war was always intended as a global civilizational war, as it knit together likeminded illiberal, oil+gas, traditionalist and fascist factions from around the world. That network didn't think they could *lose* and thus has a strong desire...
2/to *win*, globally, at all costs. Bleeding out Putin is necessary but not sufficient; the aligned Fifth Column also needs to be subjugated and deterred. Without the unity of purpose Putin's civilizational conflict has provided, they are likely to splinter and go rogue.
3/So in addition to ending Putin, we should seek to dismember the global Fifth Column networks and their interests. Investments in renewable energy that immediately lessen reliance on carbon fuels are a good first step. We need to lower demand for carbon and increase supply
4/of renewable electricity. We also need to hunt down the influence of the oil+gas industry and systematically neutralize it, as @RBrulle and @ChristineArena have been doing. We should also call on religious traditionalists to condemn violence and split into factions...
5/that isolate those who remain on the side of carbon extraction. And we should fully regulate (and crush, IMHO) cryptocurrencies and the silly "revenge of the gold standard" agenda. As @JonathanMaWiner remarks here.

https://t.co/Ka1y0QLsm5
6/Putin's war is a reactionary, mystical quest to achieve an empire he cannot achieve. In the end, it's a war about nothing. All of this needs to be dragged back into the hole, like the Devil it is, and the Fifth Column needs constructive outlets for its grievances...
7/real or perceived. but we mustn't assume that once putin is vanquished that this all goes away. no; it will just shatter into a feudal gang-land of carbon warlords and their zombie churches, aiming to extend the fugazi a decade longer. putin's vision was at least unifying.
8/Without a North Star or any countering plan, we are likely to see a lot of other forces unle ...


Nice find!
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

raerae1980: Wait...theres two of these threads....what day is it again?  *narrows eyes*


Day 28 was yesterday's thread:
https://www.fark.com/comments/12221860/Day-28-of-WW3-Zelensky-Zooms-to-Japan-Biden-heads-to-Poland-Poland-wants-boots-on-ground-Belarus-ponders-invading-Russia-launches-missiles-from-sea-UAF-continues-counterattack-Its-your-Wednesday-Ukraine-War-thread
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
This thread won. The other just went red.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: This thread won. The other just went red.


Sorry to whoever submitted that one.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I think the day numbering is confusing and intend to stop doing that in the future.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The United States and its NATO allies are discussing sending anti-ship missiles to Ukraine, a US official said, after Russian vessels attacked Kyiv's Black Sea ports.

Boris Johnson: The UK will provide an additional 6,000 missiles to Ukraine, in addition to the 4,000 NLAW's and Javelin missiles already supplied. Including Starstreak high-velocity anti-air missiles.

Britain has slapped sanctions on 59 more Russian individuals and entities, as well as six Belarusian enterprises over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, targeting a shadowy mercenary firm and the world's largest diamond producer.

Three government officials have told The Daily Beast that more than a hundred former Central African Republic rebels taken by the Wagner Group to Russia last month for military training are set to fight in Ukraine.

Reuters: US to accept up to 100,000 Ukrainians fleeing Russian invasion. Reuters reported citing anonymous sources that the announcement is "forthcoming."
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Is it really WWIII if it's just one country vs. everybody else?
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: namegoeshere: This thread won. The other just went red.

Sorry to whoever submitted that one.

Sorry to whoever submitted that one.


No worries. You had the right day #. I'm just here for the info dumps
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Sounds like Russian warship farked itself.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I don't think Putin can win against Ukraine. Not anymore.
He's taking losses he cannot sustain, his economy is crashing and this war is unpopular back home.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: raerae1980: Wait...theres two of these threads....what day is it again?  *narrows eyes*

Day 28 was yesterday's thread:
https://www.fark.com/comments/12221860/Day-28-of-WW3-Zelensky-Zooms-to-Japan-Biden-heads-to-Poland-Poland-wants-boots-on-ground-Belarus-ponders-invading-Russia-launches-missiles-from-sea-UAF-continues-counterattack-Its-your-Wednesday-Ukraine-War-thread


Grazie!

And thank you both for submitting these threads.   😊
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
At the old Out of Town newsstand in Harvard Square:

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PiperArrow
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

somedude210: raerae1980: Wait...theres two of these threads....what day is it again?  *narrows eyes*

It's been a month, so I assume 30 days.

We also simul-submitted


Pop quiz: Which month has only 28 days?
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

somedude210: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: namegoeshere: This thread won. The other just went red.

Sorry to whoever submitted that one.

No worries. You had the right day #. I'm just here for the info dumps


LOL, fair enough
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: [Fark user image 425x320]


This never really gets old.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 1 minute ago  

neongoats: Sounds like Russian warship farked itself.


All part of grand Putin strategy!
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Weaver95: I don't think Putin can win against Ukraine. Not anymore.
He's taking losses he cannot sustain, his economy is crashing and this war is unpopular back home.


Maybe in a normal war w/o a nuclear power, where a counterattack would be taking place against Russia itself. But since no country will threaten their borders, they can just keep conscripting and moving assets around.
 
