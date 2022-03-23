 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   The fall of the House of Flusher   (nypost.com) divider line
35
    More: Followup, Week-day names, Lauren Pazienza, Lawyer, District attorneys, dad Daniel, Post Wednesday, fiery redhead, idyllic part of Long Island  
•       •       •

1603 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Mar 2022 at 7:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



35 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What is she wearing?
She looks pooah
 
gottagopee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"the scion of a cesspool dynasty"

I took that rather figuratively before reading further

All financial 'dynasties' are cesspools
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So another affluenza defense?
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
. I feel for her fiancé because he's a nice guy and he didn't sign up for this."

Well he kind of did.

Someone died saving this man. Hopefully he'll realized that and make better choices in the future.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
gingers
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not exactly what I picture when I think of a Long Island cesspool.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The couple appear to have raised their daughter in Setauket, near Port Jefferson, where she attended Ward Melville High School with her future fiancé, Naveen Pereira, now a Microsoft customer service specialist, who hung up when a Post reporter called him Wednesday.

Now there's a MCSS who is going to get 6 emails from managers ranging from "You never hang up on a call before asking if you've exceeded customers expectations" to "What is this 'hang up ' option?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Flusher? I hardly know 'er
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
You know you're special when the cop doing the perp walk with you wears a three piece suit.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Nice pity piece.
 
bthom37
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
What a bizarre attempt at an article.  It's a bit too coherent to be AI generated, but if you told me a human gave this AI generated article a polish I'd believe it
 
El_Dan
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Guessing that the booking process may have been the first time she ever heard the word "no" in her life.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
So how much has she donated to Trump?
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: What is she wearing?
She looks pooah


I read this in my grandmother's voice

/she looks like a hoo-ah
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Armchair, ill-informed quarterback opinion inbound:  She might actually be remorseful.  Maybe she has self-control and anger issues.  That makes it less scary (she's not deliberately hunting for people to harm) but also more serious (she has little ability to not hurt people when an urge to strike rises).  She should go away until she's too old and frail to harm anyone... but you can probably put her in a low security mental health facility instead of jail.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: So how much has she donated to Trump?


She's seen the inside of Rikers, even if it will be a brief stay, so I'd say zero.
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I'd say we give up on this one. Gen Pop until shivved.
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Oneiros: So another affluenza defense?


I wouldn't be the slightest bit surprised if she either walks or has "house arrest" instead of what she deserves for just that reason.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Poor little rich girl.
 
Katolu
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Her and that douche residue encrusted pencil that punched Rick Moranis need to duke it out. Inside a burning car crushed.
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
So THATS what a spike of ennui feels like, I think.
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Quit her job because she "hit the ceiling". Guessing they didn't recognize her "genius" and promote her quickly enough for her liking.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: Nice pity piece.


Pity? She's limned as a short-fused, violent, flighty, spoiled heir to an empire built on shiat.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Is cesspool the word they use in LI for septic tank?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: The couple appear to have raised their daughter in Setauket, near Port Jefferson, where she attended Ward Melville High School with her future fiancé, Naveen Pereira, now a Microsoft customer service specialist, who hung up when a Post reporter called him Wednesday.

Now there's a MCSS who is going to get 6 emails from managers ranging from "You never hang up on a call before asking if you've exceeded customers expectations" to "What is this 'hang up ' option?


This is a classic example of why the Post is stupid.  What value is there in talking to Tammy in customer service?   "What can you tell us about how terrible the daughter is of your boss!?"  This is why you're still just a tabloid.
 
Katolu
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Is cesspool the word they use in LI for septic tank?


It's the same. Maybe a firefly/lightning bug regional type thing.
 
kermit the forg [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: Armchair, ill-informed quarterback opinion inbound:  She might actually be remorseful.  Maybe she has self-control and anger issues.  That makes it less scary (she's not deliberately hunting for people to harm) but also more serious (she has little ability to not hurt people when an urge to strike rises).  She should go away until she's too old and frail to harm anyone... but you can probably put her in a low security mental health facility instead of jail.


Also any kind of drugs can exacerbate those anger or mental issues.  She may try to use that as a defense.
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: Armchair, ill-informed quarterback opinion inbound:  She might actually be remorseful.  Maybe she has self-control and anger issues.  That makes it less scary (she's not deliberately hunting for people to harm) but also more serious (she has little ability to not hurt people when an urge to strike rises).  She should go away until she's too old and frail to harm anyone... but you can probably put her in a low security mental health facility instead of jail.


Sorry and remorse doesn't bring back the dead. I say we punish her as well as her parents who raised her to become this way.

Extract 3 eggs from her ovaries, then perform a hysterectomy so that she cannot reproduce and bring her tainted genetics into the world to pollute our society.

She wants them back to have children? $500,000 a piece in lieu of bail. 20 year parole. Every time she violates parole and/or breaks the law, they destroy an egg. 3 strikes and your family tree is out.
 
Gough
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: The couple appear to have raised their daughter in Setauket, near Port Jefferson, where she attended Ward Melville High School with her future fiancé, Naveen Pereira, now a Microsoft customer service specialist, who hung up when a Post reporter called him Wednesday.

Now there's a MCSS who is going to get 6 emails from managers ranging from "You never hang up on a call before asking if you've exceeded customers expectations" to "What is this 'hang up ' option?


I need to check in with my family members who live in Setauket to find out the local gossip on this.  My niece and nephew both went to Ward Melville.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: You know you're special when the cop doing the perp walk with you wears a three piece suit.


Not special but your 'family' ' knows a guy's who can 'solve problems'.


Because I can only assume being a scion of a cesspool operation is similar to being in ' waste management' in the NYC metropolitan area.

The cop is probably wearing a vest under that suit so he does ' take his retirement upstate'.

/If you catch my meaning
//Meaning her father is has friends a certain orange shiat goblin respects
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: Poor little rich girl.


The Specials - Hey Little Rich Girl
Youtube 0wmDDi_rSFA
 
Nosatril [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Is cesspool the word they use in LI for septic tank?


I take it as a pumper truck company, though I would be surprised if there were many septic tanks in an area as densely populated as Long Island. The trucks are also needed for pumping grease traps at restaurants and for maintenance on municipal sewer systems.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Claude Ballse:

I thought I was cold.

Banishment to tuktyucktuck
 
KCinPA
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: So how much has she donated to Trump?


She lives in Manhattan which votes 86% Democrat. So I'm guessing the same amount as Trump pays for rent inside your head.
 
PoweredByIrony
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Speaking of flushing, there have been a lot of NYPost articles greenlit recently. For a while it seemed as though we were moving away from that craptastic excuse for journalism. Did someone make new friends?
 
Displayed 35 of 35 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.