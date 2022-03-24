 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Drive)   Russia done farked up   (thedrive.com) divider line
17
    More: Obvious, Russia, Cold War, Russia's invasion, NATO, Soviet Union, Ukrainians, World War II, Vladimir Putin  
•       •       •

656 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Mar 2022 at 8:30 AM (11 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I said this two weeks ago, but who cares. I could have been wrong, but I wasn't. Just nothing has improved. Putin did not pull some rabbit or nuke out of his hat. He just keeps getting his legs knocked out from under him every time he tries to stand up.

The article says that Russia can't "win" and gives a pretty broad definition. It seemed clear to me then that Russia was not achieving all or most of its goals quickly, and that Ukraine was not going to negotiate its future away. In a narrow sense, Putin knew he was not going to win four days in.

Has Russia lost? Well. Yeah. Russia is not going to achieve anything that will be worthwhile, or which will justify the losses. The prospects are that it will continue to lose resources of all kinds, probably at an increasing rate. It has lost prestige, allies, trade partners, and 30 years of social and economic progress.

We have probably been watching the desperation moves in the last week. Putin asks China for help. And Chechnya and Belarus and Kazakhstan. No help. NATO stiffens and mounts more pressure. Refugees are not panicking, but are being accepted and accommodated. NATO has not taken any bait that might widen the conflict. The economic sanctions are brutal and will be increasingly hard to walk back over time.

We are at that point where Putin will have to turn the evil up to 11, or he will have to go home. Going home will probably end his regime. Turning up the evil might just end his country. If he waits, conditions will disintegrate.

Shall I say that THIS is what the West should have done with Hitler? Sure Hitler could have gone to war a year or two earlier, but he would have failed. He made early gains simply because nobody would stop him. Maybe the West, and particularly the people of Ukraine, have stood up to this madman and stopped him. Maybe we learned from Munich. Maybe we have been lucky. This time.

War is awful and it has been an awful horrible waste. How much more could have been gained by just pursuing friendly relations? How much less would have been lost?

Time to end this.
 
The Iconoclast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
On the eve of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Trump described Putin as "savvy" and a "genius."
 
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That was a very good read, and seems quite on point. The biggest question that remains to be answered, if it ever will be, was just WHY did Putin think anything about this invasion was a good idea in the long-term? For someone who had built a carefully crafted reputation is a master political strategist, this is a level of failure that has rarely been seen in history.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Winterlight: That was a very good read, and seems quite on point. The biggest question that remains to be answered, if it ever will be, was just WHY did Putin think anything about this invasion was a good idea in the long-term? For someone who had built a carefully crafted reputation is a master political strategist, this is a level of failure that has rarely been seen in history.


Because Putin tends to kill anyone who tells him facts he doesn't like. He made his decision based on information from people who, by the nature of their positions, could not give Putin accurate information.
Plus I think Putin is a pathological narcissistic personality type, so there's that.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At this point, Putin is more dangerous to Russia than anyone else.
I guess it depends on how many more troops Vlad is willing to lose until even he has to admit defeat.
Or his military just up and all quit.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

2fardownthread: He just keeps getting his legs knocked out from under him every time he tries to stand up.


That's probably one of the larger parts in NATO's calculus to stay out of the war, excluding logistical support of course.  NATO doesn't need to get directly involved because Ukraine's done quite well keeping the pressure on while Russia continues to own-goal itself.

/the other larger part, of course, being NATO doesn't want to start WWIII
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Let's hope Putin reacts by releasing all the kompromat he's got on American politicians.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It's looking possible that Putin may well have created the thing he was afraid of: A diminished Russia.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: Let's hope Putin reacts by releasing all the kompromat he's got on American politicians.


That would make my year......
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Putin's a nutjob. When this situation finally degenerates to the point Russia has to retreat and lose even more influence, I hope whoever they have in their missile command isn't the blind obedience sort, because he definitely seems like the type to want to flip the board and set everything on fire when he loses.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

And this amount of Failure was BEFORE he decided to invade Ukraine and reveal to the world that his vaunted military are a shadow of their former selves.

It will take decades to undo the damage Putin has done to Russia, and his name will bea curse for generations.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vestona22
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Read this early this AM.  Very well written article.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: Mr. Coffee Nerves: Let's hope Putin reacts by releasing all the kompromat he's got on American politicians.

That would make my year......



"It was your supporters in the United States, dear Vlad.   They failed you.   Now, let the hate flow through you as you show those American dogs everything you have on them.  Yes!  Let the hate flow!  Graham!  Cruz!  Even the one they call Trump!.  Show them.  Show the world you are not to be trifled with!"
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I think Putin made a bet with someone that he can get 50,000 people killed by Summer.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ less than a minute ago  
By the standards of the original goal, Putin has lost and there's no path to winning.  The goal was to make Ukraine a compliant puppet state.  That goal was dead the first time someone shot back, but functionally it was gone by about Day 3 when the pre-prepared news report leaked about the glorious reunification of Russia and Ukraine and definitely when Russia accepted that the decapitation plan had failed and they reverted to their Aleppo/Grozny strategy which won't win any hearts and minds.

All we're doing is watching how many bodies Putin is willing to throw into the meat grinder while he gropes around for something better than what he's got in hand.  The Shirtless Chessmaster is just a boilerplate strongman who appears invincible until suddenly he isn't like every strongman before him.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.