"Let's think the unthinkable, let's do the undoable. Let us prepare to grapple with the ineffable itself, and see if we may not eff it after all." Douglas Adams, Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency. This is your Fark Writer's Thread, Effing style
16 Comments
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Comedy writing is hard. I'm tempted to bastardize Douglas Addams' famous 'Space is big' quotes for that, but while I'm not above a cheap joke in the same way that the ocean is not above the clouds, I won't steal a line from him except for the one I just did.  Comedy is said to be tragedy plus time, and the relentless bleakness of Mostly Harmless suggests that even the greats need to take more time occasionally. Again: comedy is hard.

I mostly write horror, but I do dabble in comedy sometimes; I had a short story in the 2017 anthology that was basically a D&D session gone hilariously wrong. I had a huge amount of fun writing it, but for whatever reason, it was much less well received than anything else I've written so I've kind of shelved that style. I guess it's just as well, I'm certainly no Douglas Adams (although I'm not any famous horror writer, either, so I guess I won't quit my day job just yet.)

Anyway, this site has a list of ten tips for writers from Douglas Adams that would honestly apply to any genre:

1.   Choose your sources with care.
'All opinions are not equal. Some are a very great deal more robust, sophisticated and well supported in logic and argument than others.' The Salmon of Doubt

2.   Trust the process.
'I may not have gone where I intended to go, but I think I have ended up where I needed to be.' The Long Dark Tea-Time of the Soul

3.   Change your perspective.
'He was constantly reminded of how startlingly different a place the world was when viewed from a point only three feet to the left.' The Salmon of Doubt

4.  Look for ideas in irritating things.
'So where do the ideas actually come from? Mostly from getting annoyed about things. Not big issues so much ... as the little irritations that drive you wild out of all proportion.' The Frood: The Authorised and Very Official History of Douglas Adams & The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy

5.   Observe everything all the time.
'They were not the same eyes with which he had last looked out at this particular scene, and the brain which interpreted the images the eyes resolved was not the same brain. There had been no surgery involved, just the continual wrenching of experience.' So Long, and Thanks for All the Fish

6.   Make your writing user-friendly.
'If you really want to understand something, the best way is to try and explain it to someone else.' Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency

7.   Push your boundaries.
'Let's think the unthinkable, let's do the undoable. Let us prepare to grapple with the ineffable itself, and see if we may not eff it after all.' Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency

8.   All writers procrastinate.
'I love deadlines. I love the whooshing noise they make as they go by.' The Salmon of Doubt

9.  Create a world and create conflict.
'The story so far:
In the beginning the Universe was created.
This has made a lot of people very angry and been widely regarded as a bad move.' The Restaurant at the End of the Universe

10.   Do your research.
'I'd take the awe of understanding over the awe of ignorance any day.' The Salmon of Doubt


Fark Fiction Anthology Update!

We are open for submissions for the 2022 Fark Fiction Anthology!

We've started getting in a good clip of excellent submissions, so far with good representation in . . . you guessed it, comedy! But we could use a whole lot more of everything.

We're looking for short, less than 10,000 word fiction submissions in the following genres:

Fantasy!
Science Fiction!
Humor!
Horror!
Suspense/mystery/thriller!

(And if you have a great story that doesn't fit into any of those, send it in any way! We'll find a way to make it work!)

The 2022 Fark Fiction Anthology Submissions Page
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Man, I wish he got to continue that series.  The first two were great.  (Salmon of Doubt doesn't count, as it's unfinished.)
 
Nuuu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
6.   Make your writing user-friendly.
'If you really want to understand something, the best way is to try and explain it to someone else.' Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency

I think this rule is a good example of the writing rule that all writing rules are merely guidelines. Dirk Gently is a good book, but the ending is so muddled that even Douglas Adams said he couldn't remember exactly how it works. And understanding the twist requires the reader to have significant working knowledge of the poetry of Samuel Taylor Coleridge.
 
ms_lara_croft [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

toraque: 8.   All writers procrastinate.
'I love deadlines. I love the whooshing noise they make as they go by.' The Salmon of Doubt


Yeah, that's me. Everything Douglas Adams wrote applies to me but especially this one. Sometimes I write better under pressure, but I do procrastinate with the best of them. In the end, though, I am satisfied with my progress.

I've tried writing comedy. It's hard because it's so subjective. What's funny to me isn't funny to someone else and what's funny to someone else falls flat for me. Plus there's the business of punching up and not down. I like to read comedy, though, to get inspiration.
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm having the opposite problem. My entry is getting increasingly horribly depressing to the point where I'm thinking of scrapping it and starting over.

How much time do we have again?
 
The Fireman
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I recently tried to watch the Dirk Gently tv series and ran away in horror.  Their version or Dirk Gently was not remotely close to the one I have in my head.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Sim Tree: I'm having the opposite problem. My entry is getting increasingly horribly depressing to the point where I'm thinking of scrapping it and starting over.

How much time do we have again?


We're open for submissions until July 31, so you have a couple of months.
 
AtomPeepers
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

The Fireman: I recently tried to watch the Dirk Gently tv series and ran away in horror.  Their version or Dirk Gently was not remotely close to the one I have in my head.


Don't even get me started. Douglas Adam's writing is a thing of beauty to the ears and to see it adapted in such a ham-fisted manner was beyond disappointing!
 
AtomPeepers
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

toraque: Sim Tree: I'm having the opposite problem. My entry is getting increasingly horribly depressing to the point where I'm thinking of scrapping it and starting over.

How much time do we have again?

We're open for submissions until July 31, so you have a couple of months.


I'm on my third draft for what I think is my best submission. It's all about keeping going and not giving up. Keep writing every day for at least an hour and you'll have something... good or bad, who can say, but a work product!

I've found that's got to be enough for myself as I'm a harsh judge of my own stuff.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
2.   Trust the process.
'I may not have gone where I intended to go, but I think I have ended up where I needed to be.' The Long Dark Tea-Time of the Soul

I am firmly committed to practicing Zen Navigation, in life as well as my creative works. I'm not a writer, but a woodworker and luthier, and find that writing tips carry over to my craft very well.

So many of the things I build regularly now started off as mistakes while trying to build something else. "Oops, messed up cutting this piece of wood, but it kind of looks like a spatula now, so I guess I'll make a spatula. And while I'm at it, I should learn to build spoons." And now three years later, hand carved spoons are a big part of my inventory.

/when lost while driving, I will also follow the first commercial vehicle I see on the theory that they will end up on a major highway eventually
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

toraque: 4.  Look for ideas in irritating things.
'So where do the ideas actually come from? Mostly from getting annoyed about things. Not big issues so much ... as the little irritations that drive you wild out of all proportion.' The Frood: The Authorised and Very Official History of Douglas Adams & The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy


I'm actually pretty good all of these things, especially considering that I've never seen this list before and Adams has been a huge influence on me, but I want to go through my FFA entries and think about how much this has applied.

First one: (Double-Spaced, about the plot of Sherry-Williams Paints) Frustrations of working in retail, even though it had been ages since I did it. Especially how they, especially Corporate, just assume their workers are morons and treat them as such.

Second: (Backspaced, about the time-traveling cruise ship) Runaway nostalgia, especially the Boomer/Trumpy stuff, the notion that the past was perfect.

Third: (Spaced Out, about the package delivery service in the future) Shiatty automation and targeted advertising that doesn't have a clue what I actually want but acts like they've nailed it. I had also just worked a Christmas season with UPS and holy shiat, my local distribution branch didn't know their arse from a hole in the ground.

Fourth: (Personal Space, about an attack of trolls upon a secret interplanetary mall hidden under a rest area): Internet trolls, obviously. Also about the existential adjustment of going back to normal life after a big adventure and also some pandemic-related claustrophobia.
 
IHateHipHop
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Think the unthinkable,
Do the undoable,
ROW ROW FIGHT THE POWER
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

IHateHipHop: Think the unthinkable,
Do the undoable,
ROW ROW FIGHT THE POWER


Username does not check out.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
On the writing front, I've done what I believe are the last things for my approved Abridged Script for The-Editing-Room.com to actually get published.
 
killershark
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Not sure if this is the same with other genres, but from a rom com perspective, one of the big things that I find makes a good rom com funny and fun to read or write is snappy dialogue. It can be a difficult balance between trying to describe a scene while including blocks of banter, and you also have to make it romantic but not too slapstick.

Also, I don't understand reviews that mention it's a funny book because it made them laugh out loud. Am I doing something wrong when I read? Because I hardly ever LOL at a book while still finding it funny.
 
mungo
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

The Fireman: I recently tried to watch the Dirk Gently tv series and ran away in horror.  Their version or Dirk Gently was not remotely close to the one I have in my head.


True, and the first couple of episodes try too hard to be zany - but take it on its own terms and the story is fantastic (and the second season is bonkers). I was really sad when Netflix took their classic 'two seasons and done' approach, it was just finding its stride.
 
