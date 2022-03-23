 Skip to content
(News4Jax)   One call by one shuts down One Call by one and all who are on call   (news4jax.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, bomb threat, downtown Jacksonville, Jacksonville, Florida, Hospital, Nuclear weapon, John Hancock Tower, Sheriff's Office spokesman Christian Hancock  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Try saying that five times fast.
 
Kittypie070 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
u bin drinkie?
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drink more.
Please, your tolerance has been shown to be a natty, or keystone and...farking floruda
Seriously, us adults, the USA says drink florida.

The mayor of Miami is having a bitcoin conference next month.

So...
Cut it off.
Cut cut cut it right off.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bomb Squad has arrived at the scene and...

thevirtualcampground.comView Full Size
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Bomb Squad has arrived at the scene and...

[thevirtualcampground.com image 480x288]


He-man!!!!
 
Sergeant Angle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is just another day ending in "Y" in Floriduh.
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somebody must have said gay. No one is safe now. Take every precaution.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
resizing.flixster.comView Full Size
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kevinatilusa
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Charlie Puth - One Call Away [Official Video]
Youtube BxuY9FET9Y4
 
