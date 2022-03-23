 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Suddenly, COW (not safe for work)   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
34
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

posted to Main » on 23 Mar 2022 at 10:05 AM



34 Comments     (+0 »)
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cow-abunga!
 
rfenster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Holy cow!
 
shamen123
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet he was not amooosed, who would his insurance company have a beef with?
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's how you tenderize ground beef.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MODS:  This amount to being a snuff video. Please remove it.
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh George...not the livestock.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's too early for cow snuff films.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's hamburger all over the highway!  This has been the Wolf News!
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MelGoesOnTour: MODS:  This amount to being a snuff video. Please remove it.


I would expect this response from DevinNunesCow, but not a human.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He caught some dairy air

But he didn't make a miss steak
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The cow...  lies down...  on Bro-a-adway!
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least Cow died free.
 
gnosis301
‘’ 1 hour ago  
COW LAUNCHED
 
SeaMan Stainz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

trappedspirit: It's too early for cow snuff films.


Don't have a cow man.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

'That's adorable!' Bullwinkle replied Canuckishly.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Well I thought the cow was supposed to jump over the moon not the land rover over the cow. And does the driver get to keep the cow?
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It's as if when you see the vehicle ahead of you swerve suddenly and can't say why, you might want to move your foot to the break.
 
Sapper_Topo [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
He is lucky that is all that happened. My next door neighbor had the exact same thing happen while driving back from Las Vegas, and he flipped his truck end over end and almost died. Also *insert witty cow pun here*
 
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"Don't kid yourself Jimmy, if a cow ever got the chance he'd eat you and everyone you cared about!"
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Don't halve a cow, man.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Years ago a coworker bought a new Jeep Cherokee and was constantly bragging about how great four wheel drie was.   A few weeks later he comes up to me:

JOE:   You never will guess what I encountered on the beltway driving home last night?
ME:  What?
JOE:  A dead body!
ME:   Nothing the ol' four wheel drive couldn't handle, eh?
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
And what in the King Fark was he listening to?
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

rnatalie: Years ago a coworker bought a new Jeep Cherokee and was constantly bragging about how great four wheel drie was.   A few weeks later he comes up to me:

JOE:   You never will guess what I encountered on the beltway driving home last night?
ME:  What?
JOE:  A dead body!
ME:   Nothing the ol' four wheel drive couldn't handle, eh?


I like the ones that brag about 4WD and seem to think it is some magic way to get across ice without slowing down or taking any precautions.
 
good_2_go
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I hit a cow that was standing up with a Chevrolet Chevette. It totally demolished that car. I was driving out the road I rounded a turn and then I push the button on my radio to change stations and I looked up and there was nothing but Holstein.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: And what in the King Fark was he listening to?


Dead Milkmen.
 
Ravage [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Free Cow

 |
 |
 |
\|/
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I have had this almost happen to me and wouldn't have been as lucky.

Driving in the country, single lane dirt road, came around a blind curve to see a cow standing in the middle the road.  Slammed on breaks, skidded, and stopped about 10 ft from the cow.

Who just looked at me nonchalantly.  Apparently the fence was broken and he was just going for a walk.

I was driving the equivalent of a the dodge colt. Had I hit the cow, the car would have been totaled and the cow may have suffered slight discomfort.

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


/eat mor chickenz
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

WTFDYW: I hit a cow that was standing up with a Chevrolet Chevette. It totally demolished that car. I was driving out the road I rounded a turn and then I push the button on my radio to change stations and I looked up and there was nothing but Holstein.


Cows around turns are more common than you think.

/the more you know
 
Netrngr
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
He's really damned lucky that the semi hit the cow first.
 
Xai
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Was he driving with his eyes closed? I saw that coming a mile away
 
Patmaniac
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I ran over a dead whitetailed doe in road a few months back. Night time driving on a 2 lane road.  Only going about 40mph but the approaching vehicle with those insanely bright headlamps blinded me from seeing it until it was too late to swerve.  Dried blood is stubborn even with a power washer.
 
