(Al Jazeera)   Fully paralyzed man given ability to speak with brain implants, asks for beer   (aljazeera.com) divider line
    More: Amusing, Brain, Nervous system, Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Human brain, Neuron, Cerebral cortex, unidentified German man, Central nervous system  
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
With continued technological advances he may be able to post again.
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Instead of brain implants, I would wish to speak to other people.
 
thecatfish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The article never mentions if he ever got his beer!
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cheech & chong (nice dreams) - my balls itch
Youtube wfGD5FgtNtY
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Be 36 and go lie in bed and not move a thing for the rest of your life.
/fark that; it's Old Yeller time.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Woah, he did actually ask for beer, and many times!  I expected this to be a cliche like a dog wanting steak.  There's got to be a way to get it to him, NA beer if the alcohol would interfere with his care.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus. Cue the Metallica video.
 
JTtheCajun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

C18H27NO3: Be 36 and go lie in bed and not move a thing for the rest of your life.
/fark that; it's Old Yeller time.


There are some days when that sounds nice...
 
jclaggett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Did not realize that movie was only 1971. Felt older because if the cinematography.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Approves:

aws1.discourse-cdn.comView Full Size
 
freetomato
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
This comes to mind.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
When he spells which kind of beer he wants, he says "b-u-s-c-h-h-h-h-h".
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Get him one of these:


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

freetomato: This comes to mind.


Or the "Malcolm in the Middle" episode where Hal was paralyzed from the waist up.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Praise 5G! Amen!
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: With continued technological advances he may be able to post again.


If that ever happens to me, the first letters of output to the doctor are going to be

B E S U R E T O D R I N K Y O U R O V A L T I N E
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Does My Cock Still Work?
Youtube 9tEQIoC83FU
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I am not going to lie... long before I reached the state of "all you can do is select one letter per minute if you get a brain implant" I would have been begging for euthanasia.
 
deffuse
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
FTFA it takes a minute to select a letter?  I hope he has some form of predictive texting magic added in his next upgrade, even T9 or something.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Kavanaugh?
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I've been annoyed recently because I have a sore throat (lymph nodes or a muscle, not the actual throat) a sore ear and sore jaw.  I can't tell where the issue is stemming from, and it hasn't gotten better or worse in like a week.

Then I see this sh*t and I'm like, ok fine.

Even when I have extreme pain from my genetic disability, I see sh*t like this and I'm like, ok fine.
 
Vansthing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Sounds like it could be TMJ, could be caused by clenching your jaw, especially in your sleep. Have you tried a bite blocker? Worked well for me when dealing with PTSD nightmares. https://my.clevelandclinic.org/health/diseases/15066-temporomandibular-disorders-tmd-overview
 
jclaggett
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Vansthing: Sounds like it could be TMJ, could be caused by clenching your jaw, especially in your sleep. Have you tried a bite blocker? Worked well for me when dealing with PTSD nightmares. https://my.clevelandclinic.org/health/diseases/15066-temporomandibular-disorders-tmd-overview


Not who you replied to... But fark I need to get one of those again. My TMJ can be vicious. Wake up and yawn stretch, and my roommates can hear the pops across the apartment and feels like my jaw is gonna explode. Thankfully it doesn't particularly hurt. Until it does of course.

Best I know, I don't particularly grind my teeth. Anyone who's shared a room / bed with me has never mentioned it. Just loud snoring when I'm super exhausted.
 
