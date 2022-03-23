 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   You might have an arbitrarily large number of reasons to hold in a fart, but you really oughtn't   (yahoo.com) divider line
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, she even held it in while sleeping?  Wow, that's some good control
 
Summoner101
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
That's a lot of singers holding in their gas.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
my Dad played the butt trumpet like Satchmo played the blues
 
pleasebelieve
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
She should try going to the bathroom before she goes to the emergency room
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I doubt it.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Well, the volumetric calculations check out.
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Pinner
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
She must have held in a brazillion farts.
 
severedtoe
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
that must have been one huge fart.  most of the time the body will just dissolve the gas into the blood stream and exhaust it through your lungs, unless it was all methane, like a cow.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: I doubt it.


If this is the excuse she gave for going to the hospital, I bet the real reason is super embarrassing.

I'll bet it still has to do with her ass though.
 
kevinatilusa
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
But straining too hard can give you a fart attack-ack-ack-ack-ack-ack-ack-ack
you oughta know by now.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Working in a noisy environment with everyone masked for Covid = no one knows you're farting constantly

The more you know
 
dennysgod
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Pocah said that she was inspired to ignore her gastrointestinal distress by a medical advice video on TikTok


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I play tunes with mine. Perhaps we could form a band.
 
VigoDeCarpathia
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hammettman
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Here comes the science?  Anyone?

Anyway, top 5 reasons not to hold in a fart:

1. Could be a shart.  Dirty Harry conundrum: Did I fire 5 times or 6?  Is there a round in the chamber?
2. As TFA states, could be gastrointestinally damaging.
3. Your assumption that it will be silent-but-deadly turns out to be loud-and-embarrassingly deadly.
4, You are standing next to an open flame
5. You're near someone cute who just may have a fart fetish and thinks someone needs to just rip one and lighten up the mood in this place
 
Elzar
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
/ Unavailable for comment
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
One of my favorite theories is that women don't fart.

...only because they can't keep their yap shut long enough to build up any pressure...

/quickly sprints away from the thread ...
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Crop dusting Walmart. No worries.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"Girls, don't be ashamed to fart in front of your guy,"

Or, I don't know, maybe just go into the next room or step outside for a minute?
 
hammettman
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

hammettman: Here comes the science?  Anyone?

Anyway, top 5 reasons not to hold in a fart:

1. Could be a shart.  Dirty Harry conundrum: Did I fire 5 times or 6?  Is there a round in the chamber?
2. As TFA states, could be gastrointestinally damaging, but who reads TFAs anyway?
3. Your assumption that it will be silent-but-deadly turns out to be loud-and-embarrassingly deadly.
4, You are standing next to an open flame
5. You're near someone cute who just may have a fart fetish and thinks someone needs to just rip one and lighten up the mood in this place


Boy I sure farted this one up.
 
Denjiro
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
She must have...

12ax7web.s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
reyreyrey
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
This would not've happened were she Dutch.
 
Snotnose
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
y'all are forgetting the tactical implications.

1)  I have to fart.  I'm in a meeting and will be leaving this room within 20 seconds.
2)  I have to fart.  I'm in an elevator and will be gone within 10 seconds
3)  I have to fart.  I see a glass elevator, can fart in it, be gone before the smell hits, and watch the fun.
4)  I have to fart, the gf is cooking dinner.  Make a snide remark about how it smells
5)  I have to fart, started taking statins, my farts reek.  I'm gonna let fly wherever.
 
godiluvbeer
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

erewhon the opinionated: I play tunes with mine. Perhaps we could form a band.


I found your dummer.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uVRddXnSSxY
 
godiluvbeer
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

erewhon the opinionated: I play tunes with mine. Perhaps we could form a band.


Fart Drums
Youtube uVRddXnSSxY

here...
 
chitownmike
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Sexy Jesus: I doubt it.

If this is the excuse she gave for going to the hospital, I bet the real reason is super embarrassing.

I'll bet it still has to do with her ass though.


Butt stuff?
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Sexy Jesus: I doubt it.

If this is the excuse she gave for going to the hospital, I bet the real reason is super embarrassing.

I'll bet it still has to do with her ass though.


I heard it was to get her stomach pumped. They found a pint of semen in there.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"Stop singing about farking Moon-Men!"
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
A real man would tell her, "It's OK baby.  You can fart anytime and blame it on me."

/unfortunately mrs bughunter abuses the privilege
 
