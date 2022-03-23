 Skip to content
(Asahi Shimbun)   2025 Osaka Kansai Expo officially unveils its new mascot, which is very naked, red, blue and dripping   (asahi.com) divider line
bittermang
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'm most concerned by the needless buldge shading, but then again, Japan
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Is this expo anywhere near Fukushima?

/It's positively tame as far as Japan goes.
//Weird is good btw.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
That's the Osaka Expo mascot? Ry'leh?!
 
jso2897
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Everything I have ever aspired to be.
 
Dadoody
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'm imagining that it's the genital warts virus on that anime Cells at Work./ 

1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ less than a minute ago  
weird
 
