(CNN) You'd probably have lots to say about this article ranking weighted blankets, but you're trapped in bed under your weighted blanket. Maybe only use one next time
20
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Mine's stuck in the mail, but once I get it I'll tell you all about my waited blanket.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Mine flew off the bed during my last bout of flatulence.
I REALLY have to see a doctor about that.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Wouldn't they bit a bit on the warm side unless the air was turned down a lot?
 
anuran
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I tried a lot of things for insomnia. The weighted blanket actually worked. I think it's because each of the glass beads is magically a tiny closed eye.
 
wild9
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I don't need weighted blankets, I have these quilts that my grandmother made. I don't know how such a thin quilt weighs so damn much.

/Some of y'all know exactly what I'm talking about.
 
New Rising Sun [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: Wouldn't they bit a bit on the warm side unless the air was turned down a lot?


In the summer you just sleep under a chain mail blanket.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I love mine. Been using it for years. Best side-effect is that in now superhumanly-strong like Goku, but only when I'm asleep.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I'll take the one that comes with the readhead from the first picture.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Don't matter how heavy it is, my wife will find a way to steal it in the middle of the night.
 
Abox
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The thought is that this weight mimics the pressure of being held, which helps release anxiety to let you fall asleep faster.

BrerRobot
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
No thanks, I was held down a lot as a kid.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Mhmfmm? Mhfmfm fmfmfm mfmfmf mfmfmf. Mfmfmf mmfmfmm fmmfmfmmm! *arms flail*
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Sort by: Weight.

/job well done
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
so, a squeezebox you sleep in?
 
noitsnot
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
This is news from 5 years ago, plus it's a way to soothe some autistic children, so there's that.
 
crzybtch
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Someone gave me one for Christmas.  First night woke up in a dream/panic attack.  I thought someone was laying on me, which is scary when you live alone.

I prefer it only on very cold days watching a movie or reading a book.  I can't sleep with it.

Claustrophobic, which does not help.
 
BurghDude
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I have one, plus a heavy bedspread, plus three other blankets folded in half to cover my feet and lower legs.

I like heavy bedding.  (Almost as much as I like heavy petting.)
 
zez
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
My wife got one, I hated it at first but now I like it. Just have to be careful that it doesn't move off the edge of the bed or else it will be pulled down by it's own weight.

Ours say it can be washed but I have no idea how without destroying the washer and dryer
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I guess with the whole viewership thing not working out for CNN so they are going for the paid advertisment disquised as information thing.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

zez: My wife got one, I hated it at first but now I like it. Just have to be careful that it doesn't move off the edge of the bed or else it will be pulled down by it's own weight.

Ours say it can be washed but I have no idea how without destroying the washer and dryer


Take it to the laundromat. Destroy their washers
 
