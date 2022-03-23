 Skip to content
(princegeorgecitizen.com) I scream, you scream, we all scream when someone threatens to stab us for ice cream
15
    Shane Coulas of Prince George  
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
d279m997dpfwgl.cloudfront.netView Full Size


But what does the World Bank have to do with it?
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I cuss
You cuss
We all cuss
For asparagus
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Saw prince George and my mind immediately went to Maryland.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
86 minutes of my life I will never get back....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
That's cold, man.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

alechemist: Saw prince George and my mind immediately went to Maryland.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thatguyoverthere70
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Ben & Scary's.
 
thatguyoverthere70
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Hopefully he will soon be on the rocky road to rehabilitation.
 
focusthis
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
That guy's life choices are leading him down a rocky road.
 
focusthis
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I bet you type with *both* thumbs.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Some people get their jollies threatening people with a knife, this guy got his Good Humor.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: 86 minutes of my life I will never get back....

[Fark user image image 425x637]


It's weird how easily Clint Howard looks like a creepy semi-harmless psycho. Technically, there's really nothing sinister about his face but even his own family shudders when they look at him.
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

focusthis: I bet you type with *both* thumbs.


Funny thing you know, I work with a guy whose missing part of his thumb. He cut it off on a table saw in his garage.

He definitely can't type with two thumbs. Or give something two thumbs up. It's more like one and a half, or a thumb and a nub. A crooked one at that. He tends to get self conscious if you give him a thumbs up, or an ok symbol with your hand. So we try and avoid that. Finger guns are kind of ok, but you can't really use your thumbs as hammers. So it just looks like you're pointing at him with sound effects. We've pretty much stopped using hand gestures around him fit communications of any type. Still a pretty good guy though. Metaphorically speaking , he isn't less of a man, though he technically isn't 100% complete per se. He can still grip things and has a smile.

Anyway, you mentioned the two thumbs thing, and that just made me think of him.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Wobambo: The_Sponge: 86 minutes of my life I will never get back....

[Fark user image image 425x637]

It's weird how easily Clint Howard looks like a creepy semi-harmless psycho. Technically, there's really nothing sinister about his face but even his own family shudders when they look at him.


Lulz.  I briefly met him during a celebrity charity golf event in 2002....I still think I have his autograph somewhere.
 
