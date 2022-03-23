 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Shoppers in Russia lament reliving the glory days of the USSR
    Obvious, Soviet Union, Russia, Economy of Russia, Russian staples, local markets, Russian government, Politics of Russia  
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Are they still paying folks with vodka?
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My favorite USSR joke:

A woman goes to a butcher shop and says, "I don't supposed you have any fish?"

The butcher answers, "Madam, this is a butcher shop. We don't have any meat. Please go to the fishmonger's across the street - they're the ones who don't have any fish."
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

whyRpeoplesostupid: Are they still paying folks with vodka?


Not yet. On the downward spiral phase, paying workers in kind doesnt happen til Russia has a currency crunch.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Been away so long, I hardly knew the place
Gee, it's good to be back home
Leave it till tomorrow to unpack my case
Honey, disconnect the phone

I'm back in the U.S.S.R.
You don't know how lucky you are, boy
Back in the U.S.
Back in the U.S.
Back in the U.S.S.R.
 
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thoreny: whyRpeoplesostupid: Are they still paying folks with vodka?

Not yet. On the downward spiral phase, paying workers in kind doesnt happen til Russia has a currency crunch.


I'd sure like to know what the average Ivan on the street is doing/thinking about all this. Revolution really seems impossible in this modern era.
 
Palined Parenthood [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
nice goin biden
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They'll pass you by, glory days.  When the shopper cries, glory days.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least they've got phones.  They used to have to bring books to the bread lines.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where's that picture from the start of the invasion with the guy stuffing his car full of sugar? Looks like he knew what was on the way.
 
mcreadyblue
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: My favorite USSR joke:

A woman goes to a butcher shop and says, "I don't supposed you have any fish?"

The butcher answers, "Madam, this is a butcher shop. We don't have any meat. Please go to the fishmonger's across the street - they're the ones who don't have any fish."


A worker standing in a liquor line says: "I have had enough, save my place, I am going to shoot Gorbachev."

Two hours later he returns to claim his place in line. His friends ask, "Did you get him?" "No, the line there was even longer than the line here."
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It is possible that a couple of years down the road that there will be Russian alternatives for products from Microsoft to tampons but it will take time to produce," said Ribakova. "And the question is who will produce that."

Why would you produce any of it when one of Putin's friends would just take the means of production from you?  There are so many terrible economic realities in a kleptocracy, and this is just another one.  There is no rule of law for business contracts or patents.  Ideas, assets, and processes can and will just be appropriated from you and you can't do anything about it.
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But Georgia's always on m-my-my-my mind.
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whyRpeoplesostupid: Thoreny: whyRpeoplesostupid: Are they still paying folks with vodka?

Not yet. On the downward spiral phase, paying workers in kind doesnt happen til Russia has a currency crunch.

I'd sure like to know what the average Ivan on the street is doing/thinking about all this. Revolution really seems impossible in this modern era.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size

I hope there is not a boot stamping on a human face forever
 
bdub77
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In Soviet Russia, bread lines you!

/this sounded better in my head
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What does people need sugar for?

I haven't bought any, well, ever.

Yet, I've seen people in Russia fill trollies with sugar, as if its super important (which is probably also why its gone, now that a few people have hoarded it all).
 
New Rising Sun [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Other videos shared on social media have shown fights for sugar in markets in other cities in Russia "

Pocket sugar!

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: "It is possible that a couple of years down the road that there will be Russian alternatives for products from Microsoft to tampons but it will take time to produce," said Ribakova. "And the question is who will produce that."

Why would you produce any of it when one of Putin's friends would just take the means of production from you?  There are so many terrible economic realities in a kleptocracy, and this is just another one.  There is no rule of law for business contracts or patents.  Ideas, assets, and processes can and will just be appropriated from you and you can't do anything about it.


So it would maximize efficiency if I just sent a bunch of tampons to my local kleptocrat directly?
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Glory days. They'll pass you by.
Glory days. In the wince of an oligarch's eye.
 
wingnut396
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What is special about the Russian home cooking culture that requires so much sugar?  I get wanting to get flour, grains and other shelf stable essentials, but is sugar really one?  Can't you make most meals without it?

After an hour and a half waiting at the city's main square, he was limited to buying one bag of five kilograms, he said.

I mean, thats like 11 pounds of sugar.  That would last my family years.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It doesn't matter what's left when you get to the front of the line. You buy it. You can swap it later in the barter economy.

Also...

themarysue.comView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Beatles - Back In The U.S.S.R. (2018 Mix / Lyric Video)
Youtube nS5_EQgbuLc
 
bongon247 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Making cheap liquor, maybe?
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yep, it'll be like a Covid lockdown for the rest of your life. Only without the food and medicine and internet.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weaver95: Been away so long, I hardly knew the place
Gee, it's good to be back home
Leave it till tomorrow to unpack my case
Honey, disconnect the phone

I'm back in the U.S.S.R.
You don't know how lucky you are, boy
Back in the U.S.
Back in the U.S.
Back in the U.S.S.R.


ArcadianRefugee: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/nS5_EQgbuLc]


Well, that was the only thing I was going to post.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The many suffer for the whims and greed of a powerful few or one.

It's like humanity's one story that we just keep reliving over, and over, and over again. 10,000 Years of Corruptitude.

At some point we have to recognize we can't create our systems to allow a few individuals to become vastly more wealthy and powerful than everyone else unless we want that to be the only story humanity keeps reliving until we destroy ourselves.
 
Zenith
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure Pooty Poot and his flush chums are doing ok though.
deprivation and queuing is for the serfs.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Desperation from the population similar to this is what brought Hitler to power.  Putin can DIAF, but hopefully who comes after him (and more importantly who comes after them) isn't a crazy despot.
 
Uck The SJWs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This Russian woman understands how far up the creek without a paddle regular Russian citizens are: "I'm not seeing it as a temporary shock and then we're going to go back to the liberal democracy and reintegration into the world, unless there is a change in government." I've spent a lot of time in Russia and I know how much Russians depend of imports.  They are seriously farked.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And yes, 5 kg bags are dumb. They should be 500 gram bags, take what you need up to 4 of.them.

It's like the toilet paper nonsense when we went from all 4 packs back in the 70s to 32 packs now, meaning that they could have gone to 8 families instead of 1.
 
padraig
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ketchuponsteak: What does people need sugar for?

I haven't bought any, well, ever.

Yet, I've seen people in Russia fill trollies with sugar, as if its super important (which is probably also why its gone, now that a few people have hoarded it all).


As with all poor countries : to make preserves of your garden's fruits.
And moonshine. Apparently, Russian moonshine requires lots of sugar.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

padraig: Ketchuponsteak: What does people need sugar for?

I haven't bought any, well, ever.

Yet, I've seen people in Russia fill trollies with sugar, as if its super important (which is probably also why its gone, now that a few people have hoarded it all).

As with all poor countries : to make preserves of your garden's fruits.
And moonshine. Apparently, Russian moonshine requires lots of sugar.


And baking.
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RTOGUY: Where's that picture from the start of the invasion with the guy stuffing his car full of sugar? Looks like he knew what was on the way.


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

Hoping will not rain, comrade
 
BadCosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whyRpeoplesostupid: Thoreny: whyRpeoplesostupid: Are they still paying folks with vodka?

Not yet. On the downward spiral phase, paying workers in kind doesnt happen til Russia has a currency crunch.

I'd sure like to know what the average Ivan on the street is doing/thinking about all this. Revolution really seems impossible in this modern era.


As much as one thinks about revolution. It is really difficult.
In 2020 protests against Lukashenko failed to bring him down because as long as the military and police are being paid. Really hard to do anything.

/ regime changes are cause by salary keepers
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Zenith: I'm sure Pooty Poot and his flush chums are doing ok though.
deprivation and queuing is for the serfs.



content.api.newsView Full Size
 
Zenith
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BadCosmonaut: whyRpeoplesostupid: Thoreny: whyRpeoplesostupid: Are they still paying folks with vodka?

Not yet. On the downward spiral phase, paying workers in kind doesnt happen til Russia has a currency crunch.

I'd sure like to know what the average Ivan on the street is doing/thinking about all this. Revolution really seems impossible in this modern era.

As much as one thinks about revolution. It is really difficult.
In 2020 protests against Lukashenko failed to bring him down because as long as the military and police are being paid. Really hard to do anything.

/ regime changes are cause by salary keepers


I thought he was bailed out by Putin sending in some 'assistance'
 
BadCosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ketchuponsteak: What does people need sugar for?

I haven't bought any, well, ever.

Yet, I've seen people in Russia fill trollies with sugar, as if its super important (which is probably also why its gone, now that a few people have hoarded it all).


Salt, sugar, and booze are the biggest thing people are hoarding in Belarus.

They can be used as currency.

/ salt comes from UA
// sugar via Russia, beets.
/// booze from potatoes.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheGreatGazoo: Desperation from the population similar to this is what brought Hitler to power.  Putin can DIAF, but hopefully who comes after him (and more importantly who comes after them) isn't a crazy despot.


Yeah, and then that leader inevitably ends up doing selfish shiat for their own greed, and the cycle repeats. I hate this carousel.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
buckwheat began disappearing from local markets in early March, just a week after Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BadCosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wingnut396: What is special about the Russian home cooking culture that requires so much sugar?  I get wanting to get flour, grains and other shelf stable essentials, but is sugar really one?  Can't you make most meals without it?

After an hour and a half waiting at the city's main square, he was limited to buying one bag of five kilograms, he said.

I mean, thats like 11 pounds of sugar.  That would last my family years.


Sugar is part of many recipes. Blini.
 
BadCosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CarnySaur: [Fark user image image 850x478]


Well stocked store
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What, are we supposed to feel sorry for them?
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Going back to the USSR was always Putin's plan/dream.
Turns out, the economic system - whether socialist, "communist", capitalist, or whatever - wasn't really relevant.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weaver95: Been away so long, I hardly knew the place
Gee, it's good to be back home
Leave it till tomorrow to unpack my case
Honey, disconnect the phone

I'm back in the U.S.S.R.
You don't know how lucky you are, boy
Back in the U.S.
Back in the U.S.
Back in the U.S.S.R.


Those Ukraine girls really knock me out.
compote.slate.comView Full Size
 
arrogantbastich [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BadCosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Zenith: BadCosmonaut: whyRpeoplesostupid: Thoreny: whyRpeoplesostupid: Are they still paying folks with vodka?

Not yet. On the downward spiral phase, paying workers in kind doesnt happen til Russia has a currency crunch.

I'd sure like to know what the average Ivan on the street is doing/thinking about all this. Revolution really seems impossible in this modern era.

As much as one thinks about revolution. It is really difficult.
In 2020 protests against Lukashenko failed to bring him down because as long as the military and police are being paid. Really hard to do anything.

/ regime changes are cause by salary keepers

I thought he was bailed out by Putin sending in some 'assistance'


No. Police force kept people at bay. Although more than one babushka said they would do the job if given the opportunity
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BadCosmonaut: whyRpeoplesostupid: Thoreny: whyRpeoplesostupid: Are they still paying folks with vodka?

Not yet. On the downward spiral phase, paying workers in kind doesnt happen til Russia has a currency crunch.

I'd sure like to know what the average Ivan on the street is doing/thinking about all this. Revolution really seems impossible in this modern era.

As much as one thinks about revolution. It is really difficult.
In 2020 protests against Lukashenko failed to bring him down because as long as the military and police are being paid. Really hard to do anything.

/ regime changes are cause by salary keepers


We saw what came of the Arab Spring. Putin is very similar to his ally Assad.
 
ayrlander [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I get to have that Soviet feeling every time I go to Trader Joe's, minus the long lines to get in to find out what they're out of this week.  Not sure if it's just our store or all of them, but for some reason ours runs out of basics fairly often.

/Why is the egg display totally empty??  It's not supposed to snow!
//ALL of the bread is gone, even the gluten free???
///Oh, they did NOT seriously discontinue our favorite variety of marinara sauce!!
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Good thing we're punishing those working people while doing jack shiat about the oligarchs laundering their money in Trump Tower.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
'We're going back to a USSR'

Yeah, no shiat. Because that's exactly what Putin wants. It's the Russian version of MAGA. The problem is that everyone constantly harping about how great the good old days were always forgets that the good old days actually sucked unless you were part of the privileged few.
 
