(Oddity Central)   The controversial yoga practice know as Khecarī Mudrā, in which you stick your tongue into the nasal cavity. Maybe it's controversial because you're digging for boogers, who knows   (odditycentral.com) divider line
    More: Weird, Mouth, Tongue, Soft palate, Khecarī Mudrā, Yoga, Nose, Spiritual Curiosity lists resistance, advanced stages of a practice  
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Depends, is it your nasal cavity, or someone elses?
 
anustart [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
If you've got Buggerers in your nose, Yoga Tongue won't fix that.
Boogers, however...
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Nope, nope, nope.

I'd rather not have my tongue slip down my esophagus when I sleep because I've severed the frenulum.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Hell, I can barely lick my nipples these days.
Quite frankly, if I could achieve enough flexibility to tongue my navel I sure as fark wouldn't stop there!
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I prefer the anagram, but with a partner.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I could stick my tongue up my nose, I would never need a pickup line.
 
Daddy's Big Pink Man-Squirrel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't it enough to just keep putting my foot in my mouth?
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is no way to treat your best frenulum.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WTP 2
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
what more proof of stupid do you want ....than this !
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I'll farking do it. 2 nostril piercings and a septum or two later. I'm not above picking my nose in public.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The nose‽
Oh f*ck off!
Goddamned weirdo motherf*ckers.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
This is really old. There was a hippie cult in the 60's that was big into that.

Don't ask me why I remember that, except I read about it and it was really weird then too.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Axeofjudgement: I'll farking do it. 2 nostril piercings and a septum or two later. I'm not above picking my nose in public.


i don't know. you really want your tongue no longer attached to the front bottom of your mouth? and i'm not sure the BACK of the nasal passage is amenable to tonguing with barbells.....

only one way to find out! 😜
 
wingedkat [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I mean, if people want to do it that's fine?  As long as they don't want me to do it too.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Guys, you're about 50 years late with the cutting...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Khecarī Mudrā is an obscure and somewhat controversial yoga practice that involves gradually severing parts of the tongue and then curling it back until it enters the nasal cavity.

Yeah, I think you left out the party that makes it controversial, subby.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
