(Charlotte Observer)   The COVID vaccine does not protect against prosecution for decades of identity fraud   (charlotteobserver.com) divider line
22
    More: PSA  
•       •       •

beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Amateur...
i.huffpost.comView Full Size
 
scanman61
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ID theft ain't squat compared to AWOL for 30 years.
 
kona [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Daddy has always been an incredible, faithful, caring and honest man (minus the name.) He is an outstanding citizen," she added.
 
Pershing123 [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
We had a guy get out of the service (in Basic training) by sitting on top of his locker (The standing up kind) and refusing to come down.  When we came back from luncheon he was gone. Seems a lot easier than assuming someone's identity for several decades.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

scanman61: ID theft ain't squat compared to AWOL for 30 years.


It's impressive in a way.
 
OptimisticCynicism [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I'd expect a bit more about the fact that his gf of 30 years was his ex step-daughter.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

I don't even know you anymore.
 
Ian Corrigible
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
This is becoming a trend:

Nicholas Rossi: The man accused of being a fugitive
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"After he and (his girlfriend) separated, he met the "estranged" daughter of his first wife, "

NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!!!

"...from a different relationship, and they started dating, authorities said. Documents show the two settled in Newport where they raised three children and built a home repair business together."

Um, okay, I guess?
 
MBooda
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

skinink: "After he and (his girlfriend) separated, he met the "estranged" daughter of his first wife, "

NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!!!

"...from a different relationship, and they started dating, authorities said. Documents show the two settled in Newport where they raised three children and built a home repair business together."

Um, okay, I guess?


He's his own grandpa?
 
steve_wmn
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

skinink: "After he and (his girlfriend) separated, he met the "estranged" daughter of his first wife, "

NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!!!

"...from a different relationship, and they started dating, authorities said. Documents show the two settled in Newport where they raised three children and built a home repair business together."

Um, okay, I guess?
 
MBooda
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Pershing123: We had a guy get out of the service (in Basic training) by sitting on top of his locker (The standing up kind) and refusing to come down.  When we came back from luncheon he was gone. Seems a lot easier than assuming someone's identity for several decades.


There are other ways.

Hand Job
Youtube AzdZmrlJkEI
 
steve_wmn
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

MBooda: skinink: "After he and (his girlfriend) separated, he met the "estranged" daughter of his first wife, "

NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!!!

"...from a different relationship, and they started dating, authorities said. Documents show the two settled in Newport where they raised three children and built a home repair business together."

Um, okay, I guess?

He's his own grandpa?


I had to ponder that part a little. I think it's a Woody Allen and Soon Yi Previn relationship. Her daddy was some other guy that was with his ex.
 
jumac
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Pershing123: We had a guy get out of the service (in Basic training) by sitting on top of his locker (The standing up kind) and refusing to come down.  When we came back from luncheon he was gone. Seems a lot easier than assuming someone's identity for several decades.


don't people have a short window during and after basic they can just say I want out and its done with no issues?
 
dkulprit [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

scanman61: ID theft ain't squat compared to AWOL for 30 years.


The military doesn't really gaf if you go awol during basic.  In fact, you have 90 days to decide if you want to he in or not.  It's not something they advertise.  They don't hunt people down unless they run with gear.  The most that might happen is they may garnish wages until the pay they paid you is taken back.

https://work.chron.com/soldier-wants-quit-boot-camp-army-just-release-him-25422.html

At a time of war or drafted it might be a different story, but even during the war on Terror and bullshiat war of WMDs, they didn't prosecute anyone.

This guy probably would've had absolutely nothing done to him except for the stolen identity thing.  Even if the authorities tried to turn him in, they probably would've laughed them out if it weren't for the stolen identity thing.

It's a cost/benefit thing.

The cost of tracking down and prosecuting someone isn't worth it.  Now once they dump a bunch of resources into training, housing, and providing Healthcare for you and then you go AWOL, then it's worth prosecuting.  Plus other people in your unit would also know that you're gone without permission and if they don't prosecute it might give others ideas.

But in the lead up to basic and slightly after basic, they'll just write you off without a care in the world and just garnish wages whenever they can to return any pay you might've earned in the time you did show up.
 
UncleDirtNap
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I less I missed something it's sounds like you'd need an etch-a-sketch to map that family tree out.
 
scanman61
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

433: scanman61: ID theft ain't squat compared to AWOL for 30 years.

It's impressive in a way.


Back when I was in, I guess about '83, one of the E-5's in my unit tried to "import" some pot in from Africa.  He got busted but the way the US and Germany did custody was farking evil.

Army CID got first shot, they convicted him and gave him 15 years.  Then the Germans got their shot, they gave him ten and he went from trial to jail.

The station chief explained it to me...."First he does his time here and they give him back to the Army.  Army adds on charges for ten years AWOL and he does another 15 plus whatever he gets for AWOL."
 
Pershing123 [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

jumac: Pershing123: We had a guy get out of the service (in Basic training) by sitting on top of his locker (The standing up kind) and refusing to come down.  When we came back from luncheon he was gone. Seems a lot easier than assuming someone's identity for several decades.

don't people have a short window during and after basic they can just say I want out and its done with no issues?


I do not know.  This was a LONG time ago!
 
Pershing123 [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

MBooda: Pershing123: We had a guy get out of the service (in Basic training) by sitting on top of his locker (The standing up kind) and refusing to come down.  When we came back from luncheon he was gone. Seems a lot easier than assuming someone's identity for several decades.

There are other ways.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/AzdZmrlJkEI?start=73]


I have never seen that movie!
 
dkulprit [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

jumac: Pershing123: We had a guy get out of the service (in Basic training) by sitting on top of his locker (The standing up kind) and refusing to come down.  When we came back from luncheon he was gone. Seems a lot easier than assuming someone's identity for several decades.

don't people have a short window during and after basic they can just say I want out and its done with no issues?


Yes.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

scanman61: The station chief explained it to me...."First he does his time here and they give him back to the Army.  Army adds on charges for ten years AWOL and he does another 15 plus whatever he gets for AWOL."


Yikes!  Well, I bet he never did THAT again.
 
scanman61
‘’ 1 minute ago  

433: scanman61: The station chief explained it to me...."First he does his time here and they give him back to the Army.  Army adds on charges for ten years AWOL and he does another 15 plus whatever he gets for AWOL."

Yikes!  Well, I bet he never did THAT again.


He was about in his late twenties, so by the time he got out with his BCD he'd at least be in his mid fifties.  Not a time to be starting life with a prison record and a BCD.
 
