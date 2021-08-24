 Skip to content
(KTLA Los Angeles)   As California enters its dry season, residents are warned that they must conserve water. Regulators don't have access to those extraction thingys from Tank Girl do they?   (ktla.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
California isn't that utopia we grew up to believe.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Close down the golf courses
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Karma Chameleon: Close down the golf courses


Low water levels are just the latest good reason to do this. Or let them golf on dead grass/dirt.
 
Comic Book Guy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Karma Chameleon: Close down the golf courses


The fact that these courses are still open and Nestle is still pumping millions of gallons more water than they have rights to means that the state isn't serious about this problem.
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Karma Chameleon: Close down the golf courses


That would be a good start.
 
PunGent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stillsuits for all...
 
ChubbyTiger
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Comic Book Guy: Karma Chameleon: Close down the golf courses

The fact that these courses are still open and Nestle is still pumping millions of gallons more water than they have rights to means that the state isn't serious about this problem.


And almonds.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

ChubbyTiger: Comic Book Guy: Karma Chameleon: Close down the golf courses

The fact that these courses are still open and Nestle is still pumping millions of gallons more water than they have rights to means that the state isn't serious about this problem.

And almonds.


And rice.

/and my axe!
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Seasons in California:
Fire
Flood
Earthquake
Drought
 
hammettman
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Close down the golf courses


I know a lot of them like to mention that they use "reclaimed" water, so I like to think all these guys are prancing around on non-potable semi-filtered sewer water, but it's still water, and a waste.  And what the state does need is housing.  Desperately.

So it appears that Al Czervik was right.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
How about that contract with Nestle that lets them pump water?

Nestle signed a contract in 2003 with the McCloud Community Services District to pump up to 521 million gallons of water a year. In exchange, the Swiss food and drink company agreed to pay $250,000 to $350,000 a year to the town of McCloud, about 200 miles north of Sacramento

Is this still a thing?
 
ng2810
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

ZMugg: Seasons in California:
Fire
Flood
Earthquake
Drought


Earthquake isn't a season, it's a persistent state of existence. Earthquakes happen all the time. The only people who think of Earthquake as a Season are those that need to renew their earthquake insurance policies.
 
sunilhari
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

ChubbyTiger: Comic Book Guy: Karma Chameleon: Close down the golf courses

The fact that these courses are still open and Nestle is still pumping millions of gallons more water than they have rights to means that the state isn't serious about this problem.

And almonds.


Most almonds are grown via microirrigation in CA.  Almond water use is now on par with other crops.

BUT, the golf course water usage is criminal.  Palm Springs should have zero courses.  Las Vegas shouldn't exist.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: California isn't that utopia we grew up to believe.


It was. Things change. Brazilians of people moved there but the amount of water available doesn't change.

Migration outflow and inflow are relatively close these days. The outflow pines for a time that's long gone. The influx sees it as a great place.
 
JohnBigBootay
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

sunilhari: ChubbyTiger: Comic Book Guy: Karma Chameleon: Close down the golf courses

The fact that these courses are still open and Nestle is still pumping millions of gallons more water than they have rights to means that the state isn't serious about this problem.

And almonds.

Most almonds are grown via microirrigation in CA.  Almond water use is now on par with other crops.

BUT, the golf course water usage is criminal.  Palm Springs should have zero courses.  Las Vegas shouldn't exist.


Let's not forget phoenix now...
 
SpocksEars [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Yeah, lets focus on homeowners and not farmers.
Farming almonds and pistachios use 1.1 gallons. EACH. FARKING. NUT.
https://www.gainesville.com/story/opinion/2021/08/24/douglas-r-noble-californias-agricultural-water-policies-nuts/8217589002/

norcalwater.orgView Full Size
 
thy crotch
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilplatinum
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
edmo: The influx sees it as a great place.

Until their dreams of making it big fall through and they're acting in snuff films to pay the rent on their efficiency.
 
Psychopompous
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I know Tank Girl is a cheesy B movie which includes, amongst other things, Ice-T as a man-garoo hybrid,
tribute.caView Full Size

Watch it anyway, if for no other reason than to watch Malcolm McDowell own the villain role.

Tank Girl (1995) - Take Off Your Boots, Captain Scene (1/10) | Movieclips
Youtube bIfMAhK7Boo

64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Stimied in a Rut
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

lilplatinum: edmo: The influx sees it as a great place.

Until their dreams of making it big fall through and they're acting in snuff films to pay the rent on their efficiency.


All of California is Los Angeles
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

SpocksEars: Yeah, lets focus on homeowners and not farmers.
Farming almonds and pistachios use 1.1 gallons. EACH. FARKING. NUT.
https://www.gainesville.com/story/opinion/2021/08/24/douglas-r-noble-californias-agricultural-water-policies-nuts/8217589002/

[norcalwater.org image 624x336]


Stop agriculture and rivers and there will be plenty to go around.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The film version of Tank Girl was mostly a disappointment, but it was one of the few films where I left the theater and went straight to the record store to buy the OST.

TANK GIRL - Girl U Want (#Devo)
Youtube BHRTf5Cz8as
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
At some point municipalities are going to have realize that there is a hard limit on how much a single household can conserve.

Especially when these days houses frequently have rooms being rented out.
 
jvl [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Comic Book Guy: Karma Chameleon: Close down the golf courses

The fact that these courses are still open and Nestle is still pumping millions of gallons more water than they have rights to means that the state isn't serious about this problem.


I don't particularly disagree with either of you... but you're proposing we alter the legal regime under which water rights are determined in the entire western US. That seems like an extremely hard thing to do because it requires consensus from all the players and lol.
 
Ethertap
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Now that the dry season is picking back up, more wildfires should reduce the number of homeowners and drive that 10% of the problem down a little.

Maybe some more committed arsonistsenvironmentalists can help drive the agriculture numbers down.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
if they use to much water in California, they can always put it out w/ fire.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

ZMugg: Seasons in California:
Fire
Flood
Earthquake
Drought


Riot
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I was hoping they'd get some decent rainfall/snowfall over the winter but I guess that didn't happen. Farmers are going to be the ones who really get hurt in the long run if this continues. Hard to begrudge someone for trying to make a living.
 
Psychopompous
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: Karma Chameleon: Close down the golf courses

Low water levels are just the latest good reason to do this. Or let them golf on dead grass/dirt.


Just change the rules of golf. Outlaw anything other than a sand wedge, swap out the golf carts for camels.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

SpocksEars: Yeah, lets focus on homeowners and not farmers.
Farming almonds and pistachios use 1.1 gallons. EACH. FARKING. NUT.
https://www.gainesville.com/story/opinion/2021/08/24/douglas-r-noble-californias-agricultural-water-policies-nuts/8217589002/

[norcalwater.org image 624x336]


save water with more  raisins and less grapes.
 
OgreMagi [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The problem isn't that we are told to cut water consumption.  The problem is we are told to cut water consumption below the previous amount when we cut water consumption.  Every year, use less. I can't use any less.  I've reduced my water usage to the absolute bare minimum.  To cut it any more I would need to eliminate bathing and laundry entirely.
 
mike_d85
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
You're lucky the technology died out.  Used to be everywhere in the late 80s.
 
max_pooper
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Golf courses should only be allowed to irrigate with wastewater treatment plant effluent.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: ZMugg: Seasons in California:
Fire
Flood
Earthquake
Drought

Riot


Rampaging clouds of pot smoke
 
OgreMagi [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

max_pooper: Golf courses should only be allowed to irrigate with wastewater treatment plant effluent.


My city implemented recycled water for landscaping and such.  You don't want to drink it, but there's plenty of water for keeping your lawn looking nice without the guilt.
 
