 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   The trashiest fashion trend of the 2000s is making a comeback. Hint: It will go well with the return of low-rise jeans   (elephant.art) divider line
19
    More: Asinine  
•       •       •

574 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Mar 2022 at 12:44 PM (10 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
TheMaskedArmadillo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or better known as a target
 
meehaw [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2000s? This was a terrible trend of the 1990s, subs.

/former tattoo artist in the 90s, who did his fair share of uglification of female (and male) lower backs.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Return of the ass antlers
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: Return of the ass antlers


Sounds like the second installment of a National Geographic porn series.
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a Lady and the Tramp stamp might look like:

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
*clips chain to wallet*
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Halter tops?

*checks article*

Close enough.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I resisted getting one at first; now I might have to reconsider if they're fashionable again.  Especially with my low-rise jeans and whale-tail thong.
 
King Something
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
mr_cool_ice.jpg
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Bring back big, poofy Farrah Fawcett hair while you're at it.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
'Madam, you've appeared to have sharted upwards. Paperwork is required.'
 
thehobbes
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

syrynxx: I resisted getting one at first; now I might have to reconsider if they're fashionable again.  Especially with my low-rise jeans and whale-tail thong.


Sigh. 

Don't make us call your parole officer.

Again.
 
Grebuloner [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Halter tops?

*checks article*

Close enough.


Not even.

Halter tops or camis > sports bras > lots of other things > tramp stamps
 
jim32rr
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

TheMaskedArmadillo: Or better known as a target


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Forget ass antlers, I once saw someone's (trophy) wife show up at a company luncheon with jeans cut low enough to show the top front of her g-string.

The woman had the body for it, but no class.
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

It's a tramp!
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Bring back big, poofy Farrah Fawcett hair while you're at it.


80s > 2k.

Big hair and leg warmers.  Schwing!
 
Mattix
‘’ less than a minute ago  
To each their own.. who am I to judge how people want to decorate their bodies..

Is this really any worse than "Mermaid Hair," "Side Boob," or Crocs?

[ stoplikingwhatidontlike.jpg ]
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.