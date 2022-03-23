 Skip to content
(Slate)   20 years ago some redheaded geek said that watching Blade II was like cleaning his cat with his tongue or something (NSFW)   (slate.com) divider line
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was pretty bad
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Wait... That was Guillermo del Toro's?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Blade 2 was farking great. It's the other two, especially 3, that are burning hair smell bad.
 
JohnBigBootay
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I didn't read the review. But I loved the movie and I am fine with what you may think of me as a result of that declaration.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Blade II is awesome.

Blade Trinity is a cinematic war crime.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Trocadero: Blade 2 was farking great. It's the other two, especially 3, that are burning hair smell bad.


If it wasn't for 3, people might not've noticed how great that Van Wilder guy would be for Deadpool

Also, this:

images2.alphacoders.comView Full Size
 
Farce-Side
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Some mother fathers always tryin' ta ice skate uphill.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Harry Knowles is a bleeding hemorrhoid encrusted anus anyway.
 
StevieRayPalpatine
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
So AICN is still a thing? Huh. You learn something new every day.
 
Ethertap
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I don't remember Blade 1 ad 2 being terrible, they were typical cheesy superhero movies of their time. It wouldn't surprise me if they don't hold up, but you never know. 3 was awful though.
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Is Harry still alive?
 
JohnBigBootay
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Wait, maybe I need to clarify - I loved all three blade movies. If I'm honest the third one is my favorite.
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I used to read AICN around the time The Blair Witch Project came out.  Then the first X-Men movie came out and Harry was interviewed.  I remember him saying "if this movie doesn't hit the notes that resonate with my fans, there will be problems for the studio" or something like that.

Like he has fans or is some Hollywood power player.

Such a chode.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
So this guy is reviewing a review, how meta.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Soulless on Soulless violence.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I still remember the iconic words of  my grandpa when he walked in while I was watching Blade I:

"Is this a N***ER movie?"

It was at that very moment that I realized my grandpa was incredibly racist. The movie was OK.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: Is Harry still alive?


Yes, but last I checked still hiding from #MeToo accusations.

Apparently, he's a bit of a perv. His Blade 2 review out front shoulda told ya.
 
mjbok
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

StevieRayPalpatine: So AICN is still a thing? Huh. You learn something new every day.


Pop over there and check it out.  They seem to be on the weeks per post timeline rather than posts per day.  There is stuff on the front page that is easily a year old.  He got Me-too'd out of existence and apparently treated his staff pretty poorly.  His "sister" tried to keep it going after he went into hiding, but it has been gone for quite a while.
 
Aezetyr [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Those movies are wild. The first one was pretty good, the 2nd one was damn scary (thanks del Toro) and the third was Jessica Biel and some other people.
 
Elzar
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: Is Harry still alive?


If the Twitter is to be believed, yes.
 
mjbok
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: I used to read AICN around the time The Blair Witch Project came out.  Then the first X-Men movie came out and Harry was interviewed.  I remember him saying "if this movie doesn't hit the notes that resonate with my fans, there will be problems for the studio" or something like that.

Like he has fans or is some Hollywood power player.

Such a chode.


I started checking out the site probably in 98 or so.  He absolutely did have fans and people in Hollywood thought he had some power since they would bribe him with set visits and other stuff.  He didn't get cameos in major motion pictures because of his looks.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: Harry Knowles is a bleeding hemorrhoid encrusted anus anyway.


Don't forget he sexually assaulted a woman twice.
 
Hendawg
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
This made the main page?  This is like those people asking why WWE is in the Sports tab
 
phlegmjay
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Jack Sabbath: I used to read AICN around the time The Blair Witch Project came out.  Then the first X-Men movie came out and Harry was interviewed.  I remember him saying "if this movie doesn't hit the notes that resonate with my fans, there will be problems for the studio" or something like that.

Like he has fans or is some Hollywood power player.

Such a chode.


Around that time, as the article notes, he had a surprising amount of power (for lack of a better word). It was right at the convergence of the rise of nerd culture and the power of the internet, when older and more talented people than him did not yet understand or know how to best use the internet, and he could easily plug into the Austin film community. So, he was uniquely poised to take advantage of all of that, and Hollywood would court him.

Now, he always overstated his own influence, I think. That he's a terrible writer and has at best questionable taste and is clearly a shill made it easy to see that what power he had wouldn't last long.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ less than a minute ago  

UNC_Samurai: Boojum2k: Harry Knowles is a bleeding hemorrhoid encrusted anus anyway.

Don't forget he sexually assaulted a woman twice.


Yep. Like a mutated clone mini-me of Harvey Weinstein. Also the prototype of the toxic influencer type.
 
NDP2 [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

mjbok: StevieRayPalpatine: So AICN is still a thing? Huh. You learn something new every day.

Pop over there and check it out.  They seem to be on the weeks per post timeline rather than posts per day.  There is stuff on the front page that is easily a year old.  He got Me-too'd out of existence and apparently treated his staff pretty poorly.  His "sister" tried to keep it going after he went into hiding, but it has been gone for quite a while.


Does the site still use that nauseating shade of light brown as a background color? And are the comments sections still the biggest troll caves on the internet?
 
