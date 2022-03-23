 Skip to content
(KING 5 News)   Don't trip and fall while tripping at the falls   (king5.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
First rule of psychedelics, have a sitter
Second rule, be in a safe environment
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Just remember what the door mouse said...
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The Cascade effect
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Yo purple talking dog...We heard you like falls when your trippin' balls, so we put a fall in your falls..
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

cretinbob: First rule of psychedelics, have a sitter
Second rule, be in a safe environment


Indeed. Using them in such a sitting should be viewed as attempted suicide.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: cretinbob: First rule of psychedelics, have a sitter
Second rule, be in a safe environment

Indeed. Using them in such a sitting should be viewed as attempted suicide.


And by that i mean the setting in TFA.
 
