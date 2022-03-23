 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   Dutch publisher announces that it is pulling an investigative book identifying who most likely betrayed Anne Frank to her death. Subby's money is still on whichever mechanic had last access to her plane   (npr.org) divider line
27
    More: Interesting, Anne Frank, conclusion of a cold case team, Otto Frank, Amsterdam, group of Dutch historians, Netherlands, cold case team's research, Jewish teenage diarist Anne Frank  
•       •       •

277 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Mar 2022 at 4:50 PM (38 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



27 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is also some compelling evidence to suggest a significant degree of responsibility on the part of the man responsible for translating her flight map into Braille.
 
Matt the Mechanic
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Hey now...

Fast
Correct
Cheap

Your choice
 
Lake Royale
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
...or whoever let a blind, deaf, mute fly a plane.
 
kindms
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Peter eats chips
Youtube 3vqwLd1idbg
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
One thing's for sure, she never saw (or heard) them coming
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It was the pinball machine repairman.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
You mean a Cold Case Team  (read: amateur sleuths) made their conclusions based on a ton of shaky assumptions? Get outta town....
 
Texas Gabe
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Subby, I think you're confusing Anne Frank with Helen Keller.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Texas Gabe: Subby, I think you're confusing Anne Frank with Helen Keller.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It's a surprise to everyone when she was found in a Dutch attic, when previously they had been looking for her in the South Pacific.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Dutch plane? Was the rudder working?
 
mathamagical [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: Texas Gabe: Subby, I think you're confusing Anne Frank with Helen Keller.

[Fark user image image 310x162]


No Hellen keller was the underground railroad, Anne frank led Louis and Clark through new mexico and is on the $2 coin
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Lake Royale: ...or whoever let a blind, deaf, mute fly a plane.


Well they played a mean pinball, it's only natural that someone would think they could fly a plane.
 
mathamagical [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

EBN-OZN: Dutch plane? Was the rudder working?


That jokes a bit of a reach isn't it?
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
FFFfarkKKKK ALLLLLL OFFFFFF YOOOOUUUUUUU
/I have no idea why I let this annoy me more than it should
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

EBN-OZN: Dutch plane? Was the rudder working?


I was a hair from making a "dutch oven" joke, but maybe jokes involving ovens in this context are a bit too far even for Fark.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
She was betrayed to death?
 
Frothy Panties
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Texas Gabe: Subby, I think you're confusing Anne Frank with Helen Keller.


You're kind new, here, arncha?
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Frothy Panties: Texas Gabe: Subby, I think you're confusing Anne Frank with Helen Keller.

You're kind new, here, arncha?


I think you might be the one who missed the joke there.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The book said that the person who revealed the location of the Frank family's secret annex hiding place in an Amsterdam canal-side building was likely a prominent Jewish notary, Arnold van den Bergh
 
Abox
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

mathamagical: No Hellen keller was the underground railroad


I know the underground railroad wasn't a railroad but I still picture it being underground.
 
EnglishMajor
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

mathamagical: kmgenesis23: Texas Gabe: Subby, I think you're confusing Anne Frank with Helen Keller.

[Fark user image image 310x162]

No Hellen keller was the underground railroad, Anne frank led Louis and Clark through new mexico and is on the $2 coin


That's spelled Lewis not Louis.  Besides, it was Sacajawea who led them to the beach house that Helen Keller and Amelia Earhart were sharing in Fiji.
 
baconator41
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I think you confused Anne Frank with Hellen Keller again.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

EnglishMajor: mathamagical: kmgenesis23: Texas Gabe: Subby, I think you're confusing Anne Frank with Helen Keller.

[Fark user image image 310x162]

No Hellen keller was the underground railroad, Anne frank led Louis and Clark through new mexico and is on the $2 coin

That's spelled Lewis not Louis.  Besides, it was Sacajawea who led them to the beach house that Helen Keller and Amelia Earhart were sharing in Fiji.


Was that before or after she discovered Radium?
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
smobserved.comView Full Size
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Dear diary,

For my birthday today my dad got me a drum kit.
 
chitownmike
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Abox: mathamagical: No Hellen keller was the underground railroad

I know the underground railroad wasn't a railroad but I still picture it being underground.


The underground railroad is just what Brits call a subway
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.