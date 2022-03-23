 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Day 28 of WW3: Zelensky Zooms to Japan, Biden heads to Poland, Poland wants boots on the ground, Belarus ponders invading, Russia launches missiles from the sea, and UAF continues the counterattack. It's your Wednesday Ukraine War thread   (cnn.com) divider line
116
    More: Scary, Ukraine, Russia, Kiev, Russian forces, World War II, Russia's invasion, Ukrainians, Ukrainian language  
•       •       •

468 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Mar 2022 at 8:51 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



116 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Mods, please correct headline to Day 28.

ZELENSKY IS STILL ALIVE

Fark user imageView Full Size


Intercepted Russian army transmission here: https://twitter.com/DAlperovitch/status/1506453063267241994

- This is worse than Chechnya
- 50% of troops have frostbite
- They can't evacuate the dead
- Don't have enough tents
- RU plane dropped a bomb on their own position
- One column was hit with Grad rockets. Can't even figure out if it was friendly fire
- Medics only have bandages. Can't help with frostbite
- No hot stove
- Digging trenched to sleep in
- Commander of 49th CAA told troops on 4th day that war will be over in hours
- Troops don't have body armor. When one complained to commander was told "son, be strong"
- This special operation is a "madhouse"
- Being told not to destroy buildings
- it's insanity. Unless we destroy everything and turn into dirt along with the civilians, nothing can happen
- TV says we are moving forward. But we just drive through without clearing up villages. And now we have to defend from all sides because they are attacking everywhere
- They thought this would be like a parade ride
- Our task was to get to Mykolaiv. And we are sitting here
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Now I feel guilty for enjoying my weekend.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Mods, please correct headline to Day 28.

ZELENSKY IS STILL ALIVE

[Fark user image image 340x320]

Intercepted Russian army transmission here: https://twitter.com/DAlperovitch/status/1506453063267241994

- This is worse than Chechnya
- 50% of troops have frostbite
- They can't evacuate the dead
- Don't have enough tents
- RU plane dropped a bomb on their own position
- One column was hit with Grad rockets. Can't even figure out if it was friendly fire
- Medics only have bandages. Can't help with frostbite
- No hot stove
- Digging trenched to sleep in
- Commander of 49th CAA told troops on 4th day that war will be over in hours
- Troops don't have body armor. When one complained to commander was told "son, be strong"
- This special operation is a "madhouse"
- Being told not to destroy buildings
- it's insanity. Unless we destroy everything and turn into dirt along with the civilians, nothing can happen
- TV says we are moving forward. But we just drive through without clearing up villages. And now we have to defend from all sides because they are attacking everywhere
- They thought this would be like a parade ride
- Our task was to get to Mykolaiv. And we are sitting here


.....jesus christ. DUDES, GO HOME!!
Their medics dont have enough bandages??   *shakes head*
 
brax33 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Poland Expels 45 Russian Diplomats for Espionage
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Colonel Alexei Sharov, commander of the 810th Marine Brigade of the #Russian Army, was killed near #Mariupol.
UAF confirmed kill count (or, as Zelensky put it, help them with the path to God's judgment:
1 Lieutenant General
4 Major Generals
1 General
7 Colonels
1 Naval Captain
2 Lieutenant Colonels

#Russian journalists noticed that Defense Minister #Shoigu had not appeared in public since March 11. Oh no, I hope it's nothing trivial.

In the center of #Moscow, an unknown person threw a Molotov cocktail at the #Kremlin wall. GIF here: https://twitter.com/nexta_tv/status/1506595655589978113

Russian military casualties have surpassed that of the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan.
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


Businessman Vasily Melnikov, owner of the Medstom company, was murdered together with his family in #NizhnyNovgorod. The businessman, his wife and two minor children were stabbed to death in their own home. An investigation is underway. A contract killing is not ruled out.

Journalist Roman #Tsimbalyuk reported that a #Russian serviceman ran over his commander with a tank, who sent his comrades-in-arms to their certain death. Now the run over colonel is being treated in a #Belarusian hospital.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Mods, please correct headline to Day 28.

ZELENSKY IS STILL ALIVE

[Fark user image image 340x320]

Intercepted Russian army transmission here: https://twitter.com/DAlperovitch/status/1506453063267241994

- This is worse than Chechnya
- 50% of troops have frostbite
- They can't evacuate the dead
- Don't have enough tents
- RU plane dropped a bomb on their own position
- One column was hit with Grad rockets. Can't even figure out if it was friendly fire
- Medics only have bandages. Can't help with frostbite
- No hot stove
- Digging trenched to sleep in
- Commander of 49th CAA told troops on 4th day that war will be over in hours
- Troops don't have body armor. When one complained to commander was told "son, be strong"
- This special operation is a "madhouse"
- Being told not to destroy buildings
- it's insanity. Unless we destroy everything and turn into dirt along with the civilians, nothing can happen
- TV says we are moving forward. But we just drive through without clearing up villages. And now we have to defend from all sides because they are attacking everywhere
- They thought this would be like a parade ride
- Our task was to get to Mykolaiv. And we are sitting here


"Son, be strong" is the motto of the Russian military
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Mods, please correct headline to Day 28.

ZELENSKY IS STILL ALIVE

[Fark user image image 340x320]

Intercepted Russian army transmission here: https://twitter.com/DAlperovitch/status/1506453063267241994

- This is worse than Chechnya
- 50% of troops have frostbite
- They can't evacuate the dead
- Don't have enough tents
- RU plane dropped a bomb on their own position
- One column was hit with Grad rockets. Can't even figure out if it was friendly fire
- Medics only have bandages. Can't help with frostbite
- No hot stove
- Digging trenched to sleep in
- Commander of 49th CAA told troops on 4th day that war will be over in hours
- Troops don't have body armor. When one complained to commander was told "son, be strong"
- This special operation is a "madhouse"
- Being told not to destroy buildings
- it's insanity. Unless we destroy everything and turn into dirt along with the civilians, nothing can happen
- TV says we are moving forward. But we just drive through without clearing up villages. And now we have to defend from all sides because they are attacking everywhere
- They thought this would be like a parade ride
- Our task was to get to Mykolaiv. And we are sitting here

.....jesus christ. DUDES, GO HOME!!
Their medics dont have enough bandages??   *shakes head*


I don't think it's they don't have enough, it's that that's all they have. And you can't treat frostbite with just bandages.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Mods, please correct headline to Day 28.

ZELENSKY IS STILL ALIVE

[Fark user image image 340x320]

Intercepted Russian army transmission here: https://twitter.com/DAlperovitch/status/1506453063267241994

- This is worse than Chechnya
- 50% of troops have frostbite
- They can't evacuate the dead
- Don't have enough tents
- RU plane dropped a bomb on their own position
- One column was hit with Grad rockets. Can't even figure out if it was friendly fire
- Medics only have bandages. Can't help with frostbite
- No hot stove
- Digging trenched to sleep in
- Commander of 49th CAA told troops on 4th day that war will be over in hours
- Troops don't have body armor. When one complained to commander was told "son, be strong"
- This special operation is a "madhouse"
- Being told not to destroy buildings
- it's insanity. Unless we destroy everything and turn into dirt along with the civilians, nothing can happen
- TV says we are moving forward. But we just drive through without clearing up villages. And now we have to defend from all sides because they are attacking everywhere
- They thought this would be like a parade ride
- Our task was to get to Mykolaiv. And we are sitting here

.....jesus christ. DUDES, GO HOME!!
Their medics dont have enough bandages??   *shakes head*


Clearly the wounded number that was accidentally leaked on Russian state media is extremely low.

https://www.minusrus.com/en
Personnel:
15,600 KIA
46,800 WIA
1000 POW
33.4% of the initial 190,000
7% of the entire 900,000

1578 Armored Combat Vehicles
54.5% of the initial 2900
11.5% of the entire 13,578

517 Tanks
43.1% of the initial 1200
15.7% of the entire 3300

267 Artillery
16.7% of the initial 1600
4.7% of the entire 5689

101 Fixed Wing Aircraft
30.6% of the initial 330
7.3% of the entire 1379

124 Helicopters
51.7% of the initial 240
12.9% of the entire 961
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

somedude210: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Mods, please correct headline to Day 28.

ZELENSKY IS STILL ALIVE

[Fark user image image 340x320]

Intercepted Russian army transmission here: https://twitter.com/DAlperovitch/status/1506453063267241994

- This is worse than Chechnya
- 50% of troops have frostbite
- They can't evacuate the dead
- Don't have enough tents
- RU plane dropped a bomb on their own position
- One column was hit with Grad rockets. Can't even figure out if it was friendly fire
- Medics only have bandages. Can't help with frostbite
- No hot stove
- Digging trenched to sleep in
- Commander of 49th CAA told troops on 4th day that war will be over in hours
- Troops don't have body armor. When one complained to commander was told "son, be strong"
- This special operation is a "madhouse"
- Being told not to destroy buildings
- it's insanity. Unless we destroy everything and turn into dirt along with the civilians, nothing can happen
- TV says we are moving forward. But we just drive through without clearing up villages. And now we have to defend from all sides because they are attacking everywhere
- They thought this would be like a parade ride
- Our task was to get to Mykolaiv. And we are sitting here

"Son, be strong" is the motto of the Russian military


Not for long.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

somedude210: raerae1980: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Mods, please correct headline to Day 28.

ZELENSKY IS STILL ALIVE

[Fark user image image 340x320]

Intercepted Russian army transmission here: https://twitter.com/DAlperovitch/status/1506453063267241994

- This is worse than Chechnya
- 50% of troops have frostbite
- They can't evacuate the dead
- Don't have enough tents
- RU plane dropped a bomb on their own position
- One column was hit with Grad rockets. Can't even figure out if it was friendly fire
- Medics only have bandages. Can't help with frostbite
- No hot stove
- Digging trenched to sleep in
- Commander of 49th CAA told troops on 4th day that war will be over in hours
- Troops don't have body armor. When one complained to commander was told "son, be strong"
- This special operation is a "madhouse"
- Being told not to destroy buildings
- it's insanity. Unless we destroy everything and turn into dirt along with the civilians, nothing can happen
- TV says we are moving forward. But we just drive through without clearing up villages. And now we have to defend from all sides because they are attacking everywhere
- They thought this would be like a parade ride
- Our task was to get to Mykolaiv. And we are sitting here

.....jesus christ. DUDES, GO HOME!!
Their medics dont have enough bandages??   *shakes head*

I don't think it's they don't have enough, it's that that's all they have. And you can't treat frostbite with just bandages.


This. Russia has now committed at least 75% of it's ENTIRE military. What they are holding back is basically naval forces and garrison troops, neither of which would do anything for them in Ukraine.

This is why they have emptied Armenia, Vladivostok, and Petropavlovks-Kamchatkiy. And are desperately trying to get Belarus to invade. And are trying to get 40,000 Syrians, of which maybe 1600 actually exist.
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Mods, please correct headline to Day 28.

ZELENSKY IS STILL ALIVE

[Fark user image image 340x320]

Intercepted Russian army transmission here: https://twitter.com/DAlperovitch/status/1506453063267241994

- This is worse than Chechnya
- 50% of troops have frostbite
- They can't evacuate the dead
- Don't have enough tents
- RU plane dropped a bomb on their own position
- One column was hit with Grad rockets. Can't even figure out if it was friendly fire
- Medics only have bandages. Can't help with frostbite
- No hot stove
- Digging trenched to sleep in
- Commander of 49th CAA told troops on 4th day that war will be over in hours
- Troops don't have body armor. When one complained to commander was told "son, be strong"
- This special operation is a "madhouse"
- Being told not to destroy buildings
- it's insanity. Unless we destroy everything and turn into dirt along with the civilians, nothing can happen
- TV says we are moving forward. But we just drive through without clearing up villages. And now we have to defend from all sides because they are attacking everywhere
- They thought this would be like a parade ride
- Our task was to get to Mykolaiv. And we are sitting here


What a clusterfark. Good.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if we can get a few subs into the Black Sea, or if we already have them there.

Don't answer if you know, obviously.

Would be such a shame if their naval vessels just happened to sink unexpectedly.
 
scumm [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shoigu going missing is huge. He's the only MOD guy who has survived putins entire reign. He ded.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Zelensky: "We will not get tired. We rest when we win"
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/2022/03/23/russia-ukraine-war-news-biden-live-updates/#link-PDKSVZKBYBBKDN6EATGCHQ6CQY

President Biden will announce a new package of sanctions against Russia this week when he travels to Brussels to meet with European leaders, a White House official said Tuesday, as Western countries seek to project unity during Moscow's increasingly brutal invasion of Ukraine.

Biden will announce the new measures Thursday, after summits with the European Union, NATO and the Group of Seven, national security adviser Jake Sullivan said at a news briefing. Sullivan did not specify what the sanctions would entail or to whom they would apply, but he said the announcement will mark "a new phase."
In addition to new penalties, the package will include "a joint effort to crack down on evasion - on sanction-busting, on any attempt by any country to help Russia basically undermine, weaken or get around the sanctions," Sullivan said.

Biden will also discuss NATO force deployments in Europe and a "joint action" on reducing Europe's dependence on Russian gas.

"The president is traveling to Europe to ensure we stay united to cement our collective resolve, to send a powerful message that we are prepared and committed to this for as long as it takes," Sullivan said.

Biden is scheduled to depart Washington on Wednesday and, after back-to-back meetings the following day, will go to Poland on Friday to discuss the humanitarian response to the refugee crisis. Nearly 2 million Ukrainians have fled to Poland. Biden will also meet with American troops stationed there with NATO.
 
scumm [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We def have subs in the Black Sea, as do the rus. We also have ewacs & elint everywhere. CIA & sof (probably Brock Sampson too) are in country. No support for Belarus invasion internally, Belarus sabotage operations have hamstrung ru resupply.

Stick a fork in vova.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scumm: We def have subs in the Black Sea, as do the rus. We also have ewacs & elint everywhere. CIA & sof (probably Brock Sampson too) are in country. No support for Belarus invasion internally, Belarus sabotage operations have hamstrung ru resupply.

Stick a fork in vova.


Not only that, but Belarus is resisting the call for the invasion because the Belarusian people will rise up and slaughter the government if the army goes on vacation in Ukraine.
 
scumm [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, the other big news today was capture of intact ru ews module.  Presumably currently in flight to Virginia or Texas in exchange for godknowswhat.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scumm: Oh, the other big news today was capture of intact ru ews module.  Presumably currently in flight to Virginia or Texas in exchange for godknowswhat.


Yes, that is huge and basically is close to the airborne equivalent of capturing German codebooks during WW2.

If NATO ever intervenes, there won't be a Russian air force to speak of.
 
scumm [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: scumm: Oh, the other big news today was capture of intact ru ews module.  Presumably currently in flight to Virginia or Texas in exchange for godknowswhat.

Yes, that is huge and basically is close to the airborne equivalent of capturing German codebooks during WW2.

If NATO ever intervenes, there won't be a Russian air force to speak of.


even bigger. Usaf cancelled an entire airframe bc a jet was captured with its tickytacky ews junk. This is an entire shipping container full of secret electronics.  Will set ru back for decades potentially.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scumm: Shoigu going missing is huge. He's the only MOD guy who has survived putins entire reign. He ded.


He's at the Waldorf Astoria in NYC enjoying champagne and strawberries.
 
scumm [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: scumm: Shoigu going missing is huge. He's the only MOD guy who has survived putins entire reign. He ded.

He's at the Waldorf Astoria in NYC enjoying champagne and strawberries.


he seems more like a living it up in Gangnam guy ;)
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scumm: We def have subs in the Black Sea, as do the rus. We also have ewacs & elint everywhere. CIA & sof (probably Brock Sampson too) are in country. No support for Belarus invasion internally, Belarus sabotage operations have hamstrung ru resupply.

Stick a fork in vova.


Turkey has diesel-electric subs in the Black Sea - pretty damn unlikely that any other NATO nation has any in there.  Really can't transit from the Med to the Black submerged, and you can be sure that NATO and Russia have agents that watch the Bosporus to monitor traffic.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welp

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2022-03-23/putin-adviser-chubais-quits-over-ukraine-war-and-leaves-russia?srnd=premium-europe
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scumm: Shoigu going missing is huge. He's the only MOD guy who has survived putins entire reign. He ded.


Fled or dead. Either way, I can't imagine this not raising eyebrows among the upper ranks.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scumm: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: scumm: Oh, the other big news today was capture of intact ru ews module.  Presumably currently in flight to Virginia or Texas in exchange for godknowswhat.

Yes, that is huge and basically is close to the airborne equivalent of capturing German codebooks during WW2.

If NATO ever intervenes, there won't be a Russian air force to speak of.

even bigger. Usaf cancelled an entire airframe bc a jet was captured with its tickytacky ews junk. This is an entire shipping container full of secret electronics.  Will set ru back for decades potentially.


Yeah, fair.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
farking war criminals

Deputy Galina #Tretiakova reports that #Russian troops are again destroying food warehouses to put the civilian population on the brink of starvation.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Welp

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2022-03-23/putin-adviser-chubais-quits-over-ukraine-war-and-leaves-russia?srnd=premium-europe


Known as the architect of Russia's 1990s privatizations

Wow... that guy made a lot of the oligarchs then... well, the original ones.
 
scumm [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: farking war criminals

Deputy Galina #Tretiakova reports that #Russian troops are again destroying food warehouses to put the civilian population on the brink of starvation.


they also tugged out 5 bulkers of wheat from odesa the other day. The ru strategy is clear.  The loss of ua produce will affect ru worse than anyone else though.  There isn't a footgun they don't love.
 
scumm [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
In related news, Paul manafort failed to flee to Dubai to chill with his buddies, due to having his passport revoked. Possibly first time cbp did anything productive
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

raerae1980: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Mods, please correct headline to Day 28.

ZELENSKY IS STILL ALIVE

[Fark user image image 340x320]

Intercepted Russian army transmission here: https://twitter.com/DAlperovitch/status/1506453063267241994

- This is worse than Chechnya
- 50% of troops have frostbite
- They can't evacuate the dead
- Don't have enough tents
- RU plane dropped a bomb on their own position
- One column was hit with Grad rockets. Can't even figure out if it was friendly fire
- Medics only have bandages. Can't help with frostbite
- No hot stove
- Digging trenched to sleep in
- Commander of 49th CAA told troops on 4th day that war will be over in hours
- Troops don't have body armor. When one complained to commander was told "son, be strong"
- This special operation is a "madhouse"
- Being told not to destroy buildings
- it's insanity. Unless we destroy everything and turn into dirt along with the civilians, nothing can happen
- TV says we are moving forward. But we just drive through without clearing up villages. And now we have to defend from all sides because they are attacking everywhere
- They thought this would be like a parade ride
- Our task was to get to Mykolaiv. And we are sitting here

.....jesus christ. DUDES, GO HOME!!
Their medics dont have enough bandages??   *shakes head*


ONLY have bandages.  Although in a pinch anything cloth is a bandage so that could mean they have extra shirts or flags to rip up
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

raerae1980: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Mods, please correct headline to Day 28.

ZELENSKY IS STILL ALIVE

[Fark user image image 340x320]

Intercepted Russian army transmission here: https://twitter.com/DAlperovitch/status/1506453063267241994

- This is worse than Chechnya
- 50% of troops have frostbite
- They can't evacuate the dead
- Don't have enough tents
- RU plane dropped a bomb on their own position
- One column was hit with Grad rockets. Can't even figure out if it was friendly fire
- Medics only have bandages. Can't help with frostbite
- No hot stove
- Digging trenched to sleep in
- Commander of 49th CAA told troops on 4th day that war will be over in hours
- Troops don't have body armor. When one complained to commander was told "son, be strong"
- This special operation is a "madhouse"
- Being told not to destroy buildings
- it's insanity. Unless we destroy everything and turn into dirt along with the civilians, nothing can happen
- TV says we are moving forward. But we just drive through without clearing up villages. And now we have to defend from all sides because they are attacking everywhere
- They thought this would be like a parade ride
- Our task was to get to Mykolaiv. And we are sitting here

.....jesus christ. DUDES, GO HOME!!
Their medics dont have enough bandages??   *shakes head*


Why would you need bandages and body armor for a parade?
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
https://www.businessinsider.com/russia-peskov-putin-denies-expecting-swift-victory-in-ukraine-2022-3?amp

Sure...
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Colonel Alexei Sharov, commander of the 810th Marine Brigade of the #Russian Army, was killed near #Mariupol.
UAF confirmed kill count (or, as Zelensky put it, help them with the path to God's judgment:
1 Lieutenant General
4 Major Generals
1 General
7 Colonels
1 Naval Captain
2 Lieutenant Colonels

#Russian journalists noticed that Defense Minister #Shoigu had not appeared in public since March 11. Oh no, I hope it's nothing trivial.

In the center of #Moscow, an unknown person threw a Molotov cocktail at the #Kremlin wall. GIF here: https://twitter.com/nexta_tv/status/1506595655589978113

Russian military casualties have surpassed that of the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan.
[pbs.twimg.com image 680x680]

Businessman Vasily Melnikov, owner of the Medstom company, was murdered together with his family in #NizhnyNovgorod. The businessman, his wife and two minor children were stabbed to death in their own home. An investigation is underway. A contract killing is not ruled out.

Journalist Roman #Tsimbalyuk reported that a #Russian serviceman ran over his commander with a tank, who sent his comrades-in-arms to their certain death. Now the run over colonel is being treated in a #Belarusian hospital.


Oh that brave Kremlin attacker. Holy shiat the balls that took.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
somedude210:

.....jesus christ. DUDES, GO HOME!!
Their medics dont have enough bandages??   *shakes head*

I don't think it's they don't have enough, it's that that's all they have. And you can't treat frostbite with just bandages.

Yeah, you are going to need more than bandages to treat these gunshot and other wounds. Sounds like they have no medivac and no forward hospitals to treat the wounded. If the KIA is 12K, there are a LOT more wounded.  I mean, at a 1:3 ratio with possibly 15K killed, there might be 60K casualties out of what, 200K total? That's bad. That's very bad.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Mods, please correct headline to Day 28.

Pretty please? :)
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: somedude210: raerae1980: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Mods, please correct headline to Day 28.

ZELENSKY IS STILL ALIVE

[Fark user image image 340x320]

Intercepted Russian army transmission here: https://twitter.com/DAlperovitch/status/1506453063267241994

- This is worse than Chechnya
- 50% of troops have frostbite
- They can't evacuate the dead
- Don't have enough tents
- RU plane dropped a bomb on their own position
- One column was hit with Grad rockets. Can't even figure out if it was friendly fire
- Medics only have bandages. Can't help with frostbite
- No hot stove
- Digging trenched to sleep in
- Commander of 49th CAA told troops on 4th day that war will be over in hours
- Troops don't have body armor. When one complained to commander was told "son, be strong"
- This special operation is a "madhouse"
- Being told not to destroy buildings
- it's insanity. Unless we destroy everything and turn into dirt along with the civilians, nothing can happen
- TV says we are moving forward. But we just drive through without clearing up villages. And now we have to defend from all sides because they are attacking everywhere
- They thought this would be like a parade ride
- Our task was to get to Mykolaiv. And we are sitting here

.....jesus christ. DUDES, GO HOME!!
Their medics dont have enough bandages??   *shakes head*

I don't think it's they don't have enough, it's that that's all they have. And you can't treat frostbite with just bandages.

This. Russia has now committed at least 75% of it's ENTIRE military. What they are holding back is basically naval forces and garrison troops, neither of which would do anything for them in Ukraine.

This is why they have emptied Armenia, Vladivostok, and Petropavlovks-Kamchatkiy. And are desperately trying to get Belarus to invade. And are trying to get 40,000 Syrians, of which maybe 1600 actually exist.


The Syrians should do well in the cold.
 
TheYeti
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

scumm: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: scumm: Oh, the other big news today was capture of intact ru ews module.  Presumably currently in flight to Virginia or Texas in exchange for godknowswhat.

Yes, that is huge and basically is close to the airborne equivalent of capturing German codebooks during WW2.

If NATO ever intervenes, there won't be a Russian air force to speak of.

even bigger. Usaf cancelled an entire airframe bc a jet was captured with its tickytacky ews junk. This is an entire shipping container full of secret electronics.  Will set ru back for decades potentially.


I don't know anything about these systems, but if TV and movies have taught me anything it's that we should be putting together a team of misfit hackers looking to buy their freedom that will somehow use this technology to trick the Russians into shooting down their own planes.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: somedude210: raerae1980: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Mods, please correct headline to Day 28.

ZELENSKY IS STILL ALIVE

[Fark user image image 340x320]

Intercepted Russian army transmission here: https://twitter.com/DAlperovitch/status/1506453063267241994

- This is worse than Chechnya
- 50% of troops have frostbite
- They can't evacuate the dead
- Don't have enough tents
- RU plane dropped a bomb on their own position
- One column was hit with Grad rockets. Can't even figure out if it was friendly fire
- Medics only have bandages. Can't help with frostbite
- No hot stove
- Digging trenched to sleep in
- Commander of 49th CAA told troops on 4th day that war will be over in hours
- Troops don't have body armor. When one complained to commander was told "son, be strong"
- This special operation is a "madhouse"
- Being told not to destroy buildings
- it's insanity. Unless we destroy everything and turn into dirt along with the civilians, nothing can happen
- TV says we are moving forward. But we just drive through without clearing up villages. And now we have to defend from all sides because they are attacking everywhere
- They thought this would be like a parade ride
- Our task was to get to Mykolaiv. And we are sitting here

.....jesus christ. DUDES, GO HOME!!
Their medics dont have enough bandages??   *shakes head*

I don't think it's they don't have enough, it's that that's all they have. And you can't treat frostbite with just bandages.

This. Russia has now committed at least 75% of it's ENTIRE military. What they are holding back is basically naval forces and garrison troops, neither of which would do anything for them in Ukraine.

This is why they have emptied Armenia, Vladivostok, and Petropavlovks-Kamchatkiy. And are desperately trying to get Belarus to invade. And are trying to get 40,000 Syrians, of which maybe 1600 actually exist.

The Syrians should do well in the cold.


I figure 1600 Syrians will mostly be dead very soon now.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
namegoeshere:

Why would you need bandages and body armor for a parade?

Supposedly the first wave included people like police officers to direct traffic. They really did expect to just drive in, it was totally delusional.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

TheYeti: scumm: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: scumm: Oh, the other big news today was capture of intact ru ews module.  Presumably currently in flight to Virginia or Texas in exchange for godknowswhat.

Yes, that is huge and basically is close to the airborne equivalent of capturing German codebooks during WW2.

If NATO ever intervenes, there won't be a Russian air force to speak of.

even bigger. Usaf cancelled an entire airframe bc a jet was captured with its tickytacky ews junk. This is an entire shipping container full of secret electronics.  Will set ru back for decades potentially.

I don't know anything about these systems, but if TV and movies have taught me anything it's that we should be putting together a team of misfit hackers looking to buy their freedom that will somehow use this technology to trick the Russians into shooting down their own planes.


So the number of hackers that have volunteered and are helping Ukraine against Russian disinfo outnumber the entire Ukrainian army.

I am not making this up. Ukraine has literally 250,000+ hackers making life miserable for the Internet Research Agency and other nefarious assholes.
 
scumm [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I don't know anything about these systems, but if TV and movies have taught me anything it's that we should be putting together a team of misfit hackers looking to buy their freedom that will somehow use this technology to trick the Russians into shooting down their own planes.


That's exactly what this will allow us to do. Fighter pilots generally don't identify targets by looking out the window these days
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: TheYeti: scumm: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: scumm: Oh, the other big news today was capture of intact ru ews module.  Presumably currently in flight to Virginia or Texas in exchange for godknowswhat.

Yes, that is huge and basically is close to the airborne equivalent of capturing German codebooks during WW2.

If NATO ever intervenes, there won't be a Russian air force to speak of.

even bigger. Usaf cancelled an entire airframe bc a jet was captured with its tickytacky ews junk. This is an entire shipping container full of secret electronics.  Will set ru back for decades potentially.

I don't know anything about these systems, but if TV and movies have taught me anything it's that we should be putting together a team of misfit hackers looking to buy their freedom that will somehow use this technology to trick the Russians into shooting down their own planes.

So the number of hackers that have volunteered and are helping Ukraine against Russian disinfo outnumber the entire Ukrainian army.

I am not making this up. Ukraine has literally 250,000+ hackers making life miserable for the Internet Research Agency and other nefarious assholes.


And it's probably for the best if I don't say how I know that.
 
Atomic Jonb
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Journalist Roman #Tsimbalyuk reported that a #Russian serviceman ran over his commander with a tank, who sent his comrades-in-arms to their certain death. Now the run over colonel is being treated in a #Belarusian hospital.


What a lousy farking tank.  Or maybe a bad driver.  Once he's under the belt, pivot the tank left and right for a bit.  Amateurs.
 
Thatguy!1984
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: somedude210:

.....jesus christ. DUDES, GO HOME!!
Their medics dont have enough bandages??   *shakes head*

I don't think it's they don't have enough, it's that that's all they have. And you can't treat frostbite with just bandages.

Yeah, you are going to need more than bandages to treat these gunshot and other wounds. Sounds like they have no medivac and no forward hospitals to treat the wounded. If the KIA is 12K, there are a LOT more wounded.  I mean, at a 1:3 ratio with possibly 15K killed, there might be 60K casualties out of what, 200K total? That's bad. That's very bad.


And that's why they invested in mobile
Crematoriums...
 
Atomic Jonb
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: TheYeti: scumm: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: scumm: Oh, the other big news today was capture of intact ru ews module.  Presumably currently in flight to Virginia or Texas in exchange for godknowswhat.

Yes, that is huge and basically is close to the airborne equivalent of capturing German codebooks during WW2.

If NATO ever intervenes, there won't be a Russian air force to speak of.

even bigger. Usaf cancelled an entire airframe bc a jet was captured with its tickytacky ews junk. This is an entire shipping container full of secret electronics.  Will set ru back for decades potentially.

I don't know anything about these systems, but if TV and movies have taught me anything it's that we should be putting together a team of misfit hackers looking to buy their freedom that will somehow use this technology to trick the Russians into shooting down their own planes.

So the number of hackers that have volunteered and are helping Ukraine against Russian disinfo outnumber the entire Ukrainian army.

I am not making this up. Ukraine has literally 250,000+ hackers making life miserable for the Internet Research Agency and other nefarious assholes.


I bet hacking the Russian equivalent of their GPS would yield wonderful results.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: raerae1980: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Mods, please correct headline to Day 28.

ZELENSKY IS STILL ALIVE

[Fark user image image 340x320]

Intercepted Russian army transmission here: https://twitter.com/DAlperovitch/status/1506453063267241994

- This is worse than Chechnya
- 50% of troops have frostbite
- They can't evacuate the dead
- Don't have enough tents
- RU plane dropped a bomb on their own position
- One column was hit with Grad rockets. Can't even figure out if it was friendly fire
- Medics only have bandages. Can't help with frostbite
- No hot stove
- Digging trenched to sleep in
- Commander of 49th CAA told troops on 4th day that war will be over in hours
- Troops don't have body armor. When one complained to commander was told "son, be strong"
- This special operation is a "madhouse"
- Being told not to destroy buildings
- it's insanity. Unless we destroy everything and turn into dirt along with the civilians, nothing can happen
- TV says we are moving forward. But we just drive through without clearing up villages. And now we have to defend from all sides because they are attacking everywhere
- They thought this would be like a parade ride
- Our task was to get to Mykolaiv. And we are sitting here

.....jesus christ. DUDES, GO HOME!!
Their medics dont have enough bandages??   *shakes head*

Why would you need bandages and body armor for a parade?


Well...yeah.

I'm pretty sure Russian conscripts are pretty much the bottom of the barrel in society. They are not intelligent indivuduals.

And the last six years in the US have taught me that probably 50% of the entire human population probably should have never left the goddamn caves. Apparently I was significantly overestimating the intelligence of the AVERAGE homo sapiens by a large margin.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Atomic Jonb: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Journalist Roman #Tsimbalyuk reported that a #Russian serviceman ran over his commander with a tank, who sent his comrades-in-arms to their certain death. Now the run over colonel is being treated in a #Belarusian hospital.

What a lousy farking tank.  Or maybe a bad driver.  Once he's under the belt, pivot the tank left and right for a bit.  Amateurs.


Oh, I don't think it was an accident.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: somedude210:

.....jesus christ. DUDES, GO HOME!!
Their medics dont have enough bandages??   *shakes head*

I don't think it's they don't have enough, it's that that's all they have. And you can't treat frostbite with just bandages.

Yeah, you are going to need more than bandages to treat these gunshot and other wounds. Sounds like they have no medivac and no forward hospitals to treat the wounded. If the KIA is 12K, there are a LOT more wounded.  I mean, at a 1:3 ratio with possibly 15K killed, there might be 60K casualties out of what, 200K total? That's bad. That's very bad.


Alternatively, the ratio of wounded to KIA could be unusually low because people are dying of injuries that would be otherwise survivable if they were actually treated properly.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

somedude210: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Mods, please correct headline to Day 28.

ZELENSKY IS STILL ALIVE

[Fark user image image 340x320]

Intercepted Russian army transmission here: https://twitter.com/DAlperovitch/status/1506453063267241994

- This is worse than Chechnya
- 50% of troops have frostbite
- They can't evacuate the dead
- Don't have enough tents
- RU plane dropped a bomb on their own position
- One column was hit with Grad rockets. Can't even figure out if it was friendly fire
- Medics only have bandages. Can't help with frostbite
- No hot stove
- Digging trenched to sleep in
- Commander of 49th CAA told troops on 4th day that war will be over in hours
- Troops don't have body armor. When one complained to commander was told "son, be strong"
- This special operation is a "madhouse"
- Being told not to destroy buildings
- it's insanity. Unless we destroy everything and turn into dirt along with the civilians, nothing can happen
- TV says we are moving forward. But we just drive through without clearing up villages. And now we have to defend from all sides because they are attacking everywhere
- They thought this would be like a parade ride
- Our task was to get to Mykolaiv. And we are sitting here

"Son, be strong" is the motto of the Russian military


azquotes.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 50 of 116 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.