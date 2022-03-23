 Skip to content
(KUCI)   Today's 2-hr serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from The Nightingales, XTC, Original Mirrors, Pseudo Echo, and more. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'm gonna be late. I need a nap, and this week has been way too expensive (adulting is fun!!)
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

djslowdive: I'm gonna be late. I need a nap, and this week has been way too expensive (adulting is fun!!)


set your alarm.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

sno man: djslowdive: I'm gonna be late. I need a nap, and this week has been way too expensive (adulting is fun!!)

set your alarm.


Multiple alarms!
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
also.
Red (& White) 3 checking in.
Freezing Rain warning fizzled out so not quite the snow day I was hoping for, might have to cut out a bit early and do some actual work.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

djslowdive: I'm gonna be late. I need a nap, and this week has been way too expensive (adulting is fun!!)


I wouldn't if I were you. Third time's a charm & all that.
Fingers crossed it doesn't turn into another surprise Italo show this week
 
bedonkadonk
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Anybody get the chance to listen to the new Bauhaus song?
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

bedonkadonk: Anybody get the chance to listen to the new Bauhaus song?


Yes.

Drink The New Wine
Youtube aqF_WOZfo9w
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

bedonkadonk: Anybody get the chance to listen to the new Bauhaus song?


There's a new Bauhaus song?

Whaaaaaaaaaaat?
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
'Standing' by...

/fingers crossed
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

bedonkadonk: Anybody get the chance to listen to the new Bauhaus song?


Very artsy, exquisite corpse style. Not sure what to make of it. I like it?
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Hi everybody.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: bedonkadonk: Anybody get the chance to listen to the new Bauhaus song?

Very artsy, exquisite corpse style. Not sure what to make of it. I like it?


Not sure either, that's gonna need another listen or two, tho
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

djslowdive: sno man: djslowdive: I'm gonna be late. I need a nap, and this week has been way too expensive (adulting is fun!!)

set your alarm.

Multiple alarms!


There's no b-days celebrating today, and no Siouxsie. :(

Nap safely.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

sno man: NeoMoxie: bedonkadonk: Anybody get the chance to listen to the new Bauhaus song?

Very artsy, exquisite corpse style. Not sure what to make of it. I like it?

Not sure either, that's gonna need another listen or two, tho


I like the method, but I'm not sure it's what I need right now.
 
