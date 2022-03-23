 Skip to content
On this day in history, in 1983, one of the most expensive and least successful Star Wars sequels was premiered
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still a better love story than Twilight.
 
rfenster
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Sponsored by Nike.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Warthog: Still a better love story than Twilight.


To be fair, that's a low bar.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Warthog: Still a better love story than Twilight.


Also, take a guess at how I know you DRTFA.
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Still better than TROS.
 
chewd [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: Warthog: Still a better love story than Twilight.

Also, take a guess at how I know you DRTFA.



He's not wrong tho

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: Warthog: Still a better love story than Twilight.

Also, take a guess at how I know you DRTFA.


I read TFA, and I still agree with Warthog.

/at least Reagan never took his shirt off
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


It worked fine.
 
Osama bin Limbaugh
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
An obvious success, and under budget.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rfenster
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Starring Val Kilmer and Gabriel Jarret:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
funmonger
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
And some farkers insist we're closer to nuclear war now than we were then, sheesh.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Obligatory

West Wing - Charlie Brown of missile defence
Youtube S9eVIk-fqac
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
To be fair, Reagan's "Star Wars" was actually quite successful. While it was a colossal waste of our money, it was an even more colossal waste of the USSR's money. Reagan played right into Russian paranoia, who couldn't believe that the US had such technology or could develop such technology. So, they spent trillions that they really couldn't afford to spend on their own version, only to have the same failures and issues we had. In the end, Star Wars wasn't going to work, but our economy could take the loss and theirs couldn't.

Same thing with the Space Shuttle. The Russians took one look at it and said "that thing is a colossal waste of money and will never be able to out-perform a rocket. But if the Americans are willing to spend that kind of money on it, there must be some secret or hidden benefit that we're just not thinking of, so we better build one of our own." And so they wasted billions they didn't have trying to copy the Shuttle before finally figuring out they'd been had, but by then it was too late and the USSR was starting to collapse.
 
hammettman
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
WTF is it Ronald Farking Reagan day?
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I thought we got SOME good technology out of it, like those things that shoot down Scud missiles?
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"Some scientists indicated that even if the SDI were able to destroy 95 percent of Soviet missiles, the remaining five percent would be enough to destroy the entire planet." Some scientists also claim vaccines cause autism, climate change isn't happening, etc.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

chewd: The Dog Ate My Homework: Warthog: Still a better love story than Twilight.

Also, take a guess at how I know you DRTFA.


He's not wrong tho

[Fark user image image 850x478]


God, imagine starting to lose your hair and realizing that's what's underneath. Poor bastard.
Fark user imageView Full Size

He wore the hat a lot in middle age.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

hammettman: WTF is it Ronald Farking Reagan day?


No, it's.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whidbey
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
F*ck Reagan.  Don't get the love for this asshole.  He screwed up my future.
 
autofire372 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Okay, subby. That was brilliant.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

whidbey: F*ck Reagan.  Don't get the love for this asshole.  He screwed up my future.


The love for him is that he screwed up your future.  He wanted to go back to 1860 and wallow in it.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: Warthog: Still a better love story than Twilight.

Also, take a guess at how I know you DRTFA.


Know how I know you don't get the meme?
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

whidbey: F*ck Reagan.  Don't get the love for this asshole.  He screwed up my future.


That's unfair.

Your parents screwed up your future.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I though Reagan was an entertaining president. At least that is what Not Necessarily the News and Spitting Image taught me.
 
whidbey
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Warthog: whidbey: F*ck Reagan.  Don't get the love for this asshole.  He screwed up my future.

That's unfair.

Your parents screwed up your future.


My parents have always been encouraging.

Reagan was a stupid mistake this country made, and repeated with TFG.
 
Sonic Yawn
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
They released this in March of 1983??

3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
akallen404 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Dick Gozinya: To be fair, Reagan's "Star Wars" was actually quite successful. While it was a colossal waste of our money, it was an even more colossal waste of the USSR's money. Reagan played right into Russian paranoia, who couldn't believe that the US had such technology or could develop such technology. So, they spent trillions that they really couldn't afford to spend on their own version, only to have the same failures and issues we had. In the end, Star Wars wasn't going to work, but our economy could take the loss and theirs couldn't.

Same thing with the Space Shuttle. The Russians took one look at it and said "that thing is a colossal waste of money and will never be able to out-perform a rocket. But if the Americans are willing to spend that kind of money on it, there must be some secret or hidden benefit that we're just not thinking of, so we better build one of our own." And so they wasted billions they didn't have trying to copy the Shuttle before finally figuring out they'd been had, but by then it was too late and the USSR was starting to collapse.


Actually, the Russian answers to Star Wars actually DID work. They used much lower tech, off-the-shelf solutions that were both more effective and a lot cheaper than their American counterparts. Where America had Brilliant Pebbles, Russia had Kashtan and Kaskade; where America had Excalibur, Russia had Polyus. Buran had features even the shuttle didn't have (eg autonomous landing) and Buran's docking system was the basis for the one we still use on the ISS. The Energia rocket also would have outperformed SLS if they ever actually used it for anything after Polyus failed to reach orbit.

The irony is that they SUCCEEDED and still couldn't afford to. None of what they developed could be sustained in mass production (at least, not by them) and none of it ended up being necessary at all.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: I though Reagan was an entertaining president. At least that is what Not Necessarily the News and Spitting Image taught me.


I remember the NNTN "campaign ad" making Reagan sound awesome, then ending with "Vote Walter Mondale for President. Make Reagan King."
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

whidbey: F*ck Reagan.  Don't get the love for this asshole.  He screwed up my future.


The love isn't for Reagan per se, it's for the time when Reagan was a bad president. Before we knew what a truly terrible president could be.

I'd take Reagan -- sh*t I'd take Nixon -- over any of the current R offerings* today.

*specifically R's tho. Realistically I'm voting Harris in '24.
 
whidbey
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

LOLITROLU: whidbey: F*ck Reagan.  Don't get the love for this asshole.  He screwed up my future.

The love isn't for Reagan per se, it's for the time when Reagan was a bad president. Before we knew what a truly terrible president could be.

I'd take Reagan -- sh*t I'd take Nixon -- over any of the current R offerings* today.

*specifically R's tho. Realistically I'm voting Harris in '24.


User name checks out.
 
Xoc [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
This was an essay by David Parnas, a prominent Computer Scientist who worked on Star Wars on why he resigned from the project. https://web.stanford.edu/class/cs99r/readings/parnas1.pdf The basic premise was that Star Wars had to work the first time. There was that there was no way to make it work the first time in real world conditions and no way to adequately test it without real world conditions. There was no way to make software that reliable. Someone stuck the essay to a cork-board in a dim hall in the Computer Science building at my college because it was a pretty damning statement about the failures of software engineering, particularly in the 1980s.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
SDI was a jobs program for PhDs and the crackheads they worked for.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Yub yub!
 
moondigger
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The "success" of the SDI program was mixed at best. Many consider it a failure, because the stated purpose (render nuclear missile attacks harmless) was never achieved. It was also extremely expensive and the vast majority of workarounds/countermeasures were cheap and effective. (e.g., Deploy multiple warheads, most of which are cheap 'dummies' and a few of which contained the actual thermonuclear device. The SDI system couldn't possibly target them all. Another one was to make the outer shells highly reflective, so that light-based attacks (lasers) would just reflect off of them.)

But, setting that big issue aside, the R&D resulted in a lot of useful technologies and technological advancements. So we spent a lot of money and didn't achieve the primary objective, but the money (arguably) wasn't wasted because we saw a lot of side benefits.
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 minute ago  

moondigger: The "success" of the SDI program was mixed at best. Many consider it a failure, because the stated purpose (render nuclear missile attacks harmless) was never achieved. It was also extremely expensive and the vast majority of workarounds/countermeasures were cheap and effective. (e.g., Deploy multiple warheads, most of which are cheap 'dummies' and a few of which contained the actual thermonuclear device. The SDI system couldn't possibly target them all. Another one was to make the outer shells highly reflective, so that light-based attacks (lasers) would just reflect off of them.)

But, setting that big issue aside, the R&D resulted in a lot of useful technologies and technological advancements. So we spent a lot of money and didn't achieve the primary objective, but the money (arguably) wasn't wasted because we saw a lot of side benefits.


If you want to be this paranoid hegemony like the US, sure.

I can think of better things that money should have been spent on.
 
