(The Verge)   Stephen Wilhite, inventor of the GIF, meets Jod   (theverge.com) divider line
196
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
We have to pay tribute to the guy who made THIS all possible.

And for the record, it's pronounced JIFF, like the peanut butter.
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It's pronounced "JIF".  That's from the juy who invented it.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

markie_farkie: We have to pay tribute to the guy who made THIS all possible.

And for the record, it's pronounced JIFF, like the peanut butter.


Yes, for jrafics interface format
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It's pronounced like the G in garage.
 
snowblur [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: It's pronounced "JIF".  That's from the juy who invented it.


puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Jesus originally called his following the Shiatgoblins. Sometimes you just gotta correct a guy.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I looked him up on Wikipedia dot orje
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: It's pronounced "JIF".  That's from the juy who invented it.


Well he's dead so I'm still pronouncing it with a hard G.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
GIF thread!

BKITU [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Jone but not forjotten.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I guess he believed in GIFs but not vaccines.

/hard G
GRAPHIC
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Stephen Wilhite, inventor of the GIF, meets Jod

ariseatex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
When asked for comment, the GIFs responded:

iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Ivo Shandor: [i.redd.it image 585x339]


markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Twilight Farkle: [i.imgur.com image 384x288] [View Full Size image _x_]


I learned BASIC on one of those back in 1980!
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

cameroncrazy1984: markie_farkie: We have to pay tribute to the guy who made THIS all possible.

[blog.chrisworfolk.com image 220x340] [View Full Size image _x_]

And for the record, it's pronounced JIFF, like the peanut butter.

Yes, for jrafics interface format


I mean, I'm all in team hard-G, but that's a dumb argument.

The letters in an acronym are not necessarily pronounced as they are in the words they represent. Consider scuba, laser, FIFA, NATO, NASA [...]
 
Dave and the Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Dave and the Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

iron de havilland: cameroncrazy1984: markie_farkie: We have to pay tribute to the guy who made THIS all possible.

[blog.chrisworfolk.com image 220x340] [View Full Size image _x_]

And for the record, it's pronounced JIFF, like the peanut butter.

Yes, for jrafics interface format

I mean, I'm all in team hard-G, but that's a dumb argument.

The letters in an acronym are not necessarily pronounced as they are in the words they represent. Consider scuba, laser, FIFA, NATO, NASA [...]


Maybe you're kidding, but every one of you example acronyms starts with the same sound it's first word starts with.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Dave and the Mission: iron de havilland: cameroncrazy1984: markie_farkie: We have to pay tribute to the guy who made THIS all possible.

[blog.chrisworfolk.com image 220x340] [View Full Size image _x_]

And for the record, it's pronounced JIFF, like the peanut butter.

Yes, for jrafics interface format

I mean, I'm all in team hard-G, but that's a dumb argument.

The letters in an acronym are not necessarily pronounced as they are in the words they represent. Consider scuba, laser, FIFA, NATO, NASA [...]

Maybe you're kidding, but every one of you example acronyms starts with the same sound it's first word starts with.


But the other letters don't.

The "u" in scuba isn't pronounced as the "u" in underwater is.
The "a" in laser isn't pronounced as the "a" in amplification is.
&c.
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tragic that he bought into pronunciation misinformation and denialism to the very end, like so many of those who have died from COVID.

Graphic starts with a hard G, jood sir.
 
Dave and the Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iron de havilland: Dave and the Mission: iron de havilland: cameroncrazy1984: markie_farkie: We have to pay tribute to the guy who made THIS all possible.

[blog.chrisworfolk.com image 220x340] [View Full Size image _x_]

And for the record, it's pronounced JIFF, like the peanut butter.

Yes, for jrafics interface format

I mean, I'm all in team hard-G, but that's a dumb argument.

The letters in an acronym are not necessarily pronounced as they are in the words they represent. Consider scuba, laser, FIFA, NATO, NASA [...]

Maybe you're kidding, but every one of you example acronyms starts with the same sound it's first word starts with.

But the other letters don't.

The "u" in scuba isn't pronounced as the "u" in underwater is.
The "a" in laser isn't pronounced as the "a" in amplification is.
&c.


The a in laser is pronounced just like it is in amplificAtion.
 
Dave and the Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Diabolic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All my sex tapes were so short they made perfect gifs.
 
Diabolic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I say it like gift without the 't'. I also pronounce a certain popular image hosting site as IHM-gurr.

I'm a real rebel.
 
Cheesehead_Dave [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's Pronounced 'Jif' not 'Gif'
Youtube ofm4XCdZzI4
 
Jumpthruhoops
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A good gif is a good gift.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is liable to get maudlin, so here's a GIF of Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively kissing to help get us through.
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the first item in my gif folder, so here

RIP internet man
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
UberNeuman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From GIF to RIP: Only on Netflix.  3 Seconds at 320X240 SD No Audio.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still my fave

DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hard G. I don't care what the creator if it thinks/thought.
Pronouncing it jiff is farking stupid.
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
          it's spelled gif but pronounced "throatwobbler mangrove"
 
Beerguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thank you, Sir.

/Salute
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cameroncrazy1984: markie_farkie: We have to pay tribute to the guy who made THIS all possible.

[blog.chrisworfolk.com image 220x340] [View Full Size image _x_]

And for the record, it's pronounced JIFF, like the peanut butter.

Yes, for jrafics interface format


This. I mean giraffe is an admirable gambit. But an acronym borrows the sound of the original. Hard G Graphic.
 
Cheesehead_Dave [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Summoner101: Still my fave

[c.tenor.com image 220x220] [View Full Size image _x_]


Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

markie_farkie: Twilight Farkle: [i.imgur.com image 384x288] [View Full Size image _x_]

I learned BASIC on one of those back in 1980!


Me, in 1982, when "floppy disk" meant something!
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All I have to add is

JIF
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Definitely not a bookmark.

Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Beerguy: [Fark user image image 500x281]

Thank you, Sir.

/Salute


LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
  4. Click here to submit a link.