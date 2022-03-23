 Skip to content
(Austin News KXAN)   'After' photos of what happened to that viral red pickup that got hit by a tornado and drove away   (kxan.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Watch him collect a gofundme while simultaneously auctioning off the truck to a collector
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"He was in shock; he was crying,"

I'm sure he farking was, and he deserved it!

I went spelunking in a cave years ago and there was one chamber right before the exit where you had to step over a hole to get out. I missed the memo, found the hole, and took a fall down a chute about 40 feet tall. Thankfully it was full of mud at the bottom so beyond getting messy, I didn't really get hurt. But did I cry? fark YEAH I DID! Falling 40 feet into pitch black muck is NOT fun, particularly if you aren't expecting it.
 
majestic
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
That will buff right out.
 
King Something
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The tornado was like "Pick up? OK..."
 
gunsmack
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

majestic: That will buff right out.


* shakes tiny fist*
 
Russ1642
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

majestic: That will buff right out.


this
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Did they ever find the cow?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Craw Fu
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I don't think that's covered by most insurance policies.
 
