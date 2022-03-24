 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Mirror.co.uk)   Putin to Russian troops: the beatings will continue until morale improves   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
11
    More: Fail  
•       •       •

290 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 24 Mar 2022 at 8:35 AM (6 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Kegluneq
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Oh that will surely help.
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
How Russian.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Behold, the piece of sh*t you assholes invaded a sovereign nation to please.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The execution squads will be vastly outnumbered by the Russian troops. And after a month of combat, the Russian troops are completely out of farks to give.

Another idea not thought through to its logical conclusion.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Is he demanding his own assassination?
Ass in 9.
 
Ixnay on the ottenray
‘’ 1 minute ago  
This should end well...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It takes a brave man to try and go AWOL in the Russian Army.

Honor Battalions?  You do not need a rifle, comrade. Your job is to cost the Ukrainians as many bullets as they can pour in to you.  Only by doing this can you redeem yourself in the eyes of the motherland.
 
chucknasty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
dead Russians is great even if Russians are killing them. they are shelling hospitals and schools. kill them all.
 
Laobaojun
‘’ less than a minute ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
LovesToSpooge
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The entire Russian Army will soon be an execution squad going after Putin.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I wonder when the other Russian soldiers will realize that they have guns and there are more of them than the death squads.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.