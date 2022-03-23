 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(US News)   Sweden to send 5000 flat packed AT4 rocket launchers to Ukraine with black and white assembly instructions an one Allen wrench   (usnews.com) divider line
41
    More: Spiffy  
•       •       •

691 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Mar 2022 at 4:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



41 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And, close to my heart:

external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No one uses the Dägmar anymore
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The AT-4 is technically a smoothbore recoilless weapon, that has some rocket boosted projectiles available.

/ackshually
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now, Insert Slot A into Tank B....
 
ingo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think these come from that Swedish company IKILLYA.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I read that the US supplies started arriving in Ukraine today.

WWIII is already here, it's a proxy war so far.
 
thepeterd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's hope Russia runs out of tanks before Ukraine runs out of anti-tank missiles.
 
Muta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why would you send the Ukrainians something like that? They're just going to blow them up.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well there go 5000 Russian tanks. Oh wait, they don't have that many. Well I'm sure they can find other uses for them. Fuel trucks, other vehicles, Generals, etc. Just don't stand behind it when it's fired.

The disadvantage of the recoilless design is that it creates a large back blast area behind the weapon, which can cause severe burns and overpressure injuries to friendly personnel in the vicinity of the user and sometimes even to the users themselves, especially in confined spaces.
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Warthog: And, close to my heart:

[external-preview.redd.it image 850x478]


Farkin' A~! I WANT ONE~!

/BJÖRRRRRTTTT
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mongbiohazard: I read that the US supplies started arriving in Ukraine today.

WWIII is already here, it's a proxy war so far.


Lots of goodies delivered. Hercules! Hercules!
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whither_apophis: No one uses the Dägmar anymore


Was it the whiskers sticking out from underneath of his pancake make-up?
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thepeterd: Let's hope Russia runs out of tanks before Ukraine runs out of anti-tank missiles.


It's certainly possible:

https://www.newsweek.com/russia-halts-tank-production-due-supply-problems-ukraine-claims-1690388
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Big Bang Theory - Assembling a Media Center
Youtube FmMzlehzU8c
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: The disadvantage of the recoilless design is that it creates a large back blast area behind the weapon, which can cause severe burns and overpressure injuries to friendly personnel in the vicinity of the user and sometimes even to the users themselves, especially in confined spaces.


My grandpa was the same way after eating sauerkraut.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JessieL: The AT-4 is technically a smoothbore recoilless weapon, that has some rocket boosted projectiles available.

/ackshually


You know what else is technically a smoothbore recoilless weapon?

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Davy_Crockett_(nuclear_device)

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden will provide Ukraine with an additional 5,000 anti-tank weapons, TT news agency quoted the Swedish Defence Minister saying on Wednesday.
Sweden has already sent 5,000 anti-tank weapons, along with other military materiel to Ukraine.

(Reporting by Johan Ahlander; editing by Niklas Pollard)

that's it. the entire farking "article."
mighty fine editing there, Niklas.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is the product called the Kabløøie ?
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ikea what you did there, Subby.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Well there go 5000 Russian tanks. Oh wait, they don't have that many. Well I'm sure they can find other uses for them. Fuel trucks, other vehicles, Generals, etc. Just don't stand behind it when it's fired.

The disadvantage of the recoilless design is that it creates a large back blast area behind the weapon, which can cause severe burns and overpressure injuries to friendly personnel in the vicinity of the user and sometimes even to the users themselves, especially in confined spaces.
[upload.wikimedia.org image 850x590]


IOW, a larger version of the defibrillator where you clear before the charge activates.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Free Rasalhague Republic IKEA
Youtube 676RB3rRXic
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The Canadian Air Force, Royal Air Force, and Italian Air Force also delivered goodies to Ukraine today.
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

/it's like Christmas!
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Walker: The Canadian Air Force, Royal Air Force, and Italian Air Force also delivered goodies to Ukraine today.
[Fark user image image 819x957][Fark user image image 850x892]
[Fark user image image 850x875]
/it's like Christmas!


That flight from Albania is interesting.  That's likely to be ex-Soviet material.   Hopefully air defense missiles.
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Walker: Well there go 5000 Russian tanks. Oh wait, they don't have that many. Well I'm sure they can find other uses for them. Fuel trucks, other vehicles, Generals, etc. Just don't stand behind it when it's fired.

The disadvantage of the recoilless design is that it creates a large back blast area behind the weapon, which can cause severe burns and overpressure injuries to friendly personnel in the vicinity of the user and sometimes even to the users themselves, especially in confined spaces.
[upload.wikimedia.org image 850x590]


More on the AT4 (aka Carl Gustaf) in this article from a couple weeks ago:  "These Are All The Types Of Shoulder-Fired Missiles That Are Pouring Into Ukraine"
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Sounds like the Russians are about to get hit by a lot more Saabs.
 
eagles95
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Warthog: [i.imgur.com image 850x613]


I'm overly tired and this is hilarious
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Polish Hussar: Walker: Well there go 5000 Russian tanks. Oh wait, they don't have that many. Well I'm sure they can find other uses for them. Fuel trucks, other vehicles, Generals, etc. Just don't stand behind it when it's fired.

The disadvantage of the recoilless design is that it creates a large back blast area behind the weapon, which can cause severe burns and overpressure injuries to friendly personnel in the vicinity of the user and sometimes even to the users themselves, especially in confined spaces.
[upload.wikimedia.org image 850x590]

More on the AT4 (aka Carl Gustaf) in this article from a couple weeks ago:  "These Are All The Types Of Shoulder-Fired Missiles That Are Pouring Into Ukraine"


"is in many ways a single-shot, disposable derivative of the Carl Gustaf."

FTFM
 
Zenith
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

thepeterd: Let's hope Russia runs out of tanks before Ukraine runs out of anti-tank missiles.


Oh easily
They'll be targeting individual soldiers at this rate.
 
allthesametome [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: Is the product called the Kabløøie ?


When I am on the edge of falling into despair, Fark comes along and saves me.

Seriously, thanks to all of you.

/you're a bunch of filthy animals (thankfully)
 
Snotnose
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I'm gonna go out on a limb and say, why do people have problems with IKEA instructions?

I can usually assemble 90% of them with no instructions (although I do read them to be sure), and the other 10% is pretty clear once you get to that point.

/ unless parts are missing
// then it sucks
/// especially if you trouble with things like following instructions
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: Sounds like the Russians are about to get hit by a lot more Saabs.


No one wants to hear a bunch of Russians and their Saab stories.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Walker: Well there go 5000 Russian tanks. Oh wait, they don't have that many. Well I'm sure they can find other uses for them. Fuel trucks, other vehicles, Generals, etc. Just don't stand behind it when it's fired.

The disadvantage of the recoilless design is that it creates a large back blast area behind the weapon, which can cause severe burns and overpressure injuries to friendly personnel in the vicinity of the user and sometimes even to the users themselves, especially in confined spaces.
[upload.wikimedia.org image 850x590]


Everything has a disadvantage.  You'd prefer the recoilless part over the alternative.  Just make sure no one is standing behind you.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Now, Insert Slot A into Tank B....


Is that how you do it? And all this time I've been sticking tube A into slot subby's mom!
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Snotnose: I'm gonna go out on a limb and say, why do people have problems with IKEA instructions?

I can usually assemble 90% of them with no instructions (although I do read them to be sure), and the other 10% is pretty clear once you get to that point.

/ unless parts are missing
// then it sucks
/// especially if you trouble with things like following instructions


My biggest issue is pieces of wood that have extraneous holes drilled in them, so they can be used in multiple products.  You have to look real closely, and pay a lot of attention to left-right symmetry, in order to get those assembled correctly.
 
zamboni
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Geeze, I'm starting to think that no one likes the Russians.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Maybe they won't need so many anti-tank missiles?

They may be able to send teams of mechanics to groups of abandoned Russian tanks, to get 'em going and drive 'em back to Ukraine.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Somaticasual: Now, Insert Slot A into Tank B....

Is that how you do it? And all this time I've been sticking tube A into slot subby's mom!


Seems like my bolt keeps falling out out no matter how many times she tries fiddling with the nuts.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: Maybe they won't need so many anti-tank missiles?

They may be able to send teams of mechanics to groups of abandoned Russian tanks, to get 'em going and drive 'em back to Ukraine.


They are also handy for self-propelled artillery, towed artillery, multiple-launch rocket system trucks, ballistic missile trucks, fuel trucks, armored personnel carriers, and supply trucks.
 
jso2897
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Geotpf: You know what else is technically a smoothbore recoilless weapon?


Your mom?
 
Displayed 41 of 41 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.