 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Merriam-Webster)   The Merriam-Webster word of the day for March 23 is ostensible; as in: "Some think he tells the truth but most of us find pastor Joel ostensible shiatter"   (merriam-webster.com) divider line
8
    More: Amusing, ostensible purpose of a filibuster, Parliamentary procedure, debate  
•       •       •

143 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Mar 2022 at 12:20 PM (34 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"On this episode of Oprah, we will get to see Senate candidate Dr. Oz perform life-saving veterinary medicine with a heart stent, as Dr. ostensible."
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I believe it, but maybe I don't.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Now THAT was a stretch worthy of a taffy pull.
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The Merriam-Webster word of the day for March 23 is Woman; *no definition available at this time.
 
PerpetualPeristalsis
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Ha Subby drew a smirk out of me.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I thought it was a Christmas song.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I rarely click on word of the day links, but that one was stretched so far I feel like I need a chiropractor
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.