 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Merced Sun-Star)   My Maserati did 125, I crashed it and got a DUI   (mercedsunstar.com) divider line
16
    More: Dumbass  
•       •       •

690 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Mar 2022 at 3:20 PM (36 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Felony charges filed against Merced woman accused of DUI, driving 125 mph down G Street

Some woman found G street?  Giggity.  Gotta know where to look.  And when you find it, it hits you.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Bet she loses her license.
 
Trevt
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Cool AF after all these years
Joe Walsh - Life's Been Good
Youtube BXWvKDSwvls
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Felony charges filed against Merced woman accused of DUI, driving 125 mph down G Street

Some woman found G street?  Giggity.  Gotta know where to look.  And when you find it, it hits you.


goddammitsomuch
 
nytmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Drunk and high speed through a signaled intersection, it's probably lucky her little stunt got shut down without killing anyone, Though a one-car crash would have been better.
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Trevt: Cool AF after all these years[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/BXWvKDSwvls]


And I got to see him/them a few weeks ago. Great show. Okay seats.
 
hi13760
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The sad part is she won't face any time and the only ones that will see any money will the defense lawyers, not the victims.
 
Poster1212
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I bet she test drove it in Forza 5 and had no problems going off the road.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ethertap
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
She's a Gallo, the judicial system can't touch her.

The extra-judicial system on the other hand knows a guy who paints houses.
 
twenty one characters
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
My wife went to School with her; her sister used to hang out in my office... all I can say is yep, she's in all kinds of a bad way, and largely deserved.

Merced, Gateway to Drugs.
 
twenty one characters
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Ethertap: She's a Gallo, the judicial system can't touch her.

The extra-judicial system on the other hand knows a guy who paints houses.


Oh, come on, you know the Kirby's wouldn't have that, but they've always sucked.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
faces felony charges of driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage causing injury and felony driving with a .08% blood alcohol content level

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

twenty one characters: Ethertap: She's a Gallo, the judicial system can't touch her.

The extra-judicial system on the other hand knows a guy who paints houses.

Oh, come on, you know the Kirby's wouldn't have that, but they've always sucked.


BooThisMan.jog
 
twenty one characters
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: twenty one characters: Ethertap: She's a Gallo, the judicial system can't touch her.

The extra-judicial system on the other hand knows a guy who paints houses.

Oh, come on, you know the Kirby's wouldn't have that, but they've always sucked.

BooThisMan.jog


It's only a bad joke if you're not a local; or in front of Rick
 
wildcardjack
‘’ less than a minute ago  

blatz514: faces felony charges of driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage causing injury and felony driving with a .08% blood alcohol content level

[Fark user image image 498x247]


This makes it more interesting. It's not like when you read about someone at .25% who manages to launch their car into an upper bedroom. At .08% she should have been in control enough not to floor it like that.

Watch the defense be that her shoe heel got stuck.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.