(ABC7 Los Angeles)   Mountain lion stops by Irvine shopping center and goes into a store to pick up a few things, everyone flips the fark out (with video)   (abc7.com) divider line
    More: Scary, two-year-old male mountain lion, Irvine, California, mountain lion, Water Works, Crime, mountain lion dart, area of Odyssey, Oak Creek Community Park  
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Part of me wonders if the danger kitty was sick, but a more cynical part is guessing he was someone's very illegal "pet", as they tend to avoid people and populations especially in broad daylight.

They'll wander at night through McMansionland suburbia for food, but they are typically loners and we freak the hell out of them (except for joggers in the country who act like food on trails).

I am not an expert beyond being instructed how not to look like food to a danger kitty. They are mighty animals.
 
Riche [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
That's one handsome boy. I hope he does well wherever they release him.

I'm also glad nobody got hurt.
 
relaxitsjustme [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Once he gets home...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eegah [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny queso
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
the paws on that creature are horri-mazing.

big kitteh
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
OC Cougar thread?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
So, a mountain lion kills another mountain lion on your porch, that's California.  Just roll with the wildlife
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
That's a big pussycat!
 
