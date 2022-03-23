 Skip to content
(CNN)   To the relief of reasonable parents everywhere, Moderna says its baby-sized 5G chips are finally ready   (cnn.com) divider line
ModernPrimitive01
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
great, now I have to come up with a different excuse to avoid everyone's kids
 
UncleDirtNap
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Good!  Now I don't have to keep putting my 3G baby on the top of the fridge to get 3 bars.
 
robodog
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Sweet, my best friend has a toddler and my coworker has a newborn, great that both of them will soon have one less thing to worry about while they try to keep their kids alive (primary parental responsibility for the first few years).
 
howdoibegin
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Moderna also stressed that its vaccine continues to be safe and effective for all the adult sized babies out there
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Awesome, I'll be picking up a few Faraday cages.
 
Cokezeroinacan
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

ModernPrimitive01: great, now I have to come up with a different excuse to avoid everyone's kids


Introduce yourself as Matt Gaetz?
 
howdoibegin
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
/who've yet to get vaccinated, im impying
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
So this is the one that makes you spontaneously combust when you are exposed to 5G after being vaccinated. Going to be quite a show.
 
howdoibegin
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

UncleDirtNap: Good!  Now I don't have to keep putting my 3G baby on the top of the fridge to get 3 bars.


"Nobody puts baby in the corner (if they want good reception!)"
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

UncleDirtNap: Good!  Now I don't have to keep putting my 3G baby on the top of the fridge to get 3 bars.


Thought you start with the bars then get the baby?
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Is the normal vaccine fda approved yet?
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

WillofJ2: Is the normal vaccine fda approved yet?


We've been successful at preventing Normal for years now.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I hope they worked out the bugs for the kids given this economy; MY 5G never kicked in. All *I* got was resistance to a disease. I could've been saving a hundred a month in phone charges!

/Farking rip off, man...
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

ModernPrimitive01: great, now I have to come up with a different excuse to avoid everyone's kids


Don't worry. It's only 44%/38% effective against infection, which will start waning pretty soon. You could still use that as an excuse to avoid them.

FDA said they'd only authorize vaccines that had an efficacy of 50% in 2020.

"vaccine efficacy in children 6 months to 2 years was 43.7% and vaccine efficacy was 37.5% in the 2 to under 6 years age group."
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Good, I've been waiting for the "Google, where's my child", service.
 
Tokin42
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
And it's almost 40% effective! Now kids who have almost zero risk of covid can get .001% closer to zero risk! It's a great day
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Great! Now these assholes have another feather for their tin-foil hats.
I theorized that the Libs & NDF agreed to a 3 year shared power deal just to f**k with these "embarrassments".
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

