(Yahoo)   Subby isn't sure what's more troubling... that the number is now 64+ (according to the WHO), or that the number of Ukrainian healthcare facilities attacked by Russia is being reported on the Yahoo sports page   (sports.yahoo.com) divider line
    More: Sad, World Health Organization, 1990s music groups, Editor's note, Ukrainian health facilities, attacks, news, people, organization  
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I read 41 in TFA but that doesn't make Putin any less of a terrorist and war criminal.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
If you're going to be a war criminal, you might as well go all in.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The number 64 is nowhere on the entire webpage subby. A lot of reference to the WHO are, though, so it seems odd that TFA would have a different number from WHO than you would, but whatever.

1 or 2 might be an accident, but not 41. Really, 1 is too many, but accidents DO happen. What Putin is doing, though, is obviously no accident.
 
Tman144
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I'm going to go out on a limb here and say that murdering sick people is more troubling than Yahoo putting an article under the wrong subsection. It's not like they put it under "Entertainment."
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It isn't accidental, it is intentional. The state department laid that out in a statement today. They're targeting sites clearly identified in Russian as civilian and sometimes specifically places children will be. These are war crimes.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
That's not the first article on the invasion of Ukraine on the Yahoo Sports page.  I wonder if the editor of that page has some deep feelings about the murderous bastards?
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: The number 64 is nowhere on the entire webpage subby. A lot of reference to the WHO are, though, so it seems odd that TFA would have a different number from WHO than you would, but whatever.

1 or 2 might be an accident, but not 41. Really, 1 is too many, but accidents DO happen. What Putin is doing, though, is obviously no accident.


Look, The WHO went out with CSI. Sorry man.
 
paswa17
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I've written and sent out press releases before - that's what happened here. Axios wrote a story and is boosting it as a press release. For some reason, Yahoo Sports picks these things up automatically.

This month I put out a story about a school opening a new nursing program and Yahoo Sports picked it up. I thought maybe because that school has Division I sports, they just caught it in a filter, but I'm thinking they might pick up everything that goes out to certain PR services.
 
mr_fulano
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Worst bowl game ever.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Can we trade Putin for an asshole to be named later?
 
Tman144
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

paswa17: I've written and sent out press releases before - that's what happened here. Axios wrote a story and is boosting it as a press release. For some reason, Yahoo Sports picks these things up automatically.

This month I put out a story about a school opening a new nursing program and Yahoo Sports picked it up. I thought maybe because that school has Division I sports, they just caught it in a filter, but I'm thinking they might pick up everything that goes out to certain PR services.


Well, if Ball is Life, then necessarily, Life is Ball, therefore everything in life is Sports and can be reported by Yahoo Sports.

/My logic is undeniable.
 
karl2025
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Opacity: It isn't accidental, it is intentional. The state department laid that out in a statement today. They're targeting sites clearly identified in Russian as civilian and sometimes specifically places children will be. These are war crimes.


That sounds like they've given up on their goal of bringing Ukraine back into the fold and are instead trying to force Zelensky to agree to their ceasefire terms.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
So, this should be in the Sports tab, right?
 
TUFAschistEH
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: The number 64 is nowhere on the entire webpage subby. A lot of reference to the WHO are, though, so it seems odd that TFA would have a different number from WHO than you would, but whatever.

1 or 2 might be an accident, but not 41. Really, 1 is too many, but accidents DO happen. What Putin is doing, though, is obviously no accident.


Maybe that's why Douglas Adams is mentioned in the previous post on the Main page. 41+1=42 🤔
 
