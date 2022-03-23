 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   How to piss off a judge: call in sick to your deposition in a case against you, but then go ahead and host your radio show   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
38
    More: Followup, Donald Trump, Medicine, Lawyer, Judge, Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, Monday, Epidemiology, Week-day names  
38 Comments
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I hope the judge takes this into account when deciding the amount of damages to assess against Jones
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

OldRod: I hope the judge takes this into account when deciding the amount of damages to assess against Jones


The judge would likely charge him with criminal contempt, which would be new charges.

We'll find out
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

cretinbob: OldRod: I hope the judge takes this into account when deciding the amount of damages to assess against Jones

The judge would likely charge him with criminal contempt, which would be new charges.

We'll find out


The judge farking should.

Throw him in jail for a week or two.
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

NateAsbestos: Throw him in jail for a week or two.


I would be OK with him being thrown in jail for a week or two, as long as each day of each week is measured in Venus days rather than Earth days.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Jones is a fatassed whitey, he won't be punished at all.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

OldRod: I hope the judge takes this into account when deciding the amount of damages to assess against Jones


And then there will be endless appeals. 20 years from now, just as thing are reaching an end... Alex Jones dies from old age.

That's how this works. That's how the rich and powerful escape justice.
 
Maybe you should drive [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
No, you'll piss a judge of more by wearing a football referee outfit to jury duty.  And blowing a whistle and throwing a yellow flag whenever there's an objection.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Ugh, no, I don't want to see Alex Jones in jail. Two days in, he'll be hawking powdered soap to the other inmates, telling them it'll cure their illnesses and shorten their sentences. People will be emerging from the county jail 10 times dumber than they went in.

The judge should shoot him, or at  the very least knock out his farking teeth with the gavel.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Are you too sick to sit in a jail cell, Alex? Keep pissing of judges and this question-and many others-will be answered in the next episode of...FAFO"
 
Monac
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
This is full-blown, spit-in-your-face contempt of court on Jone's part, and needs to be treated as such.  Can they give him three years in jail for it?
 
max_pooper
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The judge will most likely make along rant about the court system is backbone of our democracy and lying to the court is a grave injustice and will punish the dipshiat by rescheduling the deposition in the sternest possible voice.
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Nothing's gonna happen...
Nothing's gonna happen...
Nothing's gonna happen...
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I'm not a lawyer but even I know that judges really really really don't like this sort of thing.
Serious question - is Alex Jones legit mentally ill? Because I really have to wonder what his thinking here was...ain't no up side to this.
 
LimpDickRicky
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
fark that fat farking fark
 
hammettman
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
In yesterday's thread about Jones, I posted this: If he can't sit for depositions but still sits for his bilecasts, perhaps the judge can just have him sit for incarceration until he complies.

I do hope the judge sends him to jail for some mandatory time.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Right. This is the same judge that found Alex Jones guilty by default because Jones refused to cooperate with the trial.

https://www.npr.org/2021/11/15/1055864452/alex-jones-found-liable-for-defamation-in-sandy-hook-hoax-case

In addition, the judge refused the medical exemption.

https://www.newstimes.com/news/article/In-Sandy-Hook-case-judge-denies-Alex-Jones-17021615.php

Judge Barbara Bellis is done with his shiat.
 
New Rising Sun [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Maybe you should drive: No, you'll piss a judge of more by wearing a football referee outfit to jury duty.  And blowing a whistle and throwing a yellow flag whenever there's an objection.


Motion to make this the official judge's uniform and procedure for US courtrooms moving forward.  If English judges get to wear costumes, ours should too. I say let it represent the customs of our people.  No more gavel, just a whistle and penalty flags.  Instead of "please rise for the honorable _____", court will start with the opposing sides entering through an inflatable tunnel with theme music.  Lawyers will be permitted to celebrate a winning play, such as an objection, but not excessively lest a penalty be assessed.  1 timeout per side.  Lunch will be known as halftime.
 
MBooda
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Sick?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Cyberluddite: NateAsbestos: Throw him in jail for a week or two.

I would be OK with him being thrown in jail for a week or two, as long as each day of each week is measured in Venus days rather than Earth days.


In case you were wondering, a "day" on Venus is 5,832 Earth hours long.
Put in perspective, an Earth year is 8,760* hours long.

*add 24 for Leap Year.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Weaver95: I'm not a lawyer but even I know that judges really really really don't like this sort of thing.
Serious question - is Alex Jones legit mentally ill? Because I really have to wonder what his thinking here was...ain't no up side to this.


How to participate in a civil or criminal trial if you are not a lawyer.
Steps:
1. Shut the fark up.
2. Shut the fark up.
3. Do what your lawyer says.
4. Avoid interacting with the judge.
5. If you have to interact with the judge, your answer should be, "yes/ no, judge."
6. Many think that you should say, "Your honor". This is a bad idea. If you are upset, saying, "Judge" is easier than, "Your honor", with a straight face.
7. If all else fails, whisper to your attorney, "WTF am I supposed to say/ do here?"
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Jones is a fatassed whitey, he won't be punished at all.


Oh here come the debbie downers saying reality-based things
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Motion to make this the official judge's uniform and procedure for US courtrooms moving forward.  If English judges get to wear costumes, ours should too.


The stupid black robe is a costume. You don't realize it's stupid as hell because you grew up seeing it.

//Same way I never realized Catholic priests' rainbow flying squirrel costumes were stupid as hell.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Alex Jones looks like an infected taint boil.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
What's the Judge's number? I want to offer to leave my house right now and drag Jones, that smarmy bloated arsehole, into the courtroom by his collar.
 
RyogaM
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Just let the victims name whatever amount for damages they desire, immediately turn over Jones accounts and property to them, and gavel the case.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"Obvious gambit" is a weird euphemism for, "ran and hid in the stupidest way possible".
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: New Rising Sun: Motion to make this the official judge's uniform and procedure for US courtrooms moving forward.  If English judges get to wear costumes, ours should too.

The stupid black robe is a costume. You don't realize it's stupid as hell because you grew up seeing it.

//Same way I never realized Catholic priests' rainbow flying squirrel costumes were stupid as hell.


Go ahead. Next time you appear before a judge, tell them that they are wearing a silly costume. I happen to agree with you, but I also don't antagonize people that decide my future.
 
anuran
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Weaver95: I'm not a lawyer but even I know that judges really really really don't like this sort of thing.
Serious question - is Alex Jones legit mentally ill? Because I really have to wonder what his thinking here was...ain't no up side to this.


No. He just plays it on TV. He and his lawyers always treat the legal system with utter contempt because they know there are no real consequences for rich whites with political connections, and it's in his interest not to be deposed.
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
One thing I'll say for sure about Republicans like Alex.
They respect the law.
 
Skids [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I was wondering what section this would be posted in.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Maybe you should drive: No, you'll piss a judge of more by wearing a football referee outfit to jury duty.  And blowing a whistle and throwing a yellow flag whenever there's an objection.

Motion to make this the official judge's uniform and procedure for US courtrooms moving forward.  If English judges get to wear costumes, ours should too. I say let it represent the customs of our people.  No more gavel, just a whistle and penalty flags.  Instead of "please rise for the honorable _____", court will start with the opposing sides entering through an inflatable tunnel with theme music.  Lawyers will be permitted to celebrate a winning play, such as an objection, but not excessively lest a penalty be assessed.  1 timeout per side.  Lunch will be known as halftime.


While you're at it, we can sell the TV rights, replace the jury with cheerleaders, and sell advertising space on every surface!
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It's a litmus test of our country.  Every day that guys like Jones, Trump, Manafort and the rest are not in prison, we are a semi-failed state.   Period.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
JAIL.

NOW.

This is pure contempt of court.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
And he'll keep doing every dirty trick he can think of too until the judge finally gets sick of his stalling tactics and drops the hammer on him.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Monac: This is full-blown, spit-in-your-face contempt of court on Jone's part, and needs to be treated as such.  Can they give him three years in jail for it?


He has a solid defense though. You gotta be pretty sick to host Info Wars
 
The Sophian Church
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
He came down with a sudden case of acute perjuritis.
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
This just in. Conservatives are Pieces of shiat. Film at 11.

alchetron.comView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 minute ago  

moothemagiccow: Ugh, no, I don't want to see Alex Jones in jail. Two days in, he'll be hawking powdered soap to the other inmates, telling them it'll cure their illnesses and shorten their sentences. People will be emerging from the county jail 10 times dumber than they went in.

The judge should shoot him, or at  the very least knock out his farking teeth with the gavel.


It lasts longer, because it takes longer to pick up.
 
