Fark NotNewsletter: March comes in like a lion, goes out like a squirrel
Posted by DisseminationMonkey at 2022-03-23 2:03:18 PM
More: FarkBlog
posted to Main » on 23 Mar 2022 at 2:21 PM
A message from Drew Curtis:
Hey everyone, hope your week's been well.
I'm not sure how the weather's been in your neck of the woods, but here in central Kentucky we're having one of the nicest Marches of the past five years. I know this because five years ago I switched from playing soccer to outdoor cycling, and there hasn't been a March where I could get a ride in since back when I started. Still no cure for the 15-20 mph winds, but at least it's been in the 60s temp-wise. I've moved my home office out to the porch to take advantage.
Speaking of high winds, for folks living in Texas and Louisiana, it's been quite the week. We've got some storm chaser videos queued up for 4 p.m. Thursday on the Fark News Livestream with me, Christine, Dill and Lucky. We'll also have a slew of weird Ukrainian invasion sidebar news, along with the 20th anniversary of the weirdest movie review ever written, and the Butt Squad. Don't google that last one. See you then!
End Drew transmission
Top Comments
Some of the top-voted smartest and funniest comments from the past week
Funny:
Squid_for_Brains introduced us to the term "redneck Vesuvius"
EvilEgg was up for a challenge
Jeff5 explained why a container ship might have to stay stuck for a while after running aground in Chesapeake Bay
Badmoodman considered how Tom Brady's un-retirement could affect the value of sports memorabilia
zez found something hidden in a real estate listing photo
Carter Pewterschmidt showed us around a tiny home that's listed for for sale for just over $1 million
Barnhawk72 helpfully captioned a photo of a fire at a Walmart distribution center in Indiana
aimtastic figured out why someone with a Ph.D. would apply to be an unpaid science professor
claytonemery must have some stories
Stephen_Falken won playing "Almost Pong"
Smart:
phalamir thought of reasons UCLA would post an unpaid professor position
dv-ous discussed rising gas prices
Straight Outta Wells Branch talked about what Deshaun Watson's trade says about the NFL and the Cleveland Browns
eurotrader shared information about cannabis use disorder
Ivo Shandor thought of one reason to take a job as an unpaid chemistry professor
Badmoodman chose to fill up at the pricier gas station
relaxitsjustme responded to the armorer for the movie "Rust" blaming the death of the cinematographer on Alec Baldwin
A Cave Geek discussed retirement
CSB Sunday Morning theme: Spring break stories
Smart: Someone Else's Alt had a spring break romance
Funny: rohar discovered that sometimes it matters what goes on your permanent record
Politics Funny:
Dr. DJ Duckhunt showed us Ted Cruz's famous Star Trek cameo
Jeff5 had an idea to mess with the "People's Convoy" truckers
Unobtanium knew how to use Russian generals' phone signals against them
NeoCortex42 had a branding idea for New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu
Bukharin broke the news to Russia about the no-fly zone they set up over Donbass
Politics Smart:
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat spotted evidence of time travel
Notabunny considered Republican complaints about Stacey Abrams playing president of United Earth on "Star Trek: Discovery"
Ishkur discussed the history of Ukraine
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence told us about a famous person who raised money for Ukraine (more information here)
dhcmrlchtdj gave more information about how creepy and dangerous former Washington state Rep. Matt Shea is
Top Contest Entries
Some of the top-voted contest entries from last week
Photoshops:
samsquatch had to sit this one out
GoodDoctorB found out which people did the most damage to the ozone layer
Stephen_Falken had a gift for Ireland
Redwing chose a bad place to plant a tree
Yammering_Splat_Vector made a poster for lovers of unidentified flying cetaceans
samsquatch revealed the secret behind epaulets on military uniforms
Redwing had an idea that could bring Kmart back from the brink
jaylight2003 showed us Spider-Dog, the newest superhero
Redwing found that this bird still doesn't know the answer to an age-old question
RedZoneTuba knew that loyalty has its limits
Fartist Friday theme: Green artwork
RedZoneTuba showed us what Envy looks like
This week's Fartist Friday theme, brought to you by E-brake: This week we immortalize our "Wildlife Encounters." Using only MS Paint/Draw-type programs or good old fashioned paper and pencils/markers/paints/etc., show us a memorable moment you had with creatures of the wild. All entries must be created specifically for this contest
Farktography theme: A-Round the Bend
orionid photographed the moon's big attention grab
Fark Headlines of the Week
A selection of some of the top headlines from last week
What should we use as a logo for the Women's Network? How about this penis?
Canadian town gives up part of its hockey facility to take donations for Ukraine. A Canadian town giving up part of a hockey facility is like a US town giving up its gun ranges
It's a rare occasion when a pastor refuses a donation of 1K, but here we are
Alligator interrupts team practice, judges the swim meat
Three men caught reselling stolen ceiling fans on Facebook Marketplace. Should have tried OnlyFans instead
Brady Favres
I never thought of having my mom email Drew to get something greenlit [your mom says hi -Drew]
Fox News reporter wounded in friendly fire incident
A reminder that Russia's retaliatory sanctions on the US include Democratic politicians but not Republicans. Well duh, you can't send money to sanctioned individuals
Russian generals sent to the front line to provide leadership, morale-boosting, and act as fodder figures
If cheeseburgers and steaks and milkshakes are the three worst foods shortening your life, just imagine how awesome three BEST foods are
Thanks for listening to my toad talk
Fark Weird News Quiz (brought to you by ox45tallboy)
Another fun time on the Quiz this week, and I learned just how much I forgot about barbecuing over the winter. On the Quiz itself, DemonicGerbil came out on top and gets to sample my overcooked ribs in the 1000 club with his score of 1017, followed by TheMothership in second with 998 and ThomasPaineTrain in third with 965. Bear151556 made fourth with 943, and Grote-Man and BigChad tied for fifth with 941.
The hardest question on last week's Hard Quiz was about which company thought that making a two-carat diamond engagement ring out of their product would be a great publicity stunt. Only 39% of quiztakers caught the story about Hidden Valley and their ranch dressing diamond. Because nothing says "I love you and want to spend the rest of my life with you" like a diamond ring with someone else's vanity license plate engraved inside ("HVR LVR").
The easiest question on last week's Hard Quiz was about what you get by mixing three-year-old dead, decomposing fish with pickled onions, garlic, tamarin, and vinegar. 88% of quiztakers knew this was the recipe for Worcestershire sauce. The sauce actually has its roots (through several stops along the way) in garum, a sauce made from rotting fish that was the Frank's Red Hot (they put that $#!t on everything) of the Roman empire (and is even far older than that, but became universal in Roman times).
The hardest question on last week's Easy Quiz was about the Spanish/Latin American dish pollo asado. Only 43% of quiztakers knew that "asado" means "roasted" or "barbecued". Pollo asado is simply seasoned chicken cooked on a grill. Traditionally this was a wood fire, but many restaurants nowadays use a gas grill for consistency. The best IMHO is the street vendors who use charcoal. FWIW, for the 57% of quiztakers who wanted chicken stewed in peppers and tomatoes, ask for "tinga" the next time you're in a Mexican restaurant.
The easiest question on last week's Easy Quiz was about the new project starring Chiwetel Ejiofor in a role made famous by the late David Bowie. 94% of quiztakers recognized "The Man Who Fell to Earth" as the new project, taken from the 1963 novel by Walter Tevis - who, oddly enough, also wrote the novels that became the movies "The Hustler" and "The Color of Money" and the Netflix series "The Queen's Gambit". I don't know about you, but I'm ready for an alien to land on Earth and give us a little advice about all the stuff that's going wrong. And maybe some tips on billiards and chess.
If you missed out on last week's Quiz, it's a great time to catch up on the Fark Weird News Quiz now that you know a few of the answers. Congratulations to the winners, and we'll be back again with more Quiz goodness on Friday.
