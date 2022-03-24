 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Russian troops found an enemy in Ukraine they can actually beat: themselves   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
    Followup, Second Chechen War, Russia, Russian soldiers, Belarus, Ukrainian language, Ukraine, Ukrainian forces, Col. Yury Medvedev  
Wobambo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In before "this is promising, but do we have anything beyond one unsubstantiated report of the alleged fragging with a tank?"
 
Slaxl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: In before "this is promising, but do we have anything beyond one unsubstantiated report of the alleged fragging with a tank?"


Ran over, not fragged. I can't imagine the Russians being happy about an underling running over Colonel.
 
El Rich-o
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: In before "this is promising, but do we have anything beyond one unsubstantiated report of the alleged fragging with a tank?"


'Our propaganda is the gospel truth, while their propaganda is a flimsy tissue of easily disproved lies.'

On the other hand, I want to believe.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
They say civilization is nine meals from anarchy. Short rations, low fuel, and as happy to be doing this as a fat kid going to camp, which they promised wouldn't be fat camp again this year.
 
Manic Depressive Mouse [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Doesn't "each other" imply the Russians are beating the Ukrainians and vice versa? Shouldn't it be "themselves"?
 
daffy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Maybe they will all just turn around and go home. I know it probably will not happen, but you never know.
 
Nidiot
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
You really are a failure if you deliberately run over your commanding officer with a tank and still don't manage to kill him.
 
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Manic Depressive Mouse: Doesn't "each other" imply the Russians are beating the Ukrainians and vice versa? Shouldn't it be "themselves"?


Good point, thanks - headline fixed.
 
thisispete
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/Yeah, I know tanks are much faster than this, but this is what came to mind.
 
padraig
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Moderator: Manic Depressive Mouse: Doesn't "each other" imply the Russians are beating the Ukrainians and vice versa? Shouldn't it be "themselves"?

Good point, thanks - headline fixed.


Good fix, don't beat yourself over missing it.
Or do, I don't judge.
 
Katwang
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Colonel gets run by his own tank and receives a medal for courage. Ivan the tank driver should've tried for the Colonel's hat holder since he'll be leaving this "special operation" as casualty himself.
 
