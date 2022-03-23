 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 8 Cleveland)   Woman 'wants her chicken', calls 911 after only get 4 of 8 pieces she paid for   (fox8.com) divider line
34
    More: Amusing, Constable, Euclid Avenue, police officer, Ciara, 9-1-1, Fast food, EUCLID, woman  
•       •       •

655 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Mar 2022 at 4:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



34 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A woman called the Chagrin Valley

Name checks out.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
At Popeyes, that shiat would get stabby
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What sort of pimply manager wouldn't correct an order and just give her the 4 missing nuggets.

I bet there were words exchanged. Because generall something comes in-between, some missing nuggets in a order gone wrong...and a police call.
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't think that's what Beastmode meant.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I haven't been to KFCs for years, but if I ordered a side of mashed potatoes and gravy, and they forgot to put it in my takeout bag, I might have to call the A-Team on their asses.
 
perigee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
st3.depositphotos.comView Full Size
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does she want every chicken?  

foodrepublic.comView Full Size
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If she had stolen $1 from KFC, the police would have shown up and arrested her.

But since the company stole $1 from her, it's a civil matter and they can't get involved.

That makes sense.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: If she had stolen $1 from KFC, the police would have shown up and arrested her.

But since the company stole $1 from her, it's a civil matter and they can't get involved.

That makes sense.


Story checks out.
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 1 hour ago  

optikeye: What sort of pimply manager wouldn't correct an order and just give her the 4 missing nuggets.

I bet there were words exchanged. Because generall something comes in-between, some missing nuggets in a order gone wrong...and a police call.



The word "nuggets" doesn't appear in the story.

My CSB:  The last time I went to a KFC, I ordered an original recipe meal at the counter.  They took my money, gave me my change, and then said they didn't have original recipe.  They then refused to give me my money back because they "didn't give refunds."

I haven't been back since...it's been over 12 years now.  Fark 'em.
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An officer was dispatched but told the woman he was unable to help.


give me a farking break.
most people wait 2 hours for a cop to show up at a farking burglary in progress.
surely 'twas a slow day.
 
Pincy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just send a complaint email to KFC and they will most likely send you back some sort of coupon for a free something or another. Will probably be worth more than the missing chicken.
 
Charles of York [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People that call 911 for this stuff should be tarred and feathered
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An officer was dispatched but told the woman he was unable to help.

What the ever loving fark is wrong with them?
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby needs to English better
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Charles of York: People that call 911 for this stuff should be tarred and feathered


Feathered with the very same feathers from the chicken she ordered
 
zez
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: If she had stolen $1 from KFC, the police would have shown up and arrested shot her.

But since the company stole $1 from her, it's a civil matter and they can't get involved.

That makes sense.


FIFY
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: If she had stolen $1 from KFC, the police would have shown up and arrested her.

But since the company stole $1 from her, it's a civil matter and they can't get involved.

That makes sense.


Well the first example is (presumably armed) robbery, the second is getting a person's order wrong.  Bit of a difference there.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I'm guessing she was all white or she'd be in cuffs... oh yeah and:

KFC "Game of Thrones" Commercial [HD]
Youtube qgo7Bos-uIM
 
Maxor
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Look if they short me food I paid for and don't either make right or refund we have theft by deception.  That is a police matter.  I will gladly take this windmill tilting.  If I find out any of the Money went to Yum! brand in Louisville we now have interstate wire fraud and the shiat is getting real.  Play, have had this go quite far over stupid petty stuff because the authorities will actually do their jobs if 1.  You're right 2. You're persistent. 3. You don't act rude about things.
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Pincy: Just send a complaint email to KFC and they will most likely send you back some sort of coupon for a free something or another. Will probably be worth more than the missing chicken.


You'd think that...but when I complained I got a $2 coupon which was about a third of the cost of the meal that they cheated me out of.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: If she had stolen $1 from KFC, the police would have shown up and arrested her.

But since the company stole $1 from her, it's a civil matter and they can't get involved.

That makes sense.

Well the first example is (presumably armed) robbery, the second is getting a person's order wrong.  Bit of a difference there.


If I pay for an 8 piece meal and only get a 4 piece, that's fraud, especially if the restaurant refuses to correct the situation.
 
jimjays
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

skinink: I haven't been to KFCs for years, but if I ordered a side of mashed potatoes and gravy, and they forgot to put it in my takeout bag, I might have to call the A-Team on their asses.


I haven't been to KFC (then with the full state name) since we found large ants in the batter of our partially eaten chicken. They wouldn't refund our money, would only offer more chicken. I was showing the chicken to incoming would-have-been customers until the manager came to his senses. (They were very grateful.) He was threatening to have me arrested. I was showing him bail money and threatening to make him arrest me. Telling him that my first call would be newspapers to show them the chicken and tell them about his response.

(Maybe I could let that go, but franchises should know that people remember and talk about such experiences for a lifetime.)
 
johnphantom
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

EasilyDistracted: optikeye: What sort of pimply manager wouldn't correct an order and just give her the 4 missing nuggets.

I bet there were words exchanged. Because generall something comes in-between, some missing nuggets in a order gone wrong...and a police call.


The word "nuggets" doesn't appear in the story.

My CSB:  The last time I went to a KFC, I ordered an original recipe meal at the counter.  They took my money, gave me my change, and then said they didn't have original recipe.  They then refused to give me my money back because they "didn't give refunds."

I haven't been back since...it's been over 12 years now.  Fark 'em.


CSB last time I was at KFC was in South Charlotte around 18 years ago. I got rancid chicken that had obviously defrosted and rotted.

Agreed, Fark 'em.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

optikeye: What sort of pimply manager wouldn't correct an order and just give her the 4 missing nuggets.

I bet there were words exchanged. Because generall something comes in-between, some missing nuggets in a order gone wrong...and a police call.


Could be that, or maybe it's her way of getting 12 nuggets for the price of 8.
 
Short Victoria's War
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
They F*CK You at The Drive Thru! (Joe Pesci)
Youtube V66XdulPrBM
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: If she had stolen $1 from KFC, the police would have shown up and arrested her.

But since the company stole $1 from her, it's a civil matter and they can't get involved.

That makes sense.


You don't understand. Corporations are people, and people have rights. Citizens get privileges, and maybe a bullet. Suck it up, Citizen.
 
mochunk [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Short Victoria's War: [YouTube video: They F*CK You at The Drive Thru! (Joe Pesci)]


That's two threads in a row with a Joe Pesci reference. I bet there's a third.

/fark trifectas
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

RedVentrue: optikeye: What sort of pimply manager wouldn't correct an order and just give her the 4 missing nuggets.

I bet there were words exchanged. Because generall something comes in-between, some missing nuggets in a order gone wrong...and a police call.

Could be that, or maybe it's her way of getting 12 nuggets for the price of 8.


Yeah...so what? Is that worth the conflict. Does it hurt you?
 
Ethertap
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

RedVentrue: Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: If she had stolen $1 from KFC, the police would have shown up and arrested her.

But since the company stole $1 from her, it's a civil matter and they can't get involved.

That makes sense.

You don't understand. Corporations are people, and people have rights. Citizens get privileges, and maybe a bullet. Suck it up, Citizen.


I've never seen a corporation get arrested for the shiat they pull. If you can't get arrested, you're not a person.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I often only get what for I asked.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Charles of York: People that call 911 for this stuff should be tarred and feathered


People know who would do this bear little resemblance to you and I.  You and I could probably find the telephone number of the KFC involved.  A lot of people can't - wouldn't even realize it's on the receipt.  If they kept the receipt.

This was a huge teaching moment lost.

The dispatched officer, since he/she is already dispatched, should have contacted the KFC, explained the situation, and KFC probably would have made things right.

Then, in spite of that, the dispatched officer has to (sternly) educate the woman that 911 is not the number to call.  Tell her to keep the receipt, use the number on the receipt, and then politely explain to whoever answers the phone what is the issue.

But no.  After trying nothing, there's nothing we can do.
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
And it wasn't even Church's..that's the real crime. She should be happy not to have to eat 4 more pieces of KFC
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

IamTomJoad: And it wasn't even Church's..that's the real crime. She should be happy not to have to eat 4 more pieces of KFC


RoFo beats Church's, KFC, and Popeye's.

/fight me
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.