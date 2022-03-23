 Skip to content
(The Week)   Putin has now committed 75 percent of Russia's entire army to the not-war in Ukraine. However, if this were a game of Risk, subby would have invaded Russia from the other side and conquered everything by now
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And Putin still hasn't taken his day #3 objectives....
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
China eyes the vast resources exposed in Eastern Russia:

ih1.redbubble.netView Full Size
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And I would have invaded from the other side, attacked Kamchatka, and then rolled an endless stream of 1s against their one dude.
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After securing the Bastion of Australia, of course.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stevejovi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seriously, what is Best Korea waiting for? They've got an unopposed cakewalk all the way to the Urals.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As Sun Tzu says:

"Never interrupt an enemy when he's making mistakes." and "I'm going to need  a bigger bowl of popcorn."
 
Glockenspiel Hero [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: China eyes the vast resources exposed in Eastern Russia:

[ih1.redbubble.net image 549x413]


The best part from Xi's perspective is that China doesn't have to do shiat.  Why invade when Russia will be so hard up for cash they'll sell you all their resources for pennies?
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nmrsnr: And I would have invaded from the other side, attacked Kamchatka, and then rolled an endless stream of 1s against their one dude.


I see that you have played the Steam version as well....
 
Target Builder
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, but only the surplus 75% he didn't really need anyway. Really this is about downsizing "right sizing" the Russian military.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ambitwistor: [c.tenor.com image 220x158] [View Full Size image _x_]


You know, someone needs to edit that and have Zelenskyy as the guy smacking the board game out of Putin's hands.
 
natazha [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I loved Risk in college. Stake out South America and you can conquer the World!  At least until the rest of the players decide wiping you off the map is job #1.
 
Null Pointer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stevejovi: Seriously, what is Best Korea waiting for? They've got an unopposed cakewalk all the way to the Urals.


Their boss called 'Dibs'
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weaver95: And Putin still hasn't taken his day #3 objectives....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thamike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You'd get stuck with Yakutsk. Everybody knows
Risk is crooked.
 
i state your name
‘’ 1 hour ago  
bigfooty.comView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BitwiseShift: As Sun Tzu says:

"Never interrupt an enemy when he's making mistakes." and "I'm going to need  a bigger bowl of popcorn."


Hot Take: Sun Tzu and the Art of War are extremely overrated.

/ the Book of Five Rings is better. It instructs you to investigate and learn for yourself rather than just learn from a book
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2's seen committed to 75% of the link URL....
 
TomDooley [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time for America to send in the troops:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russia will call up another 130,000 conscripts on April 1, he added, but while "the Ukrainian diaspora is flocking home to help the fight; Russians are not coming back home - and indeed, many are leaving to avoid Putin's fight."

------

So, I know that a 12-month conscript isn't exactly going to have a long training period, but how long does it actually take to get a conscript combat-ready-ish? I'm assuming they're not just throwing the 18-year-olds on a bus headed for the border and telling them "Eh, you'll figure it out when you get there."

(Also, I suspect that avoiding conscription may be easier than deserting; not sure how realistic that 130,000 number is.)
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mad_Radhu: [Fark user image image 360x290]


I felt that in my bones.
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Time for some of that showboating trolling
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Putin is holding out for the Trucker Freedumb convoy and Haliburton-Blackwater mercs to reinforce his ranks.
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That guy who always thinks taking Australia is a good strategy, wishes he could get through Siam's 30 armies right now.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Russia will call up another 130,000 conscripts on April 1, he added, but while "the Ukrainian diaspora is flocking home to help the fight; Russians are not coming back home - and indeed, many are leaving to avoid Putin's fight."

------

So, I know that a 12-month conscript isn't exactly going to have a long training period, but how long does it actually take to get a conscript combat-ready-ish? I'm assuming they're not just throwing the 18-year-olds on a bus headed for the border and telling them "Eh, you'll figure it out when you get there."

(Also, I suspect that avoiding conscription may be easier than deserting; not sure how realistic that 130,000 number is.)


Depends on what you need them to do but generally even a year isn't enough time to train somebody for a modern military. You could teach the basics of how to operate a weapon in day or two if you were desperate.
 
Ethertap
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Russia will call up another 130,000 conscripts on April 1, he added, but while "the Ukrainian diaspora is flocking home to help the fight; Russians are not coming back home - and indeed, many are leaving to avoid Putin's fight."

------

So, I know that a 12-month conscript isn't exactly going to have a long training period, but how long does it actually take to get a conscript combat-ready-ish? I'm assuming they're not just throwing the 18-year-olds on a bus headed for the border and telling them "Eh, you'll figure it out when you get there."

(Also, I suspect that avoiding conscription may be easier than deserting; not sure how realistic that 130,000 number is.)


I'm not even sure they're telling the conscripts which end of the gun to point forward.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mad_Radhu: [Fark user image image 360x290]


Well yeah, when you got a spearman that's 80 feet tall, that's easy to do.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Russia will call up another 130,000 conscripts on April 1, he added, but while "the Ukrainian diaspora is flocking home to help the fight; Russians are not coming back home - and indeed, many are leaving to avoid Putin's fight."

------

So, I know that a 12-month conscript isn't exactly going to have a long training period, but how long does it actually take to get a conscript combat-ready-ish? I'm assuming they're not just throwing the 18-year-olds on a bus headed for the border and telling them "Eh, you'll figure it out when you get there."

(Also, I suspect that avoiding conscription may be easier than deserting; not sure how realistic that 130,000 number is.)


Beau (of the Fifth Column) was saying 4 months training the other day. That sounds like a very long time with regards to the whole "Shiats F'd NOW" situation currently for Russian forces in Ukraine.

/ Pooty would also need to put a few actual soldiers with the conscripts so they don't do something silly, like all defect.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weaver95: And Putin still hasn't taken his day #3 objectives....


He's holding back his super soldiers for a (checks calendar) decisive Day 30 victory.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: [Fark user image 425x320]


Someone is leaving the keys in the glove compartment again...
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Russia will call up another 130,000 conscripts on April 1, he added, but while "the Ukrainian diaspora is flocking home to help the fight; Russians are not coming back home - and indeed, many are leaving to avoid Putin's fight."

------

So, I know that a 12-month conscript isn't exactly going to have a long training period, but how long does it actually take to get a conscript combat-ready-ish? I'm assuming they're not just throwing the 18-year-olds on a bus headed for the border and telling them "Eh, you'll figure it out when you get there."

(Also, I suspect that avoiding conscription may be easier than deserting; not sure how realistic that 130,000 number is.)


It depends on what you're actually expecting of them. US basic training is 10 weeks, but that's really just adjusting you to military life and getting you used to following orders. AIT follows basic and is 4 weeks to 7 months depending on specialty. So for a basic grunt the US Army figures about 14 weeks.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: / the Book of Five Rings is better. It instructs you to investigate and learn for yourself rather than just learn from a book


So then I don't need to read that book if it's just going to tell me not to read it, right?
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Glitchwerks: Ambitwistor: [c.tenor.com image 220x158] [View Full Size image _x_]

You know, someone needs to edit that and have Zelenskyy as the guy smacking the board game out of Putin's hands.


Yup. So would love to see that.
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TomDooley: Time for America to send in the troops:

[Fark user image image 850x587]


1950s - 1980s Republicans wouldn't have hesitated to rush right up their backside;
2020s Republicuckz wish they could rush right in to suck Putin's smegma-crusted yam sack and lick his Polonium-tainted boots.

/"Ooh daddy, defenestrate me!!"
 
New Rising Sun [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weaver95: And Putin still hasn't taken his day #3 objectives....


Maybe this is like one of those things the bible people use to justify the creation of the earth in 6 "days"...they "days" but not really day-days.  It's a metaphor...or something.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Merltech: iheartscotch: [Fark user image 425x320]

Someone is leaving the keys in the glove compartment again...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NoGods
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: Mad_Radhu: [Fark user image image 360x290]

Well yeah, when you got a spearman that's 80 feet tall, that's easy to do.


That spearman is 40 feet tall at best.
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Begoggle: That guy who always thinks taking Australia is a good strategy, wishes he could get through Siam's 30 armies right now.


That would be the witness to the ultimate test of cerebral fitness.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: NewportBarGuy: China eyes the vast resources exposed in Eastern Russia:

[ih1.redbubble.net image 549x413]

The best part from Xi's perspective is that China doesn't have to do shiat.  Why invade when Russia will be so hard up for cash they'll sell you all their resources for pennies?


Yep.  Soldier's bodies, stacks of cash, favors owed.  They're just different transaction mediums.

China may not care about a human cost, but if the net cost in cash later is lower than the net cost in bodies now... not to mention the lower political costs of an economic attack... of course they wait.

Any unnecessary use of soldiers, cash, or favors is just giving away some power to no effect.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Russia will call up another 130,000 conscripts on April 1, he added, but while "the Ukrainian diaspora is flocking home to help the fight; Russians are not coming back home - and indeed, many are leaving to avoid Putin's fight."

------

So, I know that a 12-month conscript isn't exactly going to have a long training period, but how long does it actually take to get a conscript combat-ready-ish? I'm assuming they're not just throwing the 18-year-olds on a bus headed for the border and telling them "Eh, you'll figure it out when you get there."

(Also, I suspect that avoiding conscription may be easier than deserting; not sure how realistic that 130,000 number is.)


Dumbasses. Half their conscripts are not gonna show up thinking that their orders are just an April Fool's prank.
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: Martian_Astronomer: Russia will call up another 130,000 conscripts on April 1, he added, but while "the Ukrainian diaspora is flocking home to help the fight; Russians are not coming back home - and indeed, many are leaving to avoid Putin's fight."

------

So, I know that a 12-month conscript isn't exactly going to have a long training period, but how long does it actually take to get a conscript combat-ready-ish? I'm assuming they're not just throwing the 18-year-olds on a bus headed for the border and telling them "Eh, you'll figure it out when you get there."

(Also, I suspect that avoiding conscription may be easier than deserting; not sure how realistic that 130,000 number is.)

Beau (of the Fifth Column) was saying 4 months training the other day. That sounds like a very long time with regards to the whole "Shiats F'd NOW" situation currently for Russian forces in Ukraine.

/ Pooty would also need to put a few actual soldiers with the conscripts so they don't do something silly, like all defect.


Yeah, 4 months is about right for a grunt to be effective. During WW2 the US reduced training time to as low as 4 weeks, but quickly expanded back to 7 weeks and by the end of the war we were back to 4 months.
 
PTP_Professor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Siberia will belong to China. They will push around the east side of Mongolia, and take all of Russia east of Lake Baikal without much effort spent. Japan needs to kick things into gear and retake their islands that Stalin grabbed at the end of WW2. Not much putin could do right now to challenge them without weakening his already weak attempt to take Ukraine.
 
Zenith
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weaver95: And Putin still hasn't taken his day #3 objectives....


can we have a number of days since not taking Day 3 objectives going?
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

robodog: Martian_Astronomer: Russia will call up another 130,000 conscripts on April 1, he added, but while "the Ukrainian diaspora is flocking home to help the fight; Russians are not coming back home - and indeed, many are leaving to avoid Putin's fight."

------

So, I know that a 12-month conscript isn't exactly going to have a long training period, but how long does it actually take to get a conscript combat-ready-ish? I'm assuming they're not just throwing the 18-year-olds on a bus headed for the border and telling them "Eh, you'll figure it out when you get there."

(Also, I suspect that avoiding conscription may be easier than deserting; not sure how realistic that 130,000 number is.)

It depends on what you're actually expecting of them. US basic training is 10 weeks, but that's really just adjusting you to military life and getting you used to following orders. AIT follows basic and is 4 weeks to 7 months depending on specialty. So for a basic grunt the US Army figures about 14 weeks.


All that assumes of course an already combat ready and effective unit for that soldier to fit into and doesn't even touch on specialized skills.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Perfect time for Chechnya to rise up and gain their independence.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: iheartscotch: / the Book of Five Rings is better. It instructs you to investigate and learn for yourself rather than just learn from a book

So then I don't need to read that book if it's just going to tell me not to read it, right?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nmrsnr: And I would have invaded from the other side, attacked Kamchatka, and then rolled an endless stream of 1s against their one dude.


Heh, had that happen in a game once. I'd been defeated, but one of the remaining players built up a massive army and attacked across to Alaska. The defender had more than one guy but was vastly outmatched.

An epic series of bad rolls later they took AK, but it cost half the attacking army. I mean rolls bad enough the guy was complaining that it was statistically improbable.
 
minnkat
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
With apologies to the original artist, this image
Fark user imageView Full Size

needed some alteration for accuracy -
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
