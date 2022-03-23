 Skip to content
(Carscoops)   Imported a JDM car in the last 8 years? Got some bad news for you   (carscoops.com) divider line
Znuh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Re-register it in Vermont, USA's DMV. You'll get a Vermont plate and sticker, no matter what state you live in. Titles not necessary, only Bill of Sale.

https://jalopnik.com/my-bus-has-plates-because-the-vermont-dmv-is-secretly-a-1845700048
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The feds have the VINs and will track those cars down They were smuggled in to the country. They will be confiscated.
 
