"You sank my Battleship"
27
    More: News, Russia, Ukraine, Crimea, Large Landing Ship Orsk, Russian Navy, Black Sea, Sevastopol, Ukrainian forces  
•       •       •

Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Slaxl [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
How many people can it carry?
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Well I guess it just goes to show you,
if the Russian warship won't go fark itself,
Ukraine will do the farking. With gusto.
 
FlameDuck
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Slaxl: How many people can it carry?


Probably none now
 
Pert
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Odin's Other Eye
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Slaxl: How many people can it carry?


Well none, now. 

(300-425 troops and 20 tanks or 40 AFVs)
 
Odin's Other Eye
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

FlameDuck: Slaxl: How many people can it carry?

Probably none now


[shakes tiny fist]
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Ukraine's President when Russia asks for unconditional surrender:

how about no!
Youtube lITBGjNEp08
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Alligator-class_landing_ship here's info about the ship class for Farkers like me who had no idea what the thing was.  Good job on Ukraine for destroying it.  It's a smaller ship, but knocking out one of their transports is smart considering how abysmal Russia's logistics are.
 
kendelrio
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Did the front fall off?
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
A friend who might know such things has been claiming that the better troops (non-conscripts) would have been on the ships.

In the last part of that video there is another ship that looks like it's captain doesn't want to be there anymore.
 
sensitive yet dangerous
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
DahAhAhAh you just shanked my Jenga ship.
 
daffy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Odin's Other Eye: Slaxl: How many people can it carry?

Well none, now. 

(300-425 troops and 20 tanks or 40 AFVs)



It depends.  Do they have to be alive?
 
JK47
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Theeng: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Alligator-class_landing_ship here's info about the ship class for Farkers like me who had no idea what the thing was.  Good job on Ukraine for destroying it.  It's a smaller ship, but knocking out one of their transports is smart considering how abysmal Russia's logistics are.



Oh not only that.  The ship was full of ammunition and was apparently close to the fuel depot at Berdyansk which was Ukraine's naval base on the Azov.  So now the fuel depot is burning and Russia's ships are evacuating the port sans fuel and ammunition.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Ukraine says the Orsk has been sunk and two other ships are on fire.
https://www.bbc.com/news/live/world-europe-60856533
(Russian Navy ship destroyed at southern port - Ukraine military)
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The one running away could be of the Ropucha class like this one
Wikipedia claims the Orsk is "Burning after an explosion in the port of Berdyansk"

There have been other ships that were on fire and seemed to have gotten better.
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
JK47
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

daffy: It depends.  Do they have to be alive?



Didn't say where it was carrying them.  To the bottom of the sea or to hell it makes no difference.
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

daffy: Odin's Other Eye: Slaxl: How many people can it carry?

Well none, now. 

(300-425 troops and 20 tanks or 40 AFVs)


It depends.  Do they have to be alive?


If not, the Ukrainians are generously offering free burials at sea.
 
FlameDuck
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Not mine ... but funny
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Zenith
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Theeng: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Alligator-class_landing_ship here's info about the ship class for Farkers like me who had no idea what the thing was.  Good job on Ukraine for destroying it.  It's a smaller ship, but knocking out one of their transports is smart considering how abysmal Russia's logistics are.


and trashing the port at the same time.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Oh and lol the Orsk is sunk. Good riddance. That's an environmental disaster and maybe Russia can have more assets seized to clean it up as part of their reparations.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

JK47: Theeng: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Alligator-class_landing_ship here's info about the ship class for Farkers like me who had no idea what the thing was.  Good job on Ukraine for destroying it.  It's a smaller ship, but knocking out one of their transports is smart considering how abysmal Russia's logistics are.


Oh not only that.  The ship was full of ammunition and was apparently close to the fuel depot at Berdyansk which was Ukraine's naval base on the Azov.  So now the fuel depot is burning and Russia's ships are evacuating the port sans fuel and ammunition.


Sounds like the Ukranians timed the strike for maximum collateral impact targeting russian supplies. Excellent.
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Just as a tribute to 1905, I think that the Ukrainian war gods should get ready for the amphibious ship that sailed from Vladivostok, around Japan and all the way to the Black Sea... then they should just sink it spectacularly.

This kind of ignominious defeat after a long and well publicized voyage has been known to spark revolutions in Russia, leading to big changes.
 
daffy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Keep up the good work. Everyone (except Russia) is rooting for you.
 
khatores
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

DON.MAC: The one running away could be of the Ropucha class like this one
Wikipedia claims the Orsk is "Burning after an explosion in the port of Berdyansk"

There have been other ships that were on fire and seemed to have gotten better.


Well, that's true.  The Admiral Kuznetsov seems to catch on fire every year or two but somehow keeps floating.

If the ship got struck so hard it's on fire, there's significant damage. It was probably full of ammunition at the time so that's going to burn for a while.

Even if it's not actually sunk, it won't be doing anything useful for a while. Best case, they'd have to come tow it back to Russia, and you know the Ukrainians are going to be shooting at the whole effort.

I'd count this as a win.
 
Zenith
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

khatores: DON.MAC: The one running away could be of the Ropucha class like this one
Wikipedia claims the Orsk is "Burning after an explosion in the port of Berdyansk"

There have been other ships that were on fire and seemed to have gotten better.

Well, that's true.  The Admiral Kuznetsov seems to catch on fire every year or two but somehow keeps floating.

If the ship got struck so hard it's on fire, there's significant damage. It was probably full of ammunition at the time so that's going to burn for a while.

Even if it's not actually sunk, it won't be doing anything useful for a while. Best case, they'd have to come tow it back to Russia, and you know the Ukrainians are going to be shooting at the whole effort.

I'd count this as a win.


oh it was full of ammo

https://twitter.com/newsistaan/status/1506887509363822592
 
