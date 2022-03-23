 Skip to content
Madeleine Albright has been promoted to Secretary of Lying in State
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And yet Kissinger still walks the Earth.
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

NeoCortex42: And yet Kissinger still walks the Earth.


Only the good die young?
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Best headline of the group so far, Subs
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
She did everything from substitute teaching to staring down dictators.

I think the one helped the other.
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Kissinger must have some amazing deal with Satan that his soul hasn't been called home yet. There must be further evil works for him to do here on Earth.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Irving Maimway: Kissinger must have some amazing deal with Satan that his soul hasn't been called home yet. There must be further evil works for him to do here on Earth.


More a fear of competition.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Irving Maimway: Kissinger must have some amazing deal with Satan that his soul hasn't been called home yet. There must be further evil works for him to do here on Earth.


Nah, Satan just doesn't want the competition.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Myrdinn: Irving Maimway: Kissinger must have some amazing deal with Satan that his soul hasn't been called home yet. There must be further evil works for him to do here on Earth.

More a fear of competition.


Or I could have scrolled down one more damn comment.

/tiny fist and all that
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Irving Maimway: Kissinger must have some amazing deal with Satan that his soul hasn't been called home yet. There must be further evil works for him to do here on Earth.


His soul was sent downstairs to Hell decades ago.  His empty shell of a body still pollutes the surface of the planet, unfortunately.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

NeoCortex42: And yet Kissinger still walks the Earth.


and he's 14 years older than she is.

"Only the good die young" is more than just a Billy Joel song
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That woman had a bigger dick than I do and I say that with as much affection as you can.

Strong, incredibly intelligent woman in a world full of swinging dicks. She absolutely left her mark on the world.

Rest in Peace.
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Myrdinn: More a fear of competition.


TommyDeuce: More a fear of competition.


Cyberluddite:His soul was sent downstairs to Hell decades ago.  His empty shell of a body still pollutes the surface of the planet, unfortunately.

The Kissinger hate is giving me life today.

Fark that farking fark.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And while it's fine (and appropriate) to point out what a piece of shiat Henry Kissinger is and to compare Albright to him, let's not pretend that she was perfect either.  Or at least, consider her entire catalog, including one of her more famous covers of a Kissinger number:

Madeline Albright, "the price is worth it."
Youtube 1tihL1lMLL0
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cyberluddite: And while it's fine (and appropriate) to point out what a piece of shiat Henry Kissinger is and to compare Albright to him, let's not pretend that she was perfect either.  Or at least, consider her entire catalog, including one of her more famous covers of a Kissinger number:

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/1tihL1lMLL0]


She was ruthless... the job of being the bag man for the United States of America (and that's exactly what SoS is, let's be 100% honest) means you are the Heavy... You are the face of all the brutal sh*t we do.

Not going to say the woman was a saint... but she did that job a lot better than most people did.
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why isn't she telling the truth in state?
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cyberluddite: And while it's fine (and appropriate) to point out what a piece of shiat Henry Kissinger is and to compare Albright to him, let's not pretend that she was perfect either.  Or at least, consider her entire catalog, including one of her more famous covers of a Kissinger number:

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/1tihL1lMLL0?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


That was a pretty good Kissinger cover, but it could have used less treble and more bass.
 
Erek the Red
‘’ 1 hour ago  

danielscissorhands: Why isn't she telling the truth in state?


Because dead (wo)men tell no tales.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, I just lost my Herbalife provider.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whar Hillary
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Irving Maimway: Kissinger must have some amazing deal with Satan that his soul hasn't been called home yet. There must be further evil works for him to do here on Earth.


Like Cheney, Kissinger got a soul plant decades ago to extended his shelf life.
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Madeleine Albright? From Gilmore Girls?
 
Smashed Hat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RIP author of this great Twitter burn.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Cyberluddite: And while it's fine (and appropriate) to point out what a piece of shiat Henry Kissinger is and to compare Albright to him, let's not pretend that she was perfect either.  Or at least, consider her entire catalog, including one of her more famous covers of a Kissinger number:

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/1tihL1lMLL0]

She was ruthless... the job of being the bag man for the United States of America (and that's exactly what SoS is, let's be 100% honest) means you are the Heavy... You are the face of all the brutal sh*t we do.

Not going to say the woman was a saint... but she did that job a lot better than most people did.


Fark user imageView Full Size


approves
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Irving Maimway: Kissinger must have some amazing deal with Satan that his soul hasn't been called home yet. There must be further evil works for him to do here on Earth.


majorspoilers.comView Full Size


He serves as a consultant.
 
Meatsim1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Her "we're the indispensable nation that sees further and better than anyone else" crap is what I remember
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Cyberluddite: And while it's fine (and appropriate) to point out what a piece of shiat Henry Kissinger is and to compare Albright to him, let's not pretend that she was perfect either.  Or at least, consider her entire catalog, including one of her more famous covers of a Kissinger number:

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/1tihL1lMLL0]

She was ruthless... the job of being the bag man for the United States of America (and that's exactly what SoS is, let's be 100% honest) means you are the Heavy... You are the face of all the brutal sh*t we do.

Not going to say the woman was a saint... but she did that job a lot better than most people did.


I'mma just say I don't have as much contempt for her as Cheney or Kissinger... But I'm not exactly shaken up by her death, either.

Pretty much everybody that takes up this mantle becomes a war criminal in some capacity.
 
EyeballKid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wonder if there's a special place in hell for bureaucrats who oversaw the deaths of half a million children?
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EyeballKid: Wonder if there's a special place in hell for bureaucrats who oversaw the deaths of half a million children?


Wearers of flip flops with socks get worse treatment.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Myrdinn: She did everything from substitute teaching to staring down dictators.

I think the one helped the other.


She even visited Yale students in their dreams!

i.guim.co.ukView Full Size
 
RasIanI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Madeline battlin' no more.

RIP
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

danielscissorhands: Why isn't she telling the truth in state?


Because subby is butthurt and probably still cries over Hillary too.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aw. she was one of the gooduns.

But I can't help making a joke all the same.

img.apmcdn.orgView Full Size

Rest in Peace

Rudy Guiliani

(Photo retouched to remove

clownish rough drag)
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: danielscissorhands: Why isn't she telling the truth in state?

Because subby is butthurt and probably still cries over Hillary too.


Did the pun go over your head?
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

danielscissorhands: whidbey: danielscissorhands: Why isn't she telling the truth in state?

Because subby is butthurt and probably still cries over Hillary too.

Did the pun go over your head?


No.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you want to see a real disturbing ressenblance to Rudy Trudy Paboodie, check out the fllm clip on the headline webpage linked above.
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not only was it "her turn" but if you're a woman who didn't do as you were told and voted for Secretary Hillary Clinton you were anti-women, very nice.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And I would bet good money subby is still crying over Hillary.
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WoodyHayes: Not only was it "her turn" but if you're a woman who didn't do as you were told and voted for Secretary Hillary Clinton you were anti-women, very nice.

[Fark user image image 480x367]


You were anti-a lot of things if you voted for the farkhead from Queens, but that's beside the point.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Started as a refugee and ended up creating millions of refugees
 
TheMysteriousStranger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This headline might have been better saved for TFG.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Albright's pin/brooch collection is a fun read:

When did you first use jewelry as a diplomatic accessory?
It all began when I was at the United Nations. It was right after the Gulf War and the United States was pressing for resolutions sanctioning Iraq. During that time I had something dreadful to say about Saddam Hussein on a daily basis, which he deserved because he had invaded Kuwait. The government-controlled Iraqi media then compared me to an "unparalleled serpent." I happened to have a snake pin, and wore it to my next meeting on Iraq. When the press asked me about it, I thought, "Well, this is fun." I was the only woman on the Security Council, and I decided to get some more costume jewelry. On good days, I wore flowers and butterflies and balloons, and on bad days, all kinds of bugs and carnivorous animals. I saw it as an additional way of expressing what I was saying, a visual way to deliver a message.

What other messages did you deliver?
I had an arrow pin that looked like a missile, and when we were negotiating the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty with the Russians, the Russian foreign minister asked, "Is that one of your missile interceptors you're wearing?" And I responded, "Yes. We make them very small. Let's negotiate." Or, after we found that the Russians had planted a listening device-a "bug"-into a conference room near my office in the State Department, the next time I saw the Russians, I wore this huge bug. They got the message.

You were often humorous and playful in your pin choices.
In order to get through a lot of complicated issues, it helps to have a little bit of humor. We were in talks with Syria and Israeli, which was very complicated, and the reporters wanted to know what was going on. I said to them, "sometimes talks, like mushrooms, do better in the dark for a little while." So then, whenever someone from the press asked what was going on, I would just say, "mushrooms, mushrooms." Then, I found a mushroom pin. And I was just able to point to the pin.

Did a pin ever land you in hot water?
Definitely. When I went to Russia with President Bill Clinton for a summit, I wore a pin with the hear-no-evil, see-no-evil, speak-no evil monkeys, because the Russians never would talk about what was really going on during their conflict with Chechnya. President Vladimir Putin asked why I was wearing those monkeys. I said, because of your Chechnya policy. He was not amused. I probably went too far.
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kkinnison: Started as a refugee and ended up creating millions of refugees


She what now?
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: And I would bet good money subby is still crying over Hillary.


You'd be wrong.

You see, when important people in the country die, they sometimes spend a few days lying in state.  She used to be Secretary of State.  So it's kind of a play on words.
 
TheGhostofFarkPast
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Picklehead: NeoCortex42: And yet Kissinger still walks the Earth.

Only the good die young?


Evil can never die?
 
TheGhostofFarkPast
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoCortex42: And yet Kissinger still walks the Earth.


Even Satan doesn't want that POS so he is keeping him here
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Cyberluddite: And while it's fine (and appropriate) to point out what a piece of shiat Henry Kissinger is and to compare Albright to him, let's not pretend that she was perfect either.  Or at least, consider her entire catalog, including one of her more famous covers of a Kissinger number:

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/1tihL1lMLL0]

She was ruthless... the job of being the bag man for the United States of America (and that's exactly what SoS is, let's be 100% honest) means you are the Heavy... You are the face of all the brutal sh*t we do.

Not going to say the woman was a saint... but she did that job a lot better than most people did.


500,000 children. You are gonna back someone who defended the deaths of 500,000 children? Wow .. that's telling. But that's America. I'm sure we will pass that mark in Afghanistan. Going for the High Score!
 
Huggermugger
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
She shilled for Herbalife, which angered me at the time, but since that era corruption increased at an almost exponential rate, so it's pretty tame by current standards.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.