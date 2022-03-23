 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MLive.com)   "National Weather Service cancels statewide tornado drill due to severe weather"   (mlive.com) divider line
18
    More: Ironic, Tornado, National Weather Service, Radio, Wind, GRAND RAPIDS, statewide tornado drill, Thunderstorm, Severe weather  
•       •       •

438 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Mar 2022 at 1:10 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why doesn't the National "Weather" Service cancel their severe weather instead?  Seems like poor timing.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just a more realistic drill.
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've heard from brilliant researchers (even a President of the US) that using nuclear weapons to disrupt severe weather patterns is perfectly okay. I did some research and I truly believe we should try this. I'm calling my state representative as I write this. Wish me luck and God bless America.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"This is a drill. This is only a dr ... no wait! This is not a drill! I repeat ... "

en.pimg.jpView Full Size

Ceci n'est pas un dril
 
redahle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I always wondered what happens when there is a big storm approaching an area at 10:00 on the first Tuesday of the month. I don't think it has ever happened around here.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I was younger, they kept moving "Severe Weather Awareness Week" earlier in the year because we would invariably have thunderstorms that week.
 
HKWolf
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Cold, windy and rainy here in Metro Detroit. Heard the tri county area had opted out, then the whole stated did the same. Most counties here do the first Saturday of the month at noon or 1pm anyway. Not like we don't know what the air siren sounds like.
 
aaronx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
We got the 1 p.m. siren test today in Munith. Right on schedule. We're only a block and a half from the wailer and can always hear it clearly. The weather is grey and maybe misty, but tolerable.

The cat was agitated by it, as he always is. (The normal test is at noon on the first Saturday of every month.)
 
Lipo
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
They cancelled it here in Ohio as well. It's a warm, fairly nice day so far with bits of sun but it's getting cloudier and I see storms starting to fire up in Indiana.
 
12349876
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
That's the SMART thing to do.

You don't want people assuming the drill is the real thing or the real thing is just a drill.
 
12349876
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

HKWolf: Cold, windy and rainy here in Metro Detroit. Heard the tri county area had opted out, then the whole stated did the same. Most counties here do the first Saturday of the month at noon or 1pm anyway. Not like we don't know what the air siren sounds like.


The main purpose is to make sure the sirens work.
 
Charlie Freak [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
This is normal. Most city emergency management departments will state this on their website: "sirens will be tested on the third Tuesday of the month at 10:00AM unless there is severe weather imminent," or something to that effect.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

HKWolf: Cold, windy and rainy here in Metro Detroit. Heard the tri county area had opted out, then the whole stated did the same. Most counties here do the first Saturday of the month at noon or 1pm anyway. Not like we don't know what the air siren sounds like.


They don't do it to remind you what it sounds like
 
CNYJayhawk
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

redahle: I always wondered what happens when there is a big storm approaching an area at 10:00 on the first Tuesday of the month. I don't think it has ever happened around here.


I grew up in Kansas. Ours was noon on Mondays. If the weather was bad, they would cancel the test just to avoid confusion.
 
wxboy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

HKWolf: Cold, windy and rainy here in Metro Detroit. Heard the tri county area had opted out, then the whole stated did the same. Most counties here do the first Saturday of the month at noon or 1pm anyway. Not like we don't know what the air siren sounds like.


The main idea of a statewide tornado drill is really just publicity and to give people and organizations a coordinated chance and excuse to test their procedures for dealing with a storm. Moreso, it's to encourage people to consider actually making a plan if they don't have one, and to think about what they would do in an emergency (so they don't waste time thinking about that when it's actually happening).

Things like siren tests are just to make sure they work and give people a chance to hear what they sound like (or see if they can hear them in a given location) so that they will be recognized immediately if activated for real.
 
soupafi
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Happens more often than not.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ less than a minute ago  

wxboy: Things like siren tests are just to make sure they work and give people a chance to hear what they sound like (or see if they can hear them in a given location) so that they will be recognized immediately if activated for real.


Yes, so you can avoid embarrassing events like this:

Tons of news outlets are in Minneapolis, Minnesota for the Derek Chauvin trial, including CNN. Yesterday a CNN reporter was in Minneapolis starting a live broadcast when the monthly tornado siren test started to go off. The reporter in the studio freaked out and stopped the broadcast to make sure the reporter in Minneapolis was ok.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.