(Metro)   Top Russian diplomat Dmitry Polyanskiy, the Russian deputy ambassador to the UN, threatens NATO concerning Russia getting attacked by it in Ukraine: 'We have right to press nuclear button'   (metro.co.uk)
89
    More: Scary, World War II, Nuclear warfare, Russia, Nuclear weapon, NATO, Dmitry Polyanskiy, Cold War, Vladimir Putin's spokesman  
89 Comments
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
War crimes it is then.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At this point, it's the equivalent of your kid saying they'll piss their pants if you don't let them stay up to watch TV.

external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Blah blah blah. We all know Vlad ain't got the stones for that sort of fun.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: More War crimes it is then.


Fixed
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not sure i believe their rusty ass shiat even works anymore. Do a test in the Kurill islands and prove it biatches.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if the rest of the world will decide that they do not like guns placed against their heads and actually do something about Russia.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We reserve the right to condemn Russia to a blanket of nuclear hellfire. You'll be sorry!"
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weaver95: Blah blah blah. We all know Vlad ain't got the stones for that sort of fun.


People were saying the same thing before he attacked Ukraine.
 
bamph
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Go on, do it.  See what the fuck happens after.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What would have been the downside to beating this asshole to death with a hammer the moment he suggested that Russia was "justified" in using nukes?
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: I wonder if the rest of the world will decide that they do not like guns placed against their heads and actually do something about Russia.


If the end result of anything we do (to include doing nothing) is nuclear death...them we don't have any choice in the matter. Putin has to go.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You want everyone on the planet to be against Russia?  Cause this is how you get everyone on the planet to be against Russia.

First your leaders
Then your infrastructure
Then the starvation
Then your history
Then Russia doesn't exist

Somewhere, some people are dividing up Russia and deciding who gets what.  China is a safe bet but I'm sure there are others.  And you know how china loves the non-Chinese within their borders.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weaver95: Blah blah blah. We all know Vlad ain't got the stones for that sort of fun.


Real talk....what's the line on none of his missiles launching because they've embezzled all the money that was meant to maintain those missiles?
 
Pangit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He really isnt saying anything. We know they have nukes. We know they could "push the button". We'd be saying the same thing, "Yes, we *could* do it if threatened". It's not technically wrong.
 
Zenith
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'cept NATO isn't going to be attacking anyone you vodka addled muppet.
you'll be left with the excuse of 'stop liking what I don't like' as an excuse for enlarging the conflict.
not sure that'll wash with anyone except Syria.
 
CheatCommando
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: I wonder if the rest of the world will decide that they do not like guns placed against their heads and actually do something about Russia.


I think they are in the process of doing that now, you know.
 
Psylence
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Barricaded Gunman: What would have been the downside to beating this asshole to death with a hammer the moment he suggested that Russia was "justified" in using nukes?


A dirty hammer.
 
CheatCommando
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Zenith: 'cept NATO isn't going to be attacking anyone you vodka addled muppet.
you'll be left with the excuse of 'stop liking what I don't like' as an excuse for enlarging the conflict.
not sure that'll wash with anyone except Syria.


Who we should be invading right now. If Israel won't help, then from Turkey.
 
AnotherAussiefarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Weaver95: Blah blah blah. We all know Vlad ain't got the stones for that sort of fun.

People were saying the same thing before he attacked Ukraine.


This is true. I can see Putin salting the Earth if he doesn't with nuclear fire. My only hope is that there are Russain Generals who will oppose any such measures because if the strike doesn't work, or the missle is knocked out, Russia's military bases will be blown to hell and back.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Push the button then. I'll be dead and Putin and the other mob bosses will have to live in a post nuclear world if and when they crawl out of their bunkers. The planet will be a hellscape of nuclear winter and fallout. Those that don't survive will be the lucky ones. Leaving a bunch of mobsters to a cold dead world sounds like a good punishment where they can fight among themselves.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: Weaver95: Blah blah blah. We all know Vlad ain't got the stones for that sort of fun.

Real talk....what's the line on none of his missiles launching because they've embezzled all the money that was meant to maintain those missiles?


I don't think anyone can really say for sure, but it's certainly a valid question. Vlad really might not have as many functional nukes as he says.
 
Omnivorous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bold talk for a one-eyed fat man.

/It would be the end of Russia as anyone every knew it.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Once again, make it very clear that if they launch one nuke, Russia is destroyed by nuclear weapons.

There is no tolerance here. If you do not nuke, you will not be nuked. If you do launch, you die, utterly.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pollyanna says what?
 
bamph
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Once again, make it very clear that if they launch one nuke, Russia is destroyed by nuclear weapons.

There is no tolerance here. If you do not nuke, you will not be nuked. If you do launch, you die, utterly.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Once again, make it very clear that if they launch one nuke, Russia is destroyed by nuclear weapons.

There is no tolerance here. If you do not nuke, you will not be nuked. If you do launch, you die, utterly.


In other words, screw proportional responses.
 
Vhale
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: You want everyone on the planet to be against Russia?  Cause this is how you get everyone on the planet to be against Russia.

First your leaders
Then your infrastructure
Then the starvation
Then your history
Then Russia doesn't exist

Somewhere, some people are dividing up Russia and deciding who gets what.  China is a safe bet but I'm sure there are others.  And you know how china loves the non-Chinese within their borders.


Works for North Korea.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: You want everyone on the planet to be against Russia?  Cause this is how you get everyone on the planet to be against Russia.


Even I know this, and I've only played maybe a dozen games of Civilization.

Ya launch one nuke and everyone starts getting pissy.
 
thepeterd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Vlad is just following old tactics is all:

Fark user imageView Full Size


NO RETREAT! ANYONE RETREATING WILL BE SHOT AS DESERTERS!
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As an aside, as it becomes more obvious that Putin cannot win against Ukraine, I think Republicans are going to get more emotionally unstable. Possibly violent.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MindStalker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: Weaver95: Blah blah blah. We all know Vlad ain't got the stones for that sort of fun.

Real talk....what's the line on none of his missiles launching because they've embezzled all the money that was meant to maintain those missiles?


None? Very doubtful. They still have regular missions to the ISS, they have the knowhow. They likely are having people make sure some of their ICBMs are functional. Most of them likely aren't functional, but it only takes a few to cause major destruction.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: Weaver95: Blah blah blah. We all know Vlad ain't got the stones for that sort of fun.

Real talk....what's the line on none of his missiles launching because they've embezzled all the money that was meant to maintain those missiles?


If any part of the rocket fuel is ethanol based i'm pretty sure they won't make it off the launcher at this point.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weaver95: iheartscotch: Weaver95: Blah blah blah. We all know Vlad ain't got the stones for that sort of fun.

Real talk....what's the line on none of his missiles launching because they've embezzled all the money that was meant to maintain those missiles?

I don't think anyone can really say for sure, but it's certainly a valid question. Vlad really might not have as many functional nukes as he says.


That might be true, it might not. If only 10% of their nukes work they could destroy the planet.

We need to be asking ourselves if this is the way we want life on earth to end because we're provoking the dynamite monkey. We can't let Putin or any country take over a sovereign nation in the most brutal way possible but then again, maybe we can. The world has stood idly by while these same atrocities constantly happen what makes this different? Is it because it's too close to NATO, or Zelenisky is a mastermind at politics, or because it's Russia, or because the world sees this as a slippery slope that nuclear powers allowed to do anything they want will do just that.

For whatever reason, we have to decide if this is literally the hill we want to die on.
 
cryptozoophiliac
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SLBM = Submarine Launched Ballistic Missile
 
palelizard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weaver95: I don't think anyone can really say for sure, but it's certainly a valid question. Vlad really might not have as many functional nukes as he says.


He doesn't need very many, though.

BizarreMan: In other words, screw proportional responses.


Eh, without trying to warmonger, willingness to use one is indicative of willingness to use more, and playing tit-for-tat with nukes seems like a strategy that just gets everyone killed. I hope Russian generals have more sense than Russian politicians.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MillionDollarMo: "We reserve the right to condemn Russia to a blanket of nuclear hellfire. You'll be sorry!"


Hopefully it would never come to it but I really wonder if Russia's military would even obey the order. They know it's suicide. NATO will turn Russia into the world's largest sheet of glass.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nimbull: Push the button then. I'll be dead and Putin and the other mob bosses will have to live in a post nuclear world if and when they crawl out of their bunkers. The planet will be a hellscape of nuclear winter and fallout. Those that don't survive will be the lucky ones. Leaving a bunch of mobsters to a cold dead world sounds like a good punishment where they can fight among themselves.


This is the problem with old people running things.  They think 'well, I'm going to be dead or invalid in 10 years, so what the fark do I care about the future?'

This is why we need to vote them all out of power.  Put in people who will actually have to live with the consequences of their actions.

/but avoid the religious nutjobs who think the apocalypse is coming
//because they're willing to do whatever they can to gain favor with their magical sky person
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: Harry Freakstorm: You want everyone on the planet to be against Russia?  Cause this is how you get everyone on the planet to be against Russia.

Even I know this, and I've only played maybe a dozen games of Civilization.

Ya launch one nuke and everyone starts getting pissy.


What was I not supposed to do that?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
In case you were wondering who voted against NATO backing in 2019, here's the list.

Allen
Amash
Biggs
Burchett
Cline
DesJarlais
Fulcher
Gaetz
Gohmert
Gosar
Griffith
Harris
Hice (GA)
Jordan
Massie
McClintock
Meadows
Perry
Rose, John W.
Roy
Steube
Weber (TX)
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: War crimes it is then.


The whole war crimes thing is so farking stupid. In what situation does Putin end up in front of a jury? He'd have to lose so badly that foreign troops have dragged him out of hiding. The reason I know that nothing will happen is because nuclear armed countries can do whatever they want. The entire Iraq war was one big war crime. "Extraordinary rendition" fits the definition of a crime against humanity and Guantanamo Bay...well enough said. The world will be engulfed in a nuclear holocaust before Putin ever sees a day in court.
 
CheatCommando
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

MindStalker: They still have regular missions to the ISS, they have the knowhow


The Soyuz is actually a very different rocket from their strategic missiles and they get months of foreknowledge of the launch date (and are allowed to postpone if something isn't working). They have the knowhow to orbit one rocket once a month or so - to emergency launch strategic missiles (more than a few of which may have had essentially zero maintenance done since they were parked in the silo, transporter, or submarine) is another.

Not a risk particularly worth taking, in my opinion, but folks wondering just how many would actually launch have a valid viewpoint.
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
For all of you that advocate getting involved and bust Biden's nuts for staying out of it, this is why. Does anyone doubt that Putin would do it? Anyone?

Of course, the people that go after Biden on this are hopelessly confused anyway, because their orange god and his lackeys root for Putin but he's on the wrong side of history and he's a Rooskie so they want to root for Ukraine, but if Ukraine wins then Biden handled it well and they can't be seen to side with Biden so it's back around to Putin. If you could harness the crazy revolutions in their heads we'd have a massive global energy surplus.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Oneiros: Nimbull: Push the button then. I'll be dead and Putin and the other mob bosses will have to live in a post nuclear world if and when they crawl out of their bunkers. The planet will be a hellscape of nuclear winter and fallout. Those that don't survive will be the lucky ones. Leaving a bunch of mobsters to a cold dead world sounds like a good punishment where they can fight among themselves.

This is the problem with old people running things.  They think 'well, I'm going to be dead or invalid in 10 years, so what the fark do I care about the future?'

This is why we need to vote them all out of power.  Put in people who will actually have to live with the consequences of their actions.

/but avoid the religious nutjobs who think the apocalypse is coming
//because they're willing to do whatever they can to gain favor with their magical sky person


I'm not that old but I would like to live out my remaining years not having to deal with the Russian version of Hitler running amok all over the place. Bloodying his nose now instead of waiting till he's overrun several countries sounds like a better idea and if he pulls out the nuclear card then bloody his nose with that to. He won't stop with Ukraine and it will reach your back yard eventually.
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: You want everyone on the planet to be against Russia?  Cause this is how you get everyone on the planet to be against Russia.

First your leaders
Then your infrastructure
Then the starvation
Then your history
Then Russia doesn't exist

Somewhere, some people are dividing up Russia and deciding who gets what.  China is a safe bet but I'm sure there are others.  And you know how china loves the non-Chinese within their borders.


If Vald can use historical "precedence" to claim Ukraine it is only fair that Mongolia gets a majority of modern Russia in these negotiations.
 
nhdjoseywales
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

MindStalker: iheartscotch: Weaver95: Blah blah blah. We all know Vlad ain't got the stones for that sort of fun.

Real talk....what's the line on none of his missiles launching because they've embezzled all the money that was meant to maintain those missiles?

None? Very doubtful. They still have regular missions to the ISS, they have the knowhow. They likely are having people make sure some of their ICBMs are functional. Most of them likely aren't functional, but it only takes a few to cause major destruction.


They have the knowhow to buy decent tires too, that didnt happen
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
What I don't get is the upside to using nuclear weapons. I mean, supposing they work, all you're doing is mashing the MAD button. It's a very expensive suicide machine.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
This is why we don't want Iran to have nuclear weapons. Cuz then you have to figure out whether they're crazy enough to actually do it.
 
