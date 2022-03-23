 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Slate)   The latest victim of Russian sanctions is *checks notes* People who like to cross-stitch. Huh   (slate.com) divider line
4
    More: Interesting, Russia, American fans of cross-stitch, Soviet Union, Russian language, Russian shops, favorite digital pattern designers, Cross-stitchers, stitch pattern makers  
•       •       •

88 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Mar 2022 at 6:50 PM (9 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



4 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Yea, you can print a picture on some tissue and ahere it with starch to fabric, and stitch through it, launder and press it.
 
Feral Cat With Scissors [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
There were so many talented Russian crafters on Etsy. Needlecraft, art dolls, teddy bears, jewelry. Talented people making beautiful things. None of them wanted the current crap tornado.
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
That's it, you've done pissed off the babushkas armed with knitting needles. War will be over in 24 hours.
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Huh.  That's why all the cross stitch patterns happened to be of Putin.

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.