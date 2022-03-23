 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   52 job openings newly available at Hobby Lobby   (msn.com) divider line
21
    More: Stupid, MSN  
•       •       •

1089 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Mar 2022 at 1:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I don't know how people keep getting away with it, but they do. Back in 2004 I bought an antique set of jewelry from a store in Old Town Alexandria near DC that never seemed to be open - they just opened the door one day when I was looking at something in the window. I spent $1200 on some 20's Art Deco jewelry that caught my fancy, but the woman in the store took me to a back room behind a curtain "just in case you'd like something for your house."

It was full of "It belongs in a museum" shiat. Not only could I not begin to afford any of it, I was wondering why it was there in the first place. Like ancient Egyptian tomb accents, things like that. Some of it was probably fake, but most of it looked real. It smelled real. That a business in a townhouse had three security guards gave me the impression it was real.

I still have the jewelry, which is probably worthless since it was in the front window. It was just literally the "front" for the big business in the back.
 
chipaku
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hasn't Hobby Lobby been running illegal smuggling rings for decades now? I swear I've heard this story before.
 
jbuist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: Some of it was probably fake, but most of it looked real. It smelled real.


My brain kind of locked up on that "it smelled real" thing.

Like... you've got a solid basis for what "that belongs in a museum" smells like? How'd you refine that?
 
Excelsior
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jbuist: Lsherm: Some of it was probably fake, but most of it looked real. It smelled real.

My brain kind of locked up on that "it smelled real" thing.

Like... you've got a solid basis for what "that belongs in a museum" smells like? How'd you refine that?


It smells like your grandma?
 
pollyprepper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chipaku: Hasn't Hobby Lobby been running illegal smuggling rings for decades now? I swear I've heard this story before.


Yep, its an "haven't I heard this before?"
 
ThighsofGlory
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jbuist: Lsherm: Some of it was probably fake, but most of it looked real. It smelled real.

My brain kind of locked up on that "it smelled real" thing.

Like... you've got a solid basis for what "that belongs in a museum" smells like? How'd you refine that?


Ask someone what you smell like
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if Interpol knows about the British Museum or Cleopatra's needle in central park?
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: I wonder if Interpol knows about the British Museum or Cleopatra's needle in central park?


The needle in Central Park was a gift, I believe.
 
omg bbq
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Lsherm: I don't know how people keep getting away with it, but they do. Back in 2004 I bought an antique set of jewelry from a store in Old Town Alexandria near DC that never seemed to be open - they just opened the door one day when I was looking at something in the window. I spent $1200 on some 20's Art Deco jewelry that caught my fancy, but the woman in the store took me to a back room behind a curtain "just in case you'd like something for your house."

It was full of "It belongs in a museum" shiat. Not only could I not begin to afford any of it, I was wondering why it was there in the first place. Like ancient Egyptian tomb accents, things like that. Some of it was probably fake, but most of it looked real. It smelled real. That a business in a townhouse had three security guards gave me the impression it was real.

I still have the jewelry, which is probably worthless since it was in the front window. It was just literally the "front" for the big business in the back.


Did it taste real?
 
freetomato
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I give well-deserved props to the teams that worked these cases and saw them to fruition.
 
Space Banana Physicist
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: mikaloyd: I wonder if Interpol knows about the British Museum or Cleopatra's needle in central park?

The needle in Central Park was a gift, I believe.


Yes. Of the "Wow that is great. Just great. Man it would look so great in Central Park. Hey by the way, apropos nothing, how you liking the increased trade with the United States? You must be glad we're staying neutral in this whole Britain-France-Egypt thing, eh? Well that's all the time I got this afternoon, British ambass coming by and you know what asses they can be about promptness. Really great-looking obelisk, again. See you soon" variety.
 
headslacker
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Yes!


I'm sure there is something in the Bible about being a thief of antiquities.
Let's see if there's any lying and murder involved as well... And how could they're not.
 
Zul the Magnificent
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: mikaloyd: I wonder if Interpol knows about the British Museum or Cleopatra's needle in central park?

The needle in Central Park was a gift, I believe.


From the British though, IIRC.  Not the Egyptians.
 
The Sophian Church
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
God, I thought the headline said "Home Depot", and I skimmed the whole article to figure out WTF that meant.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: mikaloyd: I wonder if Interpol knows about the British Museum or Cleopatra's needle in central park?

The needle in Central Park was a gift, I believe.


And the British Museum has been feeling the heat for years.
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

omg bbq: Lsherm: I don't know how people keep getting away with it, but they do. Back in 2004 I bought an antique set of jewelry from a store in Old Town Alexandria near DC that never seemed to be open - they just opened the door one day when I was looking at something in the window. I spent $1200 on some 20's Art Deco jewelry that caught my fancy, but the woman in the store took me to a back room behind a curtain "just in case you'd like something for your house."

It was full of "It belongs in a museum" shiat. Not only could I not begin to afford any of it, I was wondering why it was there in the first place. Like ancient Egyptian tomb accents, things like that. Some of it was probably fake, but most of it looked real. It smelled real. That a business in a townhouse had three security guards gave me the impression it was real.

I still have the jewelry, which is probably worthless since it was in the front window. It was just literally the "front" for the big business in the back.

Did it taste real?


Good thing we didn't step in it!
 
GalFisk
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

freetomato: I give well-deserved props to the teams that worked these cases and saw them to fruition.


They also deserve an impeller. Or maybe a ducted fan.
 
seelorq [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Well done, subby. Won't be long until we learn of yet another package marked "clay tiles" that's full of looted artifacts or fake Dead Sea Scroll fragments. And then, once busted, the "Bbbbut we're returning valuable cultural property to [country we looted it from]" BS press release to make them look like saints.

That museum--The Hobby LobbyTM Museum of the Bible©--should be shuttered.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I care not for the Hobby Lobby nor its ownership.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

jbuist: Lsherm: Some of it was probably fake, but most of it looked real. It smelled real.

My brain kind of locked up on that "it smelled real" thing.

Like... you've got a solid basis for what "that belongs in a museum" smells like? How'd you refine that?


spent a lot of time In museums ?
 
God Is My Co-Pirate
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: mikaloyd: I wonder if Interpol knows about the British Museum or Cleopatra's needle in central park?

The needle in Central Park was a gift, I believe.

And the British Museum has been feeling the heat for years.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.