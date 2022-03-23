 Skip to content
(CNN)   Do you have children who use Discord? They've probably already been sex trafficked. Can I have their room?   (cnn.com) divider line
19
19 Comments
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Yes. Blame the technology.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Great now back to FB marketplace to get my sex traffic teens on sale.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Dammit, John!

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark your CNN video links.
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The stranger, who said he lived in England, entered a group chat that included her daughter and members of the band, according to the mother. They struck up a friendship in a private thread. He asked for nude pictures; her daughter obliged.

Yeah, that's a problem with the platform. No other issues there at all.
 
New Rising Sun [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The stranger, who said he lived in England, entered a group chat that included her daughter and members of the band, according to the mother. They struck up a friendship in a private thread. He asked for nude pictures; her daughter obliged. "I went through every chat they ever had but the most disturbing thing, beyond the nudes, was that he asked her to send a picture of our house," said the mother, who, like other parents of young Discord users, asked to remain anonymous, citing concerns about their family's privacy. "My daughter went on Zillow, found our home and sent it, so he knew where she lives. He then asked what American school buses looked like, so she took a photo of her bus and sent it." He then requested pictures of her friends, and she sent those, too.

And none of these things were a red flag to a 16 y/o? The mom looked at all the chats and isn't saying he was blackmailing her with the nudes.  Being a parent in the social media world must be a nightmare.  Tech literacy and just general awareness is like a top level security concern these days at all levels from national security down to, as we see here, individual safety.  There needs to be waaaay more education so people know both the basics of how it functions technically and how it can be used as a weapon, which it obviously is...a lot.
 
Pinner
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Headline should read
Do you have stupid children who use Discord.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Especially since there is that teenage motivation to rebel. They're going to seek out some danger to a degree.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

This.  I haven't been 16 in a while, but I don't recall 16yos being that, you know, re------.

I mean, really: wtf?
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Pinner: Headline should read
Do you have children with low self-esteem who use Discord.


FTFY
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Any musical themed sex platform is useless without mentioning Band Camp.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

I'm not seeing an issue with raising awareness about an often underlooked avenue for child trafficking.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Dear Mr. Fantasy
Youtube sS_eHdqcrM8


Now you've been Trafficked too
 
robodog
Pretty sure the 16 year old knew EXACTLY what she was doing. Some guys think only teenage boys are horny, they forget that the exact same hormonal changes are happening in girls and young women and that they actually start nearly 2 years sooner on average.
 
xcheopis
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"There's lots of things we should have done in hindsight," she said.

Right. For example, teaching your daughter about using online spaces safely, warning signs of stalkers/serial killers, and building trust such that she would have reported this to you immediately (and to the police. and Discord.).
 
Malenfant
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Pinner: Headline should read
Do you have stupid children who use Discord.


All children are stupid. Their brains have not finished developing.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Back in my day, you could get a full drivers license at 14.  It wasn't easy.  You had to pay for drivers courses.  You spent Saturdays in class.

Now, kids are suspect if they drive at 16 or 18.  What changed?
 
durbnpoisn [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I only became an avid Discord user because of my activities in NFT spaces and a couple of games.  I've found it to be a pretty cool little system.  I also like that you can make your own server.  And if you're really cool, you can make your own bot too!  The level of awesomeness that they provide for free, is actually really impressive.

I am active in a few servers, and I have made some good virtual friends.

However - having said all of that...  Discord is also the most retched hive of scum and villainy you are bound to come across.  Many servers are scams.  Many users are bots or scammers.  Go into the OpenSea Discord sometime and ask for help.  You will instantly be bombarded with DMs from all manner of people claiming to be "OpenSea Support".  All of which are there to gain access to your wallet.

Many other DMs come from imposter accounts with links to services that are literally clones of actual sites (with one letter different in the URL.)  When you log in, they suddenly have access to your wallet, and quickly empty your account.

So to hear that people are using the system for even worse things is not the slightest bit surprising to me.  At all.  And the best advice I have for anyone is to be smart, and be careful.
And in closing...  It really REALLY sucks that every time someone comes up with a really cool system for people to use, some other groups of people instantly find a way to use it for evil.

Farking iceholes.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Yeah, but this is "Miller? Kinda mundane.  What's your mom's maiden name? Oh, cool.  I like dogs.  She ever have a dog?  What was it's name?"

/ you wouldn't happen to know her SSN, would you?
/ etc
 
