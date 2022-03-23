 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC)   Rubber duck in family planning kits in India causes controversy. Duck trifecta complete...oh wait, we're getting a correction here (not safe for work)   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
26
    More: Awkward, Health, reproductive health, Sex education, Dr Archana Patil, Population, Family planning, rural areas, Sexual intercourse  
•       •       •

1446 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Mar 2022 at 9:49 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"....you're the one!! You make bathtime lots of fun!!"
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn you, autocorrect!

//Now she's out there trying to suck my duck.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am very angry that they've included such a large uterus in the kit.
 
shamen123
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They don't actually state in the article what kind of "demonstration" is given.....
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ernie is shocked and confused.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  

shamen123: They don't actually state in the article what kind of "demonstration" is given.....


Presumably how to use a condom.

Or am I ruining the fun?
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That would certainly make Duck, Duck, Goose more interesting.
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: Ernie is shocked and confused.


Bert says those feelings are normal. It's okay. What Ernie needs right now is a friend he can talk to that knows what he's going through. Someone whose had those feelings too.

Bert says Ernie looks tense. A shoulder rub and back massage would help. Relax Ernie...
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Solty Dog: That would certainly make Duck, Duck, Goose more interesting.


Duck, Duck, Sploosh
 
shamen123
‘’ 1 hour ago  

big pig peaches: shamen123: They don't actually state in the article what kind of "demonstration" is given.....

Presumably how to use a condom.

Or am I ruining the fun?


Yes. You are ruining my momentary throwback to snickering at the back of the sex ed class. Its not often one gets such a shiat at that again while in the 40s
 
shamen123
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shot* dyac
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pune indeed!
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought Murica was the only place that taught sex education while pretending anatomy didn't exist.
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...Rubber Rabbit Season!
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: I thought Murica was the only place that taught sex education while pretending anatomy didn't exist.


There are conservative morons almost everywhere, the major distinction is how much weight the local government gives them.
 
GypsyJoker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Rubber Penis" was River Phoenix's nickname on the set of I Love You To Death.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The kit also includes a rubber uterus, which hasn't sparked any reactions.

Not true, you should see my expression right now.
 
mainsail
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The one in the kit was...larger...than what I'm seeing right now."
"I just got out of the pool."
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The kit also includes a rubber uterus, which hasn't sparked any reactions.

If your uterus is sparking, please see a doctor. Or an electrician.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Family planning kit? What, like DIY abortions?
 
Mouser
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
[ Weeners ] tag shakes its head and says, "You had one job, Subby.  One job."
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Maybe they meant a rubber buck. I can sorta see that in a sex education kit. Sorta.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"The kit also includes a rubber uterus, which hasn't sparked any reactions."

The men have no idea of what it could be.
"Tire repair kit?" one asks, hesitantly.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Fano: ...Rubber Rabbit Season!


https://www.adameve.com/adult-sex-toys/vibrators/rabbit-vibrators-c-1046.aspx
 
pearls before swine
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
So, it embarrasses men, but they have to pretend it embarrasses women and they're only trying to protect them.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Accidental kinda-sorta duck quadfecta?
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.