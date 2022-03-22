 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Click Orlando)   Woman ends up dating real guy whose photo was used by scammers in catfishing scheme, that even attempted to scam her   (clickorlando.com) divider line
6
    More: Florida, Miami, Florida, Florida woman, Nicole Hayden, South Florida man, Carnival Cruise Lines, Palm Beach County, Florida, South Florida metropolitan area  
•       •       •

633 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Mar 2022 at 7:50 PM (40 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
About 20 years ago I went to China with my personal laptop. Months later I was hit with scamming attempts - from someone using my ID.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Yeah, people stole my pictures and used them to lure in unsuspecting women (and men, presumably!) because I'm incredibly good looking, so good looking that it's implausible, so when someone who might be okay looking gets a dating match from me, a very good looking fellow, they should be incredibly suspicious but they literally cannot be suspicious because I'm so good looking it melts away their inhibitions.

This isn't the best angle, but it's the one image the scammers use the most.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"A short time later, the photograph of the man used by the imposter showed up on her Instagram account as a possible dating match. "


Hold on, what? Does instagram recommend other instagram accounts as potential dates now? Do you both have to sign up or activate that feature or whatever?  I've never had an account, but I thought it was mostly image sharing plus whatever they call their features trying to compete with snapchat and tiktok.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Ya, he was the original scammer
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"I work in the slop line on a cruise ship.  Give me 100 dollar"
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.